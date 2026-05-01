Is there any Online chat support? - page 23

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Love MT5.  Would it be possible to program a function to place ALL open charts to the same time frame with one click? This would be awesome. Call it "Match Time Frames" or otherwise at your discretion of course. It could be implemented to match all other charts to the chart currently selected.


Another question: Does MetaQuotes work in the capacity of a broker? I have a few demo accounts I opened through the MetaTrader iPad app, and also trade those accounts on MT5 on PC. But am interested to know if they are strictly demo's, or is there a real account available through MetaQuotes? Thanks

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Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
, then each symbol positions will be closed in the same order, in which they are opened, starting with the oldest one. In case of an attempt to close positions in a different order, the trader will receive an appropriate error. There are several types of accounts that can be opened on a trade server. The type of account on which an MQL5 program...
 
Scott Clymer:

Love MT5.  Would it be possible to program a function to place ALL open charts to the same time frame with one click? This would be awesome. Call it "Match Time Frames" or otherwise at your discretion of course. It could be implemented to match all other charts to the chart currently selected.


Another question: Does MetaQuotes work in the capacity of a broker? I have a few demo accounts I opened through the MetaTrader iPad app, and also trade those accounts on MT5 on PC. But am interested to know if they are strictly demo's, or is there a real account available through MetaQuotes? Thanks

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MetaQuotes is not a broker:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to use Support and Resistance Effectively

Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.04 09:05

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4.  MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820



 
Getting this message it’s a new account and I’m unable to purchase anything how can I solve this issue ?
 
valerielax87:
Getting this message it’s a new account and I’m unable to purchase anything how can I solve this issue ?

Why don't you press that contact link in the red message?

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Why don't you press that contact link in the red message?

Which contact link
 
valerielax87:
Which contact link
Yea I pressed but it says sorry page not available 🙁 I really need some contact email or number where I contact them
 
valerielax87:
Yea I pressed but it says sorry page not available 🙁 I really need some contact email or number where I contact them

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

 
my purchased all indicator and expert no work can you help for this just show renew already i have limit till next month 
 
allahvinvaarthai:
my purchased all indicator and expert no work can you help for this just show renew already i have limit till next month 

Login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 terminal with your allahvinvaarthai username and not your email.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 terminal with your allahvinvaarthai username and not your email.

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this email registred 

purchase more indicator same email and already submit my problem to support still no any answer

i need work this user only no need another user

can you help please

just need work this user only ( <...>)

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