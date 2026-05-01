Is there any Online chat support? - page 34
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hello i want change my counrty in mql5 site but i dont know i need help please?!
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/soroushe33/edit
i activated my account for copy trayding and payed 50$ for 1 month for copy traiding but after 13 days my account was discconected with copy trade and i recieve a message your account was discconcted and yor 50$ refounded to you biut i did not resieve any things yet
1. You do not need to activate your MQWL5 account/profile for copy trading. You just need to subscribe to copy trading by your trading account (according to the instructions).
2. Yes, you can be disconnected from copy trading because you did not use MQL5 VPS for that (it is required by the instruction).
3. But refund is not provided for this disconnection.
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund (unsubscribe by yourself, not disconnected, and within 24 hours). And refund is coming to your MQL5 forum account/profile (not to your Visa card and so on).
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So, you missed something ... because nothing should be happened according to your discription you provided on your post sorry.
Service Desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
i could not enter MQL5 from my MT5 platform...even with the right password...anyone can help me with this..
i could not enter MQL5 from my MT5 platform...even with the right password...anyone can help me with this..
Use your forum login and forum password to fill Community tan in Metatrader.
Your forum login is brazriel because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/brazriel
Do not use email for login.
And your password is your forum password (not gmail password, not facebook password,...), and you can change the password by using the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
For example, I have MT5 installed on my laptop (MT5 build and so on):
And I am filling Community tab in Metatrader -
..and it is the confirmation from Metatrader journal:
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So, if you upload same/similar screenshots as the proofs so the forum users will try to help for example.
I recently download mt5 on my MacBook, when I opening the app its showing wine64 it should shown mt5
There is no native MetaTrader version for MacOS, i.e. it actually uses the Wine emulator to run on that OS, so everything is fine.