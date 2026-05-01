Is there any Online chat support? - page 34

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soroush danaei #:
hello i want change my counrty in mql5 site but i dont know i need help please?!

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/soroushe33/edit

 
i activated my account for copy trayding and payed 50$ for 1 month for copy traiding but after 13 days my account was discconected with copy trade and i recieve a message your account was discconcted and yor 50$ refounded to you biut i did not resieve any things yet
 
kamelian1984 #:
i activated my account for copy trayding and payed 50$ for 1 month for copy traiding but after 13 days my account was discconected with copy trade and i recieve a message your account was discconcted and yor 50$ refounded to you biut i did not resieve any things yet

1. You do not need to activate your MQWL5 account/profile for copy trading. You just need to subscribe to copy trading by your trading account (according to the instructions).

2. Yes, you can be disconnected from copy trading because you did not use MQL5 VPS for that (it is required by the instruction).

3. But refund is not provided for this disconnection.
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund (unsubscribe by yourself, not disconnected, and within 24 hours). And refund is coming to your MQL5 forum account/profile (not to your Visa card and so on).

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So, you missed something ... because nothing should be happened according to your discription you provided on your post sorry.

 
How do I get support for my login?  I reset my password but it is not allowing me to login online or on the platform 
 
Nicole Fiore #How do I get support for my login?  I reset my password but it is not allowing me to login online or on the platform 

Service Desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 

i could not enter MQL5 from my MT5 platform...even with the right password...anyone can help me with this..

 
Hi, I tired installing an EA but it messed up all my setting on the desktop version of the MT5. I have attempted to restore it to default settling by deleting the files in the terminal but it has not resolved it. How do i get the platform working as normal? 
 
BrazrieL #:

i could not enter MQL5 from my MT5 platform...even with the right password...anyone can help me with this..

Use your forum login and forum password to fill Community tan in Metatrader.
Your forum login is  brazriel because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/brazriel
Do not use email for login.
And your password is your forum password (not gmail password, not facebook password,...), and you can change the password by using the following:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49

If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

For example, I have MT5 installed on my laptop (MT5 build and so on):

And I am filling Community tab in Metatrader -

..and it is the confirmation from Metatrader journal:

-----------------------

So, if you upload same/similar screenshots as the proofs so the forum users will try to help for example.

 

I recently download mt5 on my MacBook, when I opening the app its showing wine64 it should shown mt5


 
diyor.big #I recently download mt5 on my MacBook, when I opening the app its showing wine64 it should shown mt5

There is no native MetaTrader version for MacOS, i.e. it actually uses the Wine emulator to run on that OS, so everything is fine.

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