MQL5.community: authorization failed - page 8
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😂😷mql tech staff has fix it, sergey, disaster averted! 😁let the subs begin!
You misunderstood ..
tech staff is the service desk, and they can fix only if it is bug in Metatrader.
But it is not a bug in Metatrader in your situation.
So, I do not think the service desk will accept your ticket if you will apply to them.
---------------------
It may be something related to password's settings in your profile, or issue with Windows on your VPS.
If it is related to password settings so - disable "Control session by IP" in your profile:
If it is related to your Windows VPS so nothing you can do (except to change this VPS to the other one as there are a lot of the companies proposing VPS for Metatrader).
"VPS=windows 2012" is 32 bit? 64 bit? Windows server 2012? There are many versions of Windows server 2012 ..
I was reading some posts that Windows 7 32 bit is not supported anymore (and I am not sure about Windows server 2012 for example).
You can use MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 instead of your Windows VPS, and it is the best choice for your situation sorry.
just today MT4 is not able to connect community.
2020.05.19 10:59:09.029 MQL5.community: authorization failed
It was correct logged in from yesterday.
I checked password, nothing.
I made a new one, nothing.
build 1260
just today MT4 is not able to connect community.
2020.05.19 10:59:09.029 MQL5.community: authorization failed
It was correct logged in from yesterday.
I checked password, nothing.
I made a new one, nothing.
build 1260
I do not have this problem sorry ...
But I am having build 1262.
You can connect MT4 to MetaQuotes-Demo server and update to 1262 (I hope it will help).
I do not have this problem sorry ...
But I am having build 1262.
You can connect MT4 to MetaQuotes-Demo server and update to 1262 (I hope it will help).
I updated to 1262
it still fail to log in community.
Please report to technical stuff.
I updated to 1262
it still fail to log in community.
Please report to technical stuff.
technical staff can not look inside your Windows and inside Metatrader.
and I can login to the community tab (and I am on MT4 build 1262) with no problem at all.
technical staff can not look inside your Windows and inside Metatrader.
and I can login to the community tab (and I am on MT4 build 1262) with no problem at all.
It did now, but after an hour...
now with MT5 meta editor same problem
2020.05.19 19:08:54.805 Storage invalid MQL5 login or password
while metatrader 5 can login to community the editor can not.
build 2361
journal tells it is the last version.
now with MT5 meta editor same problem
2020.05.19 19:08:54.805 Storage invalid MQL5 login or password
while metatrader 5 can login to community the editor can not.
build 2361
journal tells it is the last version.
Someone in Russian forum reported about some issue with storage today but it was fixed by itself later.
I am having MT5 and MetaEditor, and I do not have any issue with storage (I checked now - it is connected and working):
This is a report of a problem to be examined by MT Technical Support - with supporting evidence files attached.
The problem is simply that I am totally unable to access the MQL5 website from the MT4 platform. Each and every time I use the Community Login Tab with MT4 I obtain the error message in the Journal Tab and within the Log File as follows - MQL5.community:Authorization failed
I have MT4 running on both my PC and also my VPS - I am having the same problem whichever system I use. I have attached a series of files relating to the problem on my PC - (files beginning with PC) and a duplicate version of the same named files from my VPS (beginning with VPS). I have encountered no problems with logging into the MQL5 website from Internet Explorer either from my VPS or my PC.
I have also tried changing the password on my MQL5 member page.
I also set up a spare MQL5 registration with a new member name and password and email address and I was still unable to login into MQL5 from MT4 Community Login.
For each system I have attached the following information
1/ System/ PC information
2 /MT4 Log File
3/ MT4 Journal Tab
4/MT4 Community Tab Log in
5/MT4 Build Version (1262) (*the problem also occurs in build 1260)
6/MQL5 Website Login
7/ Internet Explorer Version 11
This is a report of a problem to be examined by MT Technical Support - with supporting evidence files attached.
...
Your Community login is
davidabgeorge
not your email.
You should login as the following:
login: davidabgeorge