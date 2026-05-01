Is there any Online chat support? - page 31

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hi , i set slippage on 1.1 but on jpy !?




 
How can I verify an MT5 WhatsApp customer service number is legit.   <...>
[Deleted]  
Jmcgee3890: How can I verify an MT5 WhatsApp customer service number is legit. <tel number deleted>

There is no MT5 WhatsApp customer service!

 
No i dont think so
 
Fernando Carreiro:

There is no MT5 WhatsApp customer service!

So where can I go for MT5 customer service for eg bank wiring information 
[Deleted]  
Jmcgee3890: So where can I go for MT5 customer service for eg bank wiring information 

Contacts and requests (at the very bottom of this page in the footer section) - https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

or from your Profile, there in the left-hand side menu "Service Desk".

EDIT: NB! Also, please note that MetaQuotes is not a broker. You cannot create trading accounts and fund trading via MetaQuotes. You have to find a broker for that.

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 

Can vps be monitored on the phone?

 
ionutung:

Can vps be monitored on the phone?

with external plugin yes
 
Hi
I trade in Alpari broker
And I want to work on your site as a signal provider
I have some questions
1. Do you support Alpari broker for signal provider?
2- Can Alpari Broker users connect to my account for copy trading?
3- How to receive my subscription fee from users? Keep in mind that I live in Iran
 
Javid sezar #:
Hi
I trade in Alpari broker
And I want to work on your site as a signal provider
I have some questions
1. Do you support Alpari broker for signal provider?
2- Can Alpari Broker users connect to my account for copy trading?
3- How to receive my subscription fee from users? Keep in mind that I live in Iran
Just some information about the Signal Service:

This is the information about where to start to.

The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere
The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere
  • 2019.12.03
  • www.mql5.com
In this thread I will try to describe about what the other forums and websites are discussing...
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