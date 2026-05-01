Is there any Online chat support? - page 21

New comment
 

good day 

i Would like to know what happened to the addon called profitzone 

I want to buy the add on but can not find it it says error 404

But on his profile it says there is 19 items for sale


User Evgenii Aksenov


Thank you for a fast response

Eddie

Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Profiling means collecting program parameters during its execution. During a profiling, the execution time and the number of calls of individual functions and program code lines are measured. With this tool, the programmer is able to find and optimize the slowest code sections. Profiling can be performed on the normal chart of the trading...
 
Edward Joubert:

good day 

i Would like to know what happened to the addon called profitzone 

I want to buy the add on but can not find it it says error 404

But on his profile it says there is 19 items for sale


User Evgenii Aksenov


Thank you for a fast response

Eddie

I went to the product and see this warning -

You can ask the seller about what was happened between him and the service desk/MQ/ (he should know).

 
I am using iPhone MT5, I could see an addictional space on the right hand side of the price chart before, but after I reinstalled MT5, the space is gone, and however I move my fingers on the screen it never have an addictional space. Pls. anyone can help me this, thank you very much! 
Files:
IMG20200717010558.jpg  2303 kb
 
hi , my id card is not accepted however i take a photo with a good camera and every thing can be read , i hope anyone help me
 

hello guy 

I have sub the trader on MQL5 Signal but when he started trading , my account (have linked with him ) does not receive an trades from him ? please Help

 
mikami199:

hello guy 

I have sub the trader on MQL5 Signal but when he started trading , my account (have linked with him ) does not receive an trades from him ? please Help

Make sure you've done everything as is described here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

 

Had a hard time Installing my EA.

There is no option to modify the license.

what will I do?

Files:
EA_Error.png  127 kb
 
80728030:

Had a hard time Installing my EA.

There is no option to modify the license.

what will I do?

You already installed this Market product, and you can use it within available activations/licenses even if this product was  removed from the Market for example.
 

I tried purchasing a new vps for my account, and I got this msg:  Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team

Please help.

 
celestialifeoffice:

I tried purchasing a new vps for my account, and I got this msg:  Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team

Please help.

Did you do as you were instructed?

Contact the Service Desk at the bottom of the website: Contacts and requests.

1...141516171819202122232425262728...36
New comment