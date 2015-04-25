problem: installing purchased indis another time (THX for your HELP!!!)
Hi fractalfreak,
at the right side of your market tab you'll find the option "Register MQL5.com community account.
Click on this link and add your MQL5 account details.
Afterwards you'll be logged into the market and see and additional purchased tab.
Herein you'll find your products and the "install" buttons for every purchased product.
Best regards
Daniel
Hello,
I am already logged in, I can also see my account balance.
This does not solve the problem I am afraid.
Any other ideas?
please see screenshot attached
Files:
missing_tab.png 31 kb
fractalfreak:your mt4 version ? try download lastest MT4 version
please see screenshot attached
please see screenshot attached
Build 765
Any idea guys?
fractalfreak :What is written in the "Journal"? In the folder "Journal" is a warning about the need to update the Internet Explorer? Need a version not lower than 8.0.
Any idea guys?
Any idea guys?
fractalfreak:I used build 783. try reinstall MT4
Any idea guys?
Any idea guys?
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Hi guys,
sorry for the stupid question;
I bought some indis and installed them on my Laptop. Now, I would like to also install them on my PC (same MT4 account).
However, the "install" button does not appear anymore.
How should I do that?
Thanks a lot!
PS: On my PC MT4, the folder "market" exists within the "indicators" folder as it is on my Laptop,
however, the "market" folder cannot be seen under my PC's navigator tab. Not sure this is an issue here.