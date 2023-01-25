Writing an effective advisor - page 12
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To be honest, I don't quite understand how testing can be done if this EA cannot work in the strategy tester a priori.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
I thought it was stated that we should put it on the demo and wait and see how it works... Apparently, it is not an EA, but just a small useful utility to help with manual trading.
Now the position has opened in five minutes. Very interesting...
Regards, Vladimir.
It's supposed to be put on a demo and wait and see how it works... Apparently, it's not an EA, but just a useful little utility to help with manual trading.
Already got it. So far this is the situation with position opening. Regards, Vladimir.
Good day!
Your idea is interesting and I will try to help in any way I can. I see a few mistakes right away (unless it's just me):
1. I understood correctly, that you offer to open an order at EVERY trend candle? If so, then it's clear why you fell short of the deposit in your first tests. With a large number of trend candlesticks in a series of one trend, there may be a situation where there are too many orders open to open a new one.
2. What is the rule of order closing? As I understood from your test pictures, all orders are closed at the same time.
3. The reason for your losses in your very first example (on binary) is obvious, because of the trend definition rule (maybe not the trend definition rule itself, but which trend to take into work). You need to reconsider it.
Pysy. And pay no attention to Baskov - he takes everything negatively - God syndrome... If he believes in correct price prediction (50/50) - there is nothing for him to do on the market, because by his logic any open order is correct with a probability 50/50 minus the spread, so he always loses and the speed of his losing is equal to the number of open orders multiplied by the spread.
Hello!
I have a positive impression of your post. Unbiased and objective criticism is a valuable thing. My thanks for it.
1. I propose various options of opening orders following the trend. This includes the variant of opening orders at each trend candle. I ran a test of this particular method of entering the market in the real time mode on a demo account today. Later I will show you the video with the result of today's trading.
I missed the deposit only 1 time during first tests, when I decided to try to start with 3 dollars. I just did not know that you can put a lot = 0.01. And 0.1 lot turned out to be a lot. The test has shown that even starting from three dollars one can effectively increase one's deposit.
Yes, a situation when too many orders are opened may well occur. To avoid this, it would be better to trade on H1 and close all orders from time to time, i.e. to "bite" the profit bit by bit.
2. Yes, all the positions are closed at once. There is no rule for closing. I have made a version of EA 1.1. I will post it later. There, in the comments, I displayed a monitoring of the total profit on all open orders of a currency pair. We just look at the pair that has gone in the profit. Then we roughly estimate the scenarios on the chart. If there is a risk of losing on this pair, then we simply close all positions and do not worry - there will be plenty of signals and trends - no need to chase for signals, no need to complain that we have missed a good entrance into the market - just calmly wait for a new entry point. Fortunately, there will be a lot of these points.
Your third point really makes me think. Thanks for the guidance.
About Baskov. If he knows the formula for his plunge, then the question arises: why is he still hanging around if he knows that the plunge is imminent?
It's supposed to be put on a demo and wait and see how it works... Apparently, it's not an EA, but just a useful little utility to help with manual trading.
No, it is not. Expert Advisor works fine in the tester. I have shown it to you. I have installed it on the demo for purity of the experiment. I do not know the future on the demo and the test is in the conditions that are close to the battle ones and we cannot adjust the results.
And then some people here say, "Where are the tests, where are the tests? I opened up the demo, put an expert in it and let them monitor it.
Attached to this post is version 1.1 of the EA.
I added a trailing stop and ability to track profit on a currency pair and profit on all orders of the terminal. In this case, if there was a wrong entry on some currency pair, if the total profit of the terminal is still positive, sometimes it makes sense to close all orders (fix the profit) and start trading again.
If the TrailingStop parameter in the Expert Advisor is 0 or less, then the trailing stop is disabled.
No, it is not. The EA works fine in the tester. I showed it to you. I have installed it on the demo just for the purity of the experiment. I do not know the future on the demo and the test is going in the conditions close to the battle ones, so we cannot adjust the results.
And then some people here say, "Where are the tests, where are the tests? I have opened a demo, put an expert in it and let them monitor.
Good morning to all!
I do not know how to test an EA in MT4 if I have got such a picture? My fondest regards, Vladimir.
The question of automating the trendline can really not be considered yet - your arguments about the human brain are very convincing, and it is already not difficult to automate this process. But I think that stopping attention on the trend line is not a good idea. As you know, the price moves in the channel, and the channel may be not only horizontal but also oblique (trend). Perhaps, we should also consider drawing of the channel and opening of orders relative to the price relative to the channel itself.
The channel has three lines: central, lower and upper. One of them is a sort of trend line (lower for an ascending channel, upper for a descending channel), while the second line defines the channel width.
Price position inside the channel: between the lower and central line, between the upper and central line - separated according to the direction of movement (along the trend and against the trend). Price penetration (not piercing) of the trend line, the channel width line and the centre line.
If we take the channel with the price position relative to it instead of the trend line, there will be much less negative orders.
I suggest we consider this option on the opening.
Good morning everyone!
I don't understand how to test an EA in MT4 if I have such a picture? Sincerely, Vladimir.
Especially for you and everyone who wants to watch this, I made a video for testing this EA in the Strategy Tester. Please take a look at it. Here is the link
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/ao7P/tM2ALuBGZ
P.S.
I connected another google account to YouTube and managed to put the video there. Here is the above video
Vladimir! Especially for you and everyone who wants to watch, I made a video on testing this EA in the strategy tester. Please take a look at it. Here is the link
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/ao7P/tM2ALuBGZ
Pretty cool trade management. There is something in it. Respect. I see the novelty of it).
Now we need an algorithm of behaviour between TFs. Manual control on the active TF and we can see the older and the younger one. They have trend lines, a corridor can be drawn and there are local near extrema, we can even define behavior of the last three five candles... What to do with them?