Writing an effective advisor - page 11
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So why watch it in the tester? The tester should be used correctly. But, the tester in MT4 is too approximate.
Good day!
Your idea is interesting and I will try to help in any way I can. I see a few mistakes right away (unless it's just me):
1. I understood correctly, that you offer to open an order at EVERY trend candle? If so, then it's clear why you didn't have enough deposit in your first tests. With a large number of trend candlesticks in a series of one trend, there may be a situation where there are too many orders open to open a new one.
2. What is the rule of order closing? As I understood from your test pictures, all orders are closed at the same time.
3. The reason for your losses in your very first example (on binary) is obvious, because of the trend definition rule (maybe not the trend definition rule itself, but which trend to take into work). You need to reconsider it.
Pysy. And pay no attention to Baskov - he takes everything negatively - God syndrome... And with his belief of correct price prediction (50/50) - there is nothing for him to do on the exchange, because by his logic any open order is correct with 50/50 probability minus the spread, which means he always plummet and the speed of his plummeting is equal to the number of open orders multiplied by the spread.
THUDDINS !
An H1 candlestick becomes a "trend" at least 24 hours after formation :-)
Or welcome "trend detection" in real time
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this is the very thing that such "making effective EAs" stumble on.
Good day!
Your idea is interesting and I will try to help in any way I can. I see a few mistakes right away (unless it's just me):
1. I understood correctly, that you offer to open an order at EVERY trend candle? If so, then it's clear why you didn't have enough deposit in your first tests. With a large number of trend candlesticks in a series of one trend, there may be a situation where there are too many orders open to open a new one.
2. What is the rule of order closing? As I understood from your test pictures, all orders are closed at the same time.
3. The reason for your losses in your very first example (on binary) is obvious, because of the trend definition rule (maybe not the trend definition rule itself, but which trend to take into account). You need to reconsider it.
Pysy. And pay no attention to Baskov - he takes everything negatively - God syndrome... And with his belief of correct price prediction (50/50) - there is nothing for him to do on the exchange, because by his logic any open order is correct with 50/50 probability minus the spread, which means he always plummet and the speed of his plummeting is equal to the number of open orders multiplied by the spread.
Here's more, an expert on mt4 - used to cheat.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/344172/page11#comment_17010937
Here's more, an expert on mt4 - used to cheat.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/344172/page11#comment_17010937
Hello again everyone! Finally got to my computer. Just downloaded MT4 and starting to test the EA. I will report the results later.
Regards, Vladimir.
No testing as such was possible. I only managed to install the Expert Advisor on the terminal. After that I opened M5 timeframe and ran it on a demo account. I set the trend line. Now it opened two deals by the trend line and that's all. What should I do next?
Frankly speaking, I do not really understand how the testing should be performed if my Expert Advisor is not a priori capable of running in the strategy tester.
Regards, Vladimir.
A small addition. Positions open every 15 minutes for some reason, although the EA is set on a five-minute timeframe. So far it is a mystery to me.
Regards, Vladimir.