Writing an effective advisor - page 10

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Georgiy Merts #:

Switching to this platform will significantly increase the accuracy and speed of testing.

Given the ease of writing cross-platform code in the first place, it's silly not to take advantage of it, especially given that we are talking about an EFFECTIVE EA.

MQL5 is a new domain for me. Like in any other one, it has a whole space of nuances, in which I have neither time nor desire. I am not young, and spending time on these delights will be the sweetest poison for me.
 
Serqey Nikitin #:

The development of ANY strategy or Expert Advisor begins with the search for and definition of a pattern...

Regularity is a property of price series, which does not depend on trader's artistic ability to draw slanted lines...

If a strategy or Expert Advisor depends on subjective moments of the Trader's naughty hands, the testing of such a tool loses its meaning, because it's impossible to repeat the results of this test.

Perhaps you have not noticed - I pointed out an important feature of a price series interval, namely the fact that we can choose trend sections with more trend candlesticks than counter-trend ones. It's just that trend candlesticks often appear in groups. This leads us to the possibility to open an order at each trend candlestick. As the test has shown, as a result the deposit goes to a good profit.
What will be important here is not the art of drawing the line on the chart, but the art of seeing the trend that is already there and joining its movement. Any properly tuned trend indicator can help us see the trend.
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SanAlex #:

Run in real time - the race for capital has begun.

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If stops and profits are set the same - it closes more stops (in short, I lose)


learn - i wiped out in 10 minutes

Screenshot 2021-11-16 123147

 
Vitaly Murlenko #:
MQL5 is a new domain for me. I've already started to look through all those EAs, and I've started to realize their value. I'm not young, and spending time on these charms will be the sweetest poison for me.

No problem at all. I just asked how you are going to provide acceptable quality of historical testing in MT4.

And let's not be arrogant with each other - we are kind of colleagues, and both are not young anymore, judging by all appearances...

 
So let the experience be unique. That's the beauty of it, that understanding the principle of trend trading + freedom in choosing an instrument + freedom to manipulate the control line = completely untie our hands.
Saw a trend - joined the trade. The trade reached a doubtful place - stopped, fixed the profit. In the end, we want to make real profit. Right? So, let the trading be done not by the established rules. We do not violate the rules.
 
Georgiy Merts #:

No problem at all. I just asked how you are going to provide acceptable quality of historical testing in MT4.

And let's not be arrogant with each other - we're kind of colleagues, and both are not young anymore, by the looks of it...

Okay. Mate :)
I'm not going to test on history. I'm running the test on real life. It'll be better. I ran it on the account above.
There's a trader's password. I'm going to change it now so no one can interfere with the trading. I'll keep the investor one. You're welcome to monitor.
 

I'll say it again:

Login: 1235473582

Investor: eik4bmu

Server should be 188.40.158.139:443

Open in any MT4 terminal

 
Vitaly Murlenko #:
You probably didn't notice - I pointed out an essential property of the price series segment...

Don't stress out! It's just trivial stuff that most traders know...

But you can do as you like...

 
Vitaly Murlenko #:
Ok. Buddy :)
I am not going to test on history. I'm running the test on real time. That would be better. I ran it on the account above.
There's a trader's password. I'm going to change it now so no one can interfere with the trading. I'll keep the investor one. You are welcome to monitor.

Unfortunately, Vitaly, no one will look at it. Everyone is looking for grails and at least 100% per month. Or at least a stable 10% per month with small drawdowns. If you do not demonstrate this, your account will interest only the clown Baskakov, and not for the real proposals, but to prick you.

Setting up an expert without testing... Well ... I do not know ... the 20/80 rule works in full force with testing - only one out of five experts shows something, the rest are complete rubbish. And without testing, it's easy to put it on the real...

If so, the testing is not necessary, you may do without MT4. Well... Good luck, my friend. Let's see how you do...

 
I meant real-time. There's a demo account. I just don't know the future with this test. And in the strategy tester it can be spotted.
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