Writing an effective advisor - page 10
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Switching to this platform will significantly increase the accuracy and speed of testing.
Given the ease of writing cross-platform code in the first place, it's silly not to take advantage of it, especially given that we are talking about an EFFECTIVE EA.
The development of ANY strategy or Expert Advisor begins with the search for and definition of a pattern...
Regularity is a property of price series, which does not depend on trader's artistic ability to draw slanted lines...
If a strategy or Expert Advisor depends on subjective moments of the Trader's naughty hands, the testing of such a tool loses its meaning, because it's impossible to repeat the results of this test.
Run in real time - the race for capital has begun.
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If stops and profits are set the same - it closes more stops (in short, I lose)
learn - i wiped out in 10 minutes
MQL5 is a new domain for me. I've already started to look through all those EAs, and I've started to realize their value. I'm not young, and spending time on these charms will be the sweetest poison for me.
No problem at all. I just asked how you are going to provide acceptable quality of historical testing in MT4.
And let's not be arrogant with each other - we are kind of colleagues, and both are not young anymore, judging by all appearances...
No problem at all. I just asked how you are going to provide acceptable quality of historical testing in MT4.
And let's not be arrogant with each other - we're kind of colleagues, and both are not young anymore, by the looks of it...
I'll say it again:
Server should be 188.40.158.139:443
Open in any MT4 terminal
You probably didn't notice - I pointed out an essential property of the price series segment...
Don't stress out! It's just trivial stuff that most traders know...
But you can do as you like...
Ok. Buddy :)
Unfortunately, Vitaly, no one will look at it. Everyone is looking for grails and at least 100% per month. Or at least a stable 10% per month with small drawdowns. If you do not demonstrate this, your account will interest only the clown Baskakov, and not for the real proposals, but to prick you.
Setting up an expert without testing... Well ... I do not know ... the 20/80 rule works in full force with testing - only one out of five experts shows something, the rest are complete rubbish. And without testing, it's easy to put it on the real...
If so, the testing is not necessary, you may do without MT4. Well... Good luck, my friend. Let's see how you do...