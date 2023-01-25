Writing an effective advisor - page 17
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Why?
Because one has acquaintances who say unequivocally where the price will go... And indicators do not predict the future. I do not understand why he needs to test some advisers... what for...
Because one has acquaintances who say unequivocally where the price will go... And indicators do not predict the future. I do not understand why he needs to test some advisers... what for...
It ended in a bang, as expected.
I don't mean the author of the topic... I think there's nothing wrong with looking for like-minded people. you have to start somewhere.
I'm not talking about the author of the topic... I think there's nothing wrong with looking for like-minded people.
If you look long enough, you can find decentlike-minded people. Quite difficult, but achievable.
An acquaintance of mine has come up with a universal test of life situations and calls it EXTREMAL ANALYSIS. Let me explain it using an example:
Suppose a profitable robot is developed and publicly announced and ALL (meaning a significant part of the population) start using it. Everyone gets rich, everyone has a lot of money. A terrible inflation will start for two reasons: 1) Cash becomes scarce and prices go up. 2) ALL have taken up robotics and quit their jobs and prices go up. 3) Moneybags find out about the robot and build up their capital - clearly, prices go up. Production goes into meltdown. Anarchy. Crisis...
So the public development of profitable robots is a harmful, anti-people action...
It ended with a bang, as expected.
Is it over already? Pyssy. c what's a bubbly? Show it to me, I want to see it :)
Is it over already? Pyssy. c what's a bubbly? Show it to me, I want to see it :)
Is it over already? Pyssy. What's a bubbly? Show it to me, I want to see it :)
Here's a look to the trend question.
All the candles are different colours... But the trend is there!!!
Talking about indicators: I have been making an indicator for 6 years and am still working on it
An acquaintance of mine has come up with a universal test of life situations and calls it EXTREMAL ANALYSIS. Let me explain it using an example:
Suppose a profitable robot is developed and publicly announced and ALL (meaning a significant part of the population) start using it. Everyone gets rich, everyone has a lot of money. A terrible inflation will start for two reasons: 1) Cash becomes scarce and prices go up. 2) ALL have taken up robotics and quit their jobs and prices go up. 3) Moneybags find out about the robot and build up their capital - clearly, prices go up. Production goes into meltdown. Anarchy. Crisis...
So the public development of profitable robots is a harmful, anti-people action...
This test is unfounded. Have you read the book Millionaire in a Minute?
Let's break down the reasoning, shall we?
Meaningful part of the population - what does meaningful mean? How do we separate the significant part from the non-significant part?
There will not be less cash. Those who got rich, if they are really a significant part, will not allow inflation - they have a head on their shoulders. Otherwise, if they're brainless, they can't be part of the meaningful part. The more rich people in the state, the better life is for the non-rich. This includes the creation of new jobs, better pay and charity. The meaningful part of the population, being rich, will not quit their jobs. Your acquaintance has forgotten that those who become millionaires are those who have succeeded in their favourite occupation. As a result, even if a person gets very rich, he will continue doing it, since it is his favourite thing. And besides, an accidentally rich person will get bored of being idle in a short period of time. If he is smart, he will not spend his money, but will take a profitable action. If he's financially unscrupulous (as has happened to many athletes and actors), he'll quickly run out of money. Moneybags don't need a robot, they already have a business they love and wouldn't trade it for a profitable robot. Production won't stop - it will take on a different connotation. It will be taken up by workers who are not forced to work, but who are passionate about creative work, who love what they do. I'm a manufacturer. You can take my word for it, there are a lot of people who genuinely love their craft. The price increase will be the same reasonable ones envisaged and stopped. There is no anarchy, no crisis - people with brains are at the helm.
The Arab emirates today pay each resident a share of the oil production by the state. This could well be described as a kind of profitable robot. And what is the result? Did you know that they severely punish alcohol and drugs there? And the population likes it! Instead of anarchy and crisis there is order and prosperity.
Excuse me, but the conclusions drawn by your friend are hasty.
P.S.
There was an experiment carried out somewhere. A group was given an equal amount of money. After a while, those who had a business became rich and those who didn't went into business again slipped back into poverty. You see, the businessman's psyche is always looking for an answer to the question, HOW, in what way can a predetermined result be achieved? A beggar's psyche is looking for an answer to another question: where can one get a lot of money quickly and easily? Who has a better chance of survival?