Writing an effective advisor - page 9
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This is where the big problem comes in. The thing is that my account is opened with a Russian forex dealer, and he only provides MT5 terminal. I cannot test your Expert Advisor yet, which I regretted in my message. Until I get a code for MT5, I will not be able to help you.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Opened your demo
Server should be 188.40.158.139:443
Opened in any MT4 terminal
P.S.
Changed trader's password. Do not touch the investor one. Now I have made a test in real time. It is possible to monitor the account.
In any case even the investor access will give quotes for any timeframe. This will allow making full use of the strategy tester
A better option is to go to the forex foru link (if it doesn't open, use a VPN)
***
Download the MT4 platform from them - when you open a demo account the servers will already be prescribed there.
Please test it to see what minimum deposit is needed for the minimum lot.
Developing ANY strategy or Expert Advisor starts with finding and defining a pattern...
Regularity is a property of price series, which does not depend on artistic ability of trader to draw sloping lines ...
If a strategy or Expert Advisor depends on the subjective moments of the Trader's naughty hands, the testing of such a tool loses its meaning, because it's impossible to repeat the results of the test.
And it is easy to find someone here who can convert MQ4 to MQ5. So, who needs it, will do. I do not want to use the fifth terminal because of the impossibility of opening a counter position
What do you mean "impossible" ??? I told you - all the code is platform-independent, and wonderfully MQ5 opens counter positions when the account allows it.
ArrayMinimum() and ArrayMaximum() also put in exceptions?
What do you mean?
There are such functions in array classes. what kind of exceptions?
What is stopping you from rewriting this code in MQL5?
You should put your EA in your League ;)
Unfortunately, I don't have time to do it. And to be able to put an EA in League, it must support some internal conventions that allow to make such a connection.
And most importantly, the code should be portable and work on both platforms. In order not to write functions like ArrayMinimum(), as suggested above, but to use ready array classes, which have such functions, and which work equally in MT4 as well as in MT5.
Maybe I do not understand something, but it seems to me that the transition to the mt5 platform will not increase the speed of deposit increase in this trading system.
Switching to this platform will significantly increase the accuracy and speed of testing.
Given the ease of writing cross-platform code in the first place, it's silly not to take advantage of it, especially given that we are talking about an EFFECTIVE EA.
Let's check it out - I haven't run it with these settings yet. now I'll run it in order
initial balance 100 - I want to earn another 100
1.
2.
------------------ run the test -
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the test failed - too big amount set in the settings in the profit 50
3.
------------------- now decrease the profit by 20
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I failed too with 20.
4.
----------- now with 10 should show something
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I have no luck today - I cannot even win in the tester - I have not even got 10 in profit, I hesitated a bit and lost all my luck.
5.
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I`ve got a bit stuck in profits with 5 - I need to calculate how to make a stop with some sum to trigger it.
6.
Run it in real time - started a capital chase.
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If stops and profits are set equal, it closes more stops (in short, I lose money)