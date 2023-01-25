Writing an effective advisor - page 13
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There was no position closure when the price crossed the trend line in the opposite direction.
Regards, Vladimir.
There was no position closure when the price crossed the trend line in the opposite direction.
Regards, Vladimir.
Have a look at Expert Advisor's log and terminal log. The Expert Advisor sends messages there. I, for instance, came across "Trading prohibited" error for the first time tonight. The files did not close either.
I found this entry in the terminal log today:
0 09:16:23.865 Forex4you build 1350 stopped 0 13:45:58.146 Forex4you build 1350 started (E-Global Trade and Finance Group, Inc.)
I am attaching the full log file.
Regards, Vladimir.
Vladimir, that's the wrong log. I'm going to try to get my YouTube account to work, or connect another one. I'll make another video later - I need to put all my videos on YouTube and put them in previous posts - it's better than following a link. Strange thing, trying to upload video to YouTube - it tells me to confirm my identity. I press confirm and no notifications come to my phone...
Dear moderators! Can the user with the nickname Vladimir Baskakov be denied access to this branch of the forum? The reason for that is his provocative behavior that interferes with the creative process.
For the first time in more than 10 years of being an MQL forum user, I ask you to do that.
Vladimir, I have the wrong log. I will try to untangle my account on YouTube or I will connect another one. I will make another video later - I must upload all my videos to YouTube and put them into previous posts - it's better than following a link. Strange thing, trying to upload video to YouTube - it tells me to confirm my identity. I press confirm, but no notifications come to my phone...
Vitaly, watched your video and now it is clear to me how to test an EA on MT4. I have done some tests on my demo account. My impression of the testing is ambiguous. On the one hand it is a good helper for manual trading. On the other hand, it is not exactly what I expected. Originally I had the idea that we would create an automated Expert Advisor together. Therefore, I have a couple of questions:
We gather the basic material on the basis of which we will make the Expert Advisor code. Here's a screenshot of another error in my binary options trading
Binary options are already banned. If they put us in jail for futures, it will be a good thing too.
Vitaly, watched your video and now it is clear to me how to test an EA on MT4. I have done some tests on my demo account. My impression of the testing is ambiguous. On the one hand it is a good helper for manual trading. On the other hand, it is not exactly what I expected. Originally I had the idea that we would create an automated Expert Advisor together. Therefore, I have a couple of questions:
.
We draw a perspective of the future. Then, having decided to touch upon the chosen area of reality, we find out that the reality is not exactly what we imagined (or not at all). Then we have two scenarios: 1) to weigh all the pros and cons of the object that we actually encountered, to decide whether to use it or not and, in the case of a positive decision, get our hands on a new tool and 2) leave the area because it is not needed (there are endless other ways in this world). So, where am I going with this?
I, like the vast majority of people who come here, need the money (at least for the kind of house I want). And, since I am aware of the value of such a resource as my time in life, namely its irreplaceability, I want to "untie my hands" - I am in dire need of some free time. In other words, I desperately need to get away from the daily grind. This is my personal motivation.
There are some things that are better created collectively. This is what motivated me to open this branch of the forum - a resource of human brains, channeled in the right direction, is quite capable of creating an information product, while the focused persistence can polish that product to perfection. And then, since there is no compulsion, everyone who voluntarily joins has complete freedom for the flight of ideas. All we need is constraints that will cut off what is superfluous and prevent us from getting lost in the maze of options. In other words, we need to formulate requirements, which/which are necessary and sufficient. Just to avoid wasting time and energy on unimportant things. Unfortunately, the brain, having received information, does not process it, does not look for practical value, and starts having fun with it. This is our universal scourge as human beings. We love to travel (curiosity) and we love to play. Even as old people, we continue to play with our ideas. And the process of thinking clearly is not a game, it is work. Thinking means formulating a problem, looking for a solution, solving it and articulating the answer. This is how the mind is harnessed to work.
So, what do we need and what is enough in Forex to have profitable trading and to have an untied hand in time?
1. An Expert Advisor (trading program), which will free us from the routine monitoring
2. Initial capital (for my expert it is enough, as the test showed, even three dollars) - the minimum may be earned on construction sites, or anywhere
3. This is the most important rule for a cure.
The most important rule for the third item: "Never gamble va-bank. Risking everything at once is a taboo, a mortal sin. If you have already decided to take a risk, you need to take something that will not affect critical assets - you need to take from free funds, not affecting the basis. Three quid (about 70 * 3 = 210, let 250-300 rubles) from a salary, say, 25 000 is not critical amount, but it's a good seed from which you can grow a big tree. Personally, I invested $ 5 in forex, then on the trend movement, when the deal has gone in the profit, I filled from the resulting surplus (opened another trend position) and as a result, a week and a half of manual trading my deposit has grown to $ 150. And I really used this money - I called Lightforward (I traded through it at that time) and asked to withdraw it quickly, I really needed the money. And they did it! So no need to say that three quid is not the right amount. It's quite a good seed. All you need is competent management.
In general, Vladimir, an automated Expert Advisor or not, does not matter, as long as it is constructed from a position of necessity and sufficiency. I'm satisfied with the one I have. Look, I draw a trend line on H1 or H4 chart and attach my Expert Advisor. How long do you think I may not even look into the terminal? Binarnic will give me at least half a day on H1. What will I do next? I look, I correct the line and then I am free again for 8-12 hours.
Therefore, my reply to your questions is as follows:
1. I do not need an Expert Advisor that will draw a trend line without my knowledge. The trend line is a very subjective concept and I do not want the program to limit me. I will only be glad that my programmer made a handy tool for himself and for other people.
2. I am not planning a multi-currency one, but I have a working idea of a multi-currency EA. I have even made an indicator for it. I will tell you about it if you are interested.
Binary options are already banned. If they also lock up futures, it will be all right.