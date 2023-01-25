Writing an effective advisor - page 30

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Vladimir Baskakov #:
George, how the hell did you get into trading? There are no signals, no codes, no articles and no forecasts. What are you?

Get rid of that monkey on the programmers forum, he can't even see simple things.

Vladimir, it's for you.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Zhora, what brings you into trading? No signals, no codes, no articles, no forecasts. Who are you?

What are you talking about? "sheep dip"??? Yeah, I'm not a gravy salesman. And you won't find me as one of those.

But I'm not a clown either.

So excuse me.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

I have déjà vu, or do you rework the same thing every couple of years, but with a different sauce?

It's already been done - trading from/to/by straight/slanted coloured lines and indicators to them as well.

That's fine. One of the few who are doing something useful. And not clowning around like the local clown, and not ironically waiting like the rest.

[Deleted]  
Georgiy Merts #:

What are you talking about? "sheep dip"??? Yeah, I'm not a gravy salesman. And you won't find me as one of those.

But I'm not a clown either.

So excuse me.

Again, on what grounds are you calling me a clown? That's something only a professional would say about someone. You're not a professional and your opinion here is zero. You're just a supplier of agents, that's all, that's where your value ends.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Again, on what grounds are you calling me a clown? Only professionals can say that about someone. You're not a professional and your opinion here is 0. You're just a supplier of agents, that's all, that's where your value ends.

he's a pro as a programmer and you're not, a total zero

[Deleted]  
Fast235 #:

he's a pro as a programmer and you're not, a total zero

Where are the codes?
 
I've attached a screen shot. I've made some mistakes here, of course. But I also found a way out (for myself).
In the screenshot there are 28 working days, which I ran in the tester without knowing the future. That is, I didn't know where the currency pair would go - I simply put the trend line as I considered necessary.
Start = 1,000. I stopped the trading at the amount of 15,144. The deposit increased 15 times in 28 working days!!!

This despite the fact that all trades were opened with the minimum lot and in the tester I could not change the lot as the deposit grew. It can be implemented, but I think there is no point.

It's a pity the tester can't see other timeframes - the test would have been more accurate.

Tester run

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Again, why are you calling me a clown? Only a professional would say that about someone. You're not a professional and your opinion here is zero. You're just an agent's supplier, that's all, that's where your value ends.

Yo, man, that's an American discovery.

Do you even know what a professional is? It's someone who earns by his profession. I pointed out more than once that I didn't earn anything. What kind of professional am I? You just proved my point. Well... yeah, the Volga flows into the Caspian Sea. Thanks, Cap.

 
Vitaly Murlenko #:
I've attached a screen shot. I've made some mistakes here, of course. But I also found a way out (for myself).
In the screenshot there are 28 working days, which I ran in the tester, not knowing the future. That is, I didn't know where the currency pair would go - I simply put the trend line as I considered necessary.
Start = 1,000. I stopped the trading at the amount of 15,144. The deposit increased 15 times in 28 working days!!!

This despite the fact that all trades were opened with the minimum lot and in the tester I could not change the lot with the growth of the deposit. It can be implemented, but I think there is no point.

I wish I could view other timeframes in the Strategy Tester - the test would be more accurate.


I do not understand something. You had $1000 on your real account, and now you have $15K?

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Where are the codes?

Once again, he's a pro as a programmer and you're a codger.

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