Writing an effective advisor - page 30
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
George, how the hell did you get into trading? There are no signals, no codes, no articles and no forecasts. What are you?
Get rid of that monkey on the programmers forum, he can't even see simple things.Vladimir, it's for you.
Zhora, what brings you into trading? No signals, no codes, no articles, no forecasts. Who are you?
What are you talking about? "sheep dip"??? Yeah, I'm not a gravy salesman. And you won't find me as one of those.
But I'm not a clown either.
So excuse me.
I have déjà vu, or do you rework the same thing every couple of years, but with a different sauce?
It's already been done - trading from/to/by straight/slanted coloured lines and indicators to them as well.
That's fine. One of the few who are doing something useful. And not clowning around like the local clown, and not ironically waiting like the rest.
What are you talking about? "sheep dip"??? Yeah, I'm not a gravy salesman. And you won't find me as one of those.
But I'm not a clown either.
So excuse me.
Again, on what grounds are you calling me a clown? Only professionals can say that about someone. You're not a professional and your opinion here is 0. You're just a supplier of agents, that's all, that's where your value ends.
he's a pro as a programmer and you're not, a total zero
he's a pro as a programmer and you're not, a total zero
This despite the fact that all trades were opened with the minimum lot and in the tester I could not change the lot as the deposit grew. It can be implemented, but I think there is no point.
It's a pity the tester can't see other timeframes - the test would have been more accurate.
Again, why are you calling me a clown? Only a professional would say that about someone. You're not a professional and your opinion here is zero. You're just an agent's supplier, that's all, that's where your value ends.
Yo, man, that's an American discovery.
Do you even know what a professional is? It's someone who earns by his profession. I pointed out more than once that I didn't earn anything. What kind of professional am I? You just proved my point. Well... yeah, the Volga flows into the Caspian Sea. Thanks, Cap.
This despite the fact that all trades were opened with the minimum lot and in the tester I could not change the lot with the growth of the deposit. It can be implemented, but I think there is no point.
I wish I could view other timeframes in the Strategy Tester - the test would be more accurate.
I do not understand something. You had $1000 on your real account, and now you have $15K?
Where are the codes?
Once again, he's a pro as a programmer and you're a codger.