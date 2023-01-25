Writing an effective advisor - page 16
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What are we going to learn to do, connect two fractals and count candles?
I have a better suggestion - I suggest you learn how to trade profitably. To begin with, you must try to get some kind of trading system up and running on your own. It doesn't matter if it's your own or someone else's, but to get it to the point where you trade flawlessly with this trading system and still get a steady average profit.
I emphasize especially - I'm just suggesting. And what to do with it - you decide.
The first hypothesis that needs to be proved in the theory of knowledge is the existence hypothesis. In other words, the first question that cognition must answer is "Does an object with these predetermined properties even exist?"
Personally I (and many visitors of this forum) can firmly say: "Yes, a profitable trading system exists, and, moreover, there are many such trading systems in open access on the Internet. Very many."
I have a better suggestion - I suggest you learn how to trade profitably. To begin with, you should try to get some kind of trading system up and running on your own. It doesn't matter if it's your own or someone else's, but to get it to the point where you trade flawlessly with this trading system and still get a steady average profit.
I emphasize especially - I'm just suggesting. It's up to you to decide what to do with it.
The first hypothesis that needs to be proved in the theory of knowledge is the existence hypothesis. In other words, the first question that cognition must answer is "Does an object with these predetermined properties even exist?"
Personally I (and many visitors of this forum) can firmly say: "Yes, a profitable trading system exists, and, moreover, there are many such trading systems in open access on the Internet. Very many."
I'm trading at Profit and what's next
Here's to you. You're going the right way, comrade!
Here's to you. You're going the right way, comrade!
On what page do you plan to start writing a profitable EA? to see
Already written and posted twice. Take a good look.
Added something to the advisor. Attached it to this post. Video is being converted now. I will upload it later. All explanations are in it.
In the video, the EA has not closed the order on the next tick only because I have put a trend line on the chart and forgotten the EA itself :))))
I have changed the script a little - the orders are closing normally. If error 2 occurs again, please let me know and I will deal with it. I have not got it anymore.
Oh, I forgot to tell you, if you are going to use 2 lines in your EA, make them in different colours, so as not to confuse the functionality.
Well, here's the video:
Good morning everyone and good mood!
Vitaly, thank you very much for all the explanations in this video. At this stage I already understand that this EA version is not really interesting for me. I will explain why:
I am going to stop testing your EA for now and finish the finalization of my EA. If you need my help in the future, please let me know via e-mail - I will help you in every way I can.
Regards, Vladimir.
I do not open orders based on the indicator readings. I use the indicator as a hint, not a guide to action. Here is the proof. In the screenshot below there are short positions open while the indicator shows a long trend. This is a real account. And, can you believe me, I can see that there will be a drop in price. Why I opened short here is seeing a pullback on D1. This is the accumulation phase of positions.
So I think making a decision based on indicators is a mistake.