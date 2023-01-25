Writing an effective advisor - page 3
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Isn't the trailthat market makers leave behind technical analysis?
No, it is not technical analysis. I study certain sources of information on the Internet and I make a prediction when there will be a large buy or sell of Euro or dollar. Based on this analysis I determine the direction of the EUR/USD chart. I do not disclose my sources.
It was written "It will follow our money". It means that the price will follow the money of all traders in the world, including you and me.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
No, this is not technical analysis. I study certain sources of information on the Internet and make a guess as to when there will be a major buy or sell of the euro and the dollar. Based on the analysis I determine the direction of the EUR/USD chart. I do not disclose my sources.
You can't make an Expert Advisor (automation) on this.
It was written "It will go with our money". It meant that the price will follow the money of all traders of the world, including you and me.
The statement is understandable, but it hardly helps to succeed...
I can't make an EA (automation) on this...
That's why I'm not even trying to automate my trading strategy.
Regards, Vladimir.
I've been writing and writing, but I haven't done anything. I'll start with this one.
I've been writing and writing, but I haven't done anything. I'll start with this one.
I'm in a lot of trouble. You could end up with no money.
I've been writing and writing, but I haven't done anything. I'll start with this one.
The drawdown is very big. You could lose money that way.
I have not run with these settings yet. now I will run it in order.
initial balance of 100 - I want to earn another 100
1.
2.
------------------ run the test -
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the test failed - too big amount set in the settings in the profit 50
3.
------------------- now decrease the profit by 20
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I failed too with 20.
4.
----------- now with 10 should show something
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I have no luck today - I cannot even win in the tester - I have not even got 10 in profit, I hesitated a bit and lost all my luck.
5.
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I`ve got a bit stuck in profits with 5 - I need to calculate what would make the stop triggered at some amount.
6.
Let's check it out - I haven't run it with these settings yet. now I'll run it in order
Initial balance 100 - I want to earn another 100
with these settings - a little short of the total profit of 200
--------> 5 profit and 5 stop
Now it's my turn. I made the advisor (the starting version). I did a short test of 2 current strategies (we discussed them earlier). Screenshots I will now show and explain. BUT! Before posting the EA here, I want to make a video about how to work with it. Well, I think it would be easier if I tell and show everything in real time, than to describe everything in text and screenshots.
So, strategy number 0 - start with 300 cents. One series of trades. I forcibly stopped the test. Result = 1800 cents. Currency pair - British pound. Trading time = 4 days.
Strategy #1 - open a position only if the first candle on the chart is a trend.
The beauty of using this Expert Advisor is that I can at any time (even in the Strategy Tester) stop the trade and close all positions. All I need to do is correctly change the direction of the trend line. As soon as I have no doubts about where the trend line is going, I turn the trend line the way I want it to and continue trading until the next doubtful moment.
P.S.
When starting with 300 cents I initially put a lot = 0.1. The trade got up for lack of money. I changed the lot to = 0.01 and this amount was enough to increase my deposit 6 times in 4 days!
The great thing about using this EA is that I can stop trading and close all positions at any time (even in the tester). All I need to do is correctly change the direction of the trend line.
Is this trend line originally drawn by you and you manage it manually?