Trend and levels - page 66
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Bitcoin doesn't seem to be going up, which is something, if it's not going up, it should go down, a strong level where the fall will be recouped is support at 48,000
Gone, gone, standing still is a hard thing to do, if it doesn't go one way, it will go the other
That's it, we have reached the pivot point of the former recent uptrend, at this level buyers may start buying again, volume and reaction is unknown, so b/c it's not up to me anymore
Downward spurt fails, bumped out b/w
New disposition, Bitcoin, intraday full-fledged three wave correction formed on breakdown of Pivot Point 49128, Long
Ether, same as Bitcoin
Ether, same as Bitcoin
Where's your 27 quid?
on the spot bro, too much of an increase, got kicked out of the rankings, go to the profile, look in the newsfeed, and the link will take you
It's just a set of positions. Everything is under control.
Gold, Main Direction, Long, consolidation below 1819.23
Intraday consolidation takes the form of corrective pullbacks, and attempts to break them
Japanese Yen, Main direction Long,
intraday, corrective pullback in the Deceleration