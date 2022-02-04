Trend and levels - page 64
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until tomorrow it's more likely like this:
and then we'll see...
but 84.5 is cool !
are there any such maps to put in and will they remain relevant with these flights
Forecast:
And the result:
almost perfect.
I would like to know the "rules of conductors" :-)
to become not "almost" but "quite" and a more substantial interval
Prediction:
And the result:
Almost perfect.
I wish I knew the "rules of conductors" :-)
to become not "almost" but "quite" and a more substantial interval
Sell the hen right now and you'll be happy)))
Stop 50 p.
You will take more than 1 to 10
Hello all!
Euro shows a reversal, intraday, into Short
Sell the hen right now and you'll be happy)))
Stop 50 p.
Take more than 1 in 10
Hello all!
The Euro shows a reversal, intraday, into Short
What kind of short short? Catch the price at 1.20900.
What kind of short mashort. Catch the price at 1.20900.
Agreed, cloudy waters these days, beckons Euro reversal, but after that it shoots back to Long
Slipped on a pullback in the long trend, but it's all white-knuckled
Prediction:
And the result:
Almost perfect.
I wish I knew the"rules of conductors" :-)
so it's not "almost" but "quite" and a more substantial interval.
and they seem so elementary that I wonder... "where were my eyes? :-)
trading rules:"stay away from volatility" and"go with the market" should be more than enough
and they seem so basic that I wonder... "where were my eyes?" :-)
trading rules:"stay out of volatility" and"go with the market" should be more than enough
How do sharp changes in price and volatility fit into this grid? You know, like March last year, old shooting nonfarms, rates and all that.
How do sharp changes in price and volatility fit into this grid? You know, like March last year, the old shooting nonfarms, rates and all that.
they are shifting the 'wagon' to the new tracks. In their moments just stay out of the market, and "staying out" isn't hard, they're on a schedule. As soon as the volatility stops - you see where the turn is.
The grid on the pictures posted on the forum was designed for intraday about 2 months ago. Everything walks on the net and the statistics are not confused. And not just for the yen (I just started publishing the yen, so why change it)
But there is also a "horizontal grid" (the main reversals) and the "diagonals of a higher timeframe".
Logically, the giants should "float" when prices of most symbols strongly and permanently depreciate from their previous values and parities. but it is such a long process, that we may neglect it.