Trend and levels - page 72

New comment
 

Doge, of all the top 20 by capitalisation, it has the biggest predisposition to Shorts. Huge Downtrend in Acceleration, Local also in Acceleration


But for the longs, the predisposition of the options BNB and LUNA.

BNB after yesterday's fall could not even break the Local Uptrend, and LUNA although has a Local Downtrend, but in yesterday's fall, could not update the last Low of this very Local Downtrend.



 

On BNB intraday entry point, after formation of a box, exit from it, after a retest of the upper boundary - there was no strong pullback, on Breakdown to Long.

LUNA, same, only the box had structure, test - strong drop, and after approach in a squeeze


[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko #:

On BNB intraday entry point, after formation of a box, exit from it, after a retest of the upper boundary - there was no strong pullback, on Breakdown to Long.

LUNA, same, only the box had structure, test - strong drop, and after approach in a squeeze


How is the gurdchik, milking you little by little?
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
How is the gurdchik milking you little by little?

Gurczyk has found his little grail - milking without risk... he can only be applauded here :-)

[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

Gurczyk has found his little grail - milking without risk... he can only be applauded here :-)

That's right
 
How can you even seriously analyse crypto without volumes?
 
TheXpert #:
How can you seriously analyse crypto without volumes?

It is also extremely difficult to analyse it with volumes, a purely speculative tool with no reference to anything. Chaos!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:
) funny. crypto is times easier than forex in terms of trading
[Deleted]  
TheXpert #:
) funny. crypto in terms of trading is times easier than forex
Surprise me, I want to laugh too.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Surprise me, I want a laugh, too.

Yeah, I'm on my way to get my statement. I have nothing better to do than show my statements to all the local small potheads.

1...65666768697071727374757677787980
New comment