Trend and levels - page 30

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EUR/USD, 1.20751, Long on False Breakdown, 1.21745, Short on False Breakdown


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Sergey Lazarenko:

great bro, so, at 50% loss, how are you feeling? All according to plan? Or is the algorithm screwed up? How are you going to change it?

Who's at 50%? Lech, do the maths.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Who has 50%? Lech, do your maths.

The peak yield is 2074%, now the yield is 1061%, halved, what's the problem? Did you lose 50%, or are you imagining something else? So, enlighten me. Look at the gain.

[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

The peak yield is 2074%, now the yield is 1061%, halved, what's the problem? Did you lose 50%, or are you imagining something else? So, enlighten me. Look at the gain.

Lecha, look how much you've gained and how much you've withdrawn. Although the concept of withdrawal is unfamiliar to you.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Lecha, you look how much you have and how much you have lost. Although the concept of withdrawal is unfamiliar to you.

I don't give a fuck how much you have withdrawn, you have just lost 50% and soon there will be more, the market has changed, and the fact that you are pulling out pieces at opportune times is an old story, no matter how much you twist the string, there will always be an end, sooner or later.

 

English Pound/US Dollar, 1.36243 Long on the LP, 1.37458 Short on the LP


 
Vladimir Baskakov:

Parosha, learn to trade properly. And no one will say a word against you.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Parosha, learn to trade properly. And no one will say a word against you.

There's still a little bit left, the market will unwind his deposit soon.

[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

there is still a little bit left, the market will unwind his deposit in the near future

That's very funny, such an effort. Guys, learn some maths, it'll come in handy.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
That's very funny, such an effort. Guys, learn some maths, it'll come in handy.

OK, so if you don't fuck it up soon, we'll start teaching it.

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