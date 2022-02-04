Trend and levels - page 30
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EUR/USD, 1.20751, Long on False Breakdown, 1.21745, Short on False Breakdown
great bro, so, at 50% loss, how are you feeling? All according to plan? Or is the algorithm screwed up? How are you going to change it?
Who has 50%? Lech, do your maths.
The peak yield is 2074%, now the yield is 1061%, halved, what's the problem? Did you lose 50%, or are you imagining something else? So, enlighten me. Look at the gain.
The peak yield is 2074%, now the yield is 1061%, halved, what's the problem? Did you lose 50%, or are you imagining something else? So, enlighten me. Look at the gain.
Lecha, you look how much you have and how much you have lost. Although the concept of withdrawal is unfamiliar to you.
I don't give a fuck how much you have withdrawn, you have just lost 50% and soon there will be more, the market has changed, and the fact that you are pulling out pieces at opportune times is an old story, no matter how much you twist the string, there will always be an end, sooner or later.
English Pound/US Dollar, 1.36243 Long on the LP, 1.37458 Short on the LP
Parosha, learn to trade properly. And no one will say a word against you.
Parosha, learn to trade properly. And no one will say a word against you.
There's still a little bit left, the market will unwind his deposit soon.
there is still a little bit left, the market will unwind his deposit in the near future
That's very funny, such an effort. Guys, learn some maths, it'll come in handy.
OK, so if you don't fuck it up soon, we'll start teaching it.