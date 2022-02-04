Trend and levels - page 63
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I don't have my head in the clouds. I trade purely on my TS. You know that.
There's a signal-- there's a trade. It's simple. And there's a guess as to where price might go. But it's 50-50.
And you can see what comes back from the signals.
I close part of a deal after 10-20 pips have passed and transfer it to a Buy. I close part of a deal after 10-20 pips have passed, I transfer it to BOO.)
I get it, I get it, my point is that long moves happen once a year... And there's very little chance of it lasting much longer.
What's the riddle, how do I find it? tell me
if i knew the price, i would have lived in sochi :-)
The yen and gold are indicative, the volatility there is not local news, but the exchange rate changes somewhere along the way. This is a transfer of volumes.
if i knew the price, i would have lived in sochi :-)
The yen and gold are indicative instruments, there sharp volatility with a return to almost the same value does not mean local news, but somewhere the exchange rate changes for the long term. This is a transfer of volumes.
Sell right now and put your TP at 84,500.
Then don't forget to leave me a tip on the card)))
Sell right now and TP at 84,500
Then don't forget to leave me a tip on the card))))
until tomorrow is more likely somehow:
and then we'll see...
but 84.5 is cool !
are there any such maps to put in and will they remain relevant with these flights
Anyway, you guys are on your own, but I'm in the market for a sale.
See you downstairs))))
Anyway, you guys are on your own, but I'm in the market for a sale.
See you downstairs))))
You won't finish your repairs with that kind of trade. Didn't you try thinking?
You can see the result of my trading on my page. Compare it with your trade.
And decide who needs to think instead of scratching their tongue. Good luck with that.
You can see the result of my trading on my page. Compare it with your trade.
And decide who needs to think instead of scratching their tongue. Good luck with that.
With this kind of deposit load you will roll over fast. On Monday the account will be gone
At the initial stage of the life of a small account, this deposit load is normal.
The bigger the account (balance), the lower the load will be. The main thing is to make transactions according to your own TS and not to deviate from it.
At the initial stage of the life of a small account, this deposit load is normal.
The bigger the account (balance), the lower the load will be. The main thing is to make transactions according to your own TS and not to deviate from it.