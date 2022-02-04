Trend and levels - page 61
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Like this)))
You're in the South, I see.
You're loading up on the South, I see.
Just a little bit at all.
You're in the South, I see.
Alexander, as I recall, was going to get a million in a short time...
And in order to guarantee it, I advised him to put a fixed amount of money from his salary into an account every month. Now, as I remember, this account should have a very serious amount.
How's Alexander doing, our million? Will it be here soon?
Alexander, as I recall, was going to get a million in a short time...
I recommended that he put a fixed amount of money from his salary into an account every month. Now, as I remember, this account should have a very serious amount.
How's Alexander doing, our million? Is it coming?
In progress. Been renovating the flat for a long time.
In progress. A long overhaul of the flat
Alexander, as I recall, was going to get a million in a short time...
I recommended that he put a fixed amount of money from his salary into an account every month. Now, as I remember, this account should have a very serious amount.
How's Alexander doing, our million? Is it coming soon?
It's a good goal, the thing is that a plan is one thing, but there are a lot of unknowns along the way, so we have to deal with these unknowns.
These are good goals, the point is that a plan is one thing, but there are a lot of unknowns along the way, so you have to deal with those unknowns
And it's working.....))))
I already closed part of it.
And it works.....))))
Some of it's already closed.
The trend is pushing very well, and those who believe in it get a bump
Euro/American Dollar, despite war and explosions, still calm, and has prospects for a Short, Downtrend on the Peak of a corrective, uptrending pullback