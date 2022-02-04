Trend and levels - page 61

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Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Like this)))


You're in the South, I see.

 
Sergey Lazarenko:

You're loading up on the South, I see.

Just a little bit at all.

 
Sergey Lazarenko:

You're in the South, I see.

Alexander, as I recall, was going to get a million in a short time...

And in order to guarantee it, I advised him to put a fixed amount of money from his salary into an account every month. Now, as I remember, this account should have a very serious amount.

How's Alexander doing, our million? Will it be here soon?

 
Georgiy Merts:

Alexander, as I recall, was going to get a million in a short time...

I recommended that he put a fixed amount of money from his salary into an account every month. Now, as I remember, this account should have a very serious amount.

How's Alexander doing, our million? Is it coming?

In progress. Been renovating the flat for a long time.

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

In progress. A long overhaul of the flat

The wife hasn't left yet?
 
Shit, it's a mess here too(((
 
Georgiy Merts:

Alexander, as I recall, was going to get a million in a short time...

I recommended that he put a fixed amount of money from his salary into an account every month. Now, as I remember, this account should have a very serious amount.

How's Alexander doing, our million? Is it coming soon?

It's a good goal, the thing is that a plan is one thing, but there are a lot of unknowns along the way, so we have to deal with these unknowns.

 
Sergey Lazarenko:

These are good goals, the point is that a plan is one thing, but there are a lot of unknowns along the way, so you have to deal with those unknowns

And it's working.....))))

I already closed part of it.


 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

And it works.....))))

Some of it's already closed.


The trend is pushing very well, and those who believe in it get a bump

 

Euro/American Dollar, despite war and explosions, still calm, and has prospects for a Short, Downtrend on the Peak of a corrective, uptrending pullback

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