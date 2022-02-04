Trend and levels - page 71

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Crypto futures market overview for Saturday morning


 

XTZUSDT

Downtrend in acceleration, clear pullback structure, on its break, Short


 

Euro/American Dollar

D1, general direction Short, but Downtrend lines under pressure, this is weakness of sellers


Intraday, the last momentum in Short has an Accelerating condition


 

English Pound

D1, in general, Downtrend broken, no clear direction at all

Intraday at all, judging by the mood, there will be a breakout attempt to the North, and a serious one at that


 

Swiss franc

D1, matryoshka, trending in and all to the North

Intraday, wild volatility after the recent update of the previous Top...


 

Japanese Yen

D1, today there was an update of the previous Top of the Week rank, trending long

Intraday, just after the start of the US session - started a pullback


 

Canadian dollar

The pullback in the uptrend(D1), which lasted four full days seems to have finished(stopped), the trend in the Long shows weakness, but it is not broken.

Intraday, the Downtrend is alive....


 

EUR/USD, current spread, intraday


Files:
EURUSDMonthly.png  51 kb
EURUSDWeekly.png  70 kb
EURUSDDaily.png  51 kb
 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359867/page53#comment_24178010

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Тренд и уровни
Тренд и уровни
  • 2021.08.21
  • www.mql5.com
Хотелось бы обсудить эту тему, тему Тренда и уровней Тренд - это направленное движение цены, но это определение вообщем, поэтому нужны детали...
 

Early morning, Gold, there is a direction to Short, and there is a pullback, at the opening of Europe any minute it will break through


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