Trend and levels - page 71
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Crypto futures market overview for Saturday morning
XTZUSDT
Downtrend in acceleration, clear pullback structure, on its break, Short
Euro/American Dollar
D1, general direction Short, but Downtrend lines under pressure, this is weakness of sellers
Intraday, the last momentum in Short has an Accelerating condition
English Pound
D1, in general, Downtrend broken, no clear direction at all
Intraday at all, judging by the mood, there will be a breakout attempt to the North, and a serious one at that
Swiss franc
D1, matryoshka, trending in and all to the North
Intraday, wild volatility after the recent update of the previous Top...
Japanese Yen
D1, today there was an update of the previous Top of the Week rank, trending long
Intraday, just after the start of the US session - started a pullback
Canadian dollar
The pullback in the uptrend(D1), which lasted four full days seems to have finished(stopped), the trend in the Long shows weakness, but it is not broken.
Intraday, the Downtrend is alive....
EUR/USD, current spread, intraday
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359867/page53#comment_24178010
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Early morning, Gold, there is a direction to Short, and there is a pullback, at the opening of Europe any minute it will break through