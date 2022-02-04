Trend and levels - page 73

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Andrei Trukhanovich #:

Yeah, I'm on my way to get my statement. I have nothing better to do than show my statements to all the local small potheads.

I didn't ask you.
 

Where does the price go?


 

Kiwi/Japanese Yen, Main Trend - Uptrend, on Correction Day


 

Kiwi/Canadian dollar, on D1 preparing to rush South


 
Sergey Lazarenko #:

Kiwi/Japanese Yen, Main Trend - Uptrend, on Correction Day


Where to go next and why. It would be very nice if you could add this commentary to all your pictures.

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

Where to go next and why. It would be very nice if you could add this commentary to all your pictures.

If we judge by the mutual position of the Extremes considering the timeframes, the closest to the timeframe, on which the intra-hours are usually traded, is the Weekly, the Daily, on the weekly, the ascending movement dominates and the price has fallen back to the pivot point of this movement. In other words, it will either break it and fall lower or it will reverse, and if it reverses it will give a nice entry at the current price, at the bottom of the correction. Of course there is no point in opening, you need a reliable entry point, a safe one.

I would like to ask you to choose a new entry point, if it is a reversal, then the price will give a great entry point at the bottom of correction.

[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko #:

If we judge by the interposition of the Extremes considering the timeframes, the closest to the timeframe, on which the intrahour is usually traded, is the weekly, the daily, the upward movement dominates, and the price has fallen in the pullback to the pivot point of this movement. In other words, it will either break it and fall lower or it will reverse, and if it reverses it will give a nice entry at the current price, at the bottom of the correction. Of course there is no point in opening, you need a reliable entry point, a safe one.

I would like to ask you to choose a new entry point, if it is a reversal, then the price will give a great entry point at the bottom of correction.

Yeah, with that kind of clarification, you don't get to be a guruschik.
 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

Where to go next and why. It would be very good if you would add this commentary to all your pictures.

Kiwi/Japanese Yen, on the weekly extremes the price shows an uptrend and a corrective pullback is found near the uptrend reference point, that is the very Bottom, on the D1 we have the downtrend, in an acceleration. As always there are two possibilities, 50-50, the first one is that the reversal at the Day will happen and the price will continue to move North, within the U-trend at the extremums of W1, or the correction trend at B1 - the downtrend will continue, here of course we should look for a Twh at the Pick - I showed how...


 
Sergey Lazarenko #:

As always there are two options, 50-50.....


In short, either up or down 50% to 50%?

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

In short, it's either up or down 50% to 50%?

There's just one thing, tvh has to be 1)logical, 2)have a small risk, otherwise that 50% will eat up the deposit and not choke

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