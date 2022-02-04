Trend and levels - page 69

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EUR/USD, on the release of the Fed interest rate decision gave the pair an upward momentum, intraday we have an uptrend as the direction for tonight


 
Sergey Lazarenko #:

Euro/American Dollar, on the release of the Fed interest rate decision gave the pair an upward momentum, intraday we have an uptrend as the direction for tonight


)))

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov #:

)))

that's for sure!

 

EUR/USD, Thursday morning

Hit support at 1.17041 of the monthly rank


D1, the day ended with the daily bar closing deep below the level, and until now, since the start of the Asian session, only a pullback is visible



 

English Pound

D1, jagged chart, after yesterday's struggles

Intraday, there is a small corrective pullback, in acceleration


 

Canadian Dollar

D1, Uptrend


Intraday, already Downtrending, corrective


 

Gold

Intraday, Downtrend broken


 

On the Euro, the mirror level of 1.17519 has appeared, which is the key level, from it was a rebound followed by an OverLow, so if we approach it, now from the bottom upwards, then from it to the breakdown, to the long


 
any luck with trends and levels? does anyone know what causes a trend change? and for what reason all those who use levels have different prices? just curiosity
 
Wiktar Steff #:
Do you have any success with trends and levels? Does anyone know the reasons for changes in the trend? And why do all traders use levels at different prices?

There are successes.

The trend changes direction for a single reason, the imbalance between buyers and sellers changes, when the trend goes up, buyers dominate, when it goes down, sellers dominate.

Regarding levels, levels are where the change of dominance has taken place. If we are talking about levels that are visible on the chart, and the fact that traders use different levels is a matter of trading approach, they have different levels. For example, traders with the same trading approach all use the same levels.

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