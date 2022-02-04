Trend and levels - page 68
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Swiss franc, D1, Uptrend in Acceleration and the third day of the pullback has started
Silver
D1, after hitting support 22.23 went into third day, intraday in upward corrective pullback appeared Acceleration
Canadian Dollar
D1, Uptrend in Acceleration
Intraday, yesterday a Simple Corrective Pullback shape was broken, today a pullback in the pullback formed, on its break, the Long
Screenshots from MetaTrader trading platform
EURUSD, M15, 2021.09.22
RoboForex Ltd, MetaTrader 4, Demo
What's the basis? For Short
Audi, intraday, during Pacific session formed uptrend in acceleration, after pullback, tries in Long
What's the basis? For Short
has been falling for a long time
and will go down to 1.1650, the minimum.
analyze the daily.
What's the base? For Short.
It's like the stops are going out.
What is the basis for shorting?
It's been falling for a long time
and will go down to 1.1650, the minimum.
Do a daily analysis
In my opinion, 1.16 will also fall.
has been falling for a long time.
and will fall to 1.1650, the minimum.
analyze the daily.
Today is the Fed decision and the press conference, they can give a reversal
As if the stops were going to be taken out.
In general, what is the basis for shorting?
In my opinion even 1.16 will feel.
There may be different bases, I was asking about yours.