Trend and levels - page 68

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Swiss franc, D1, Uptrend in Acceleration and the third day of the pullback has started


 

Silver

D1, after hitting support 22.23 went into third day, intraday in upward corrective pullback appeared Acceleration

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XAGUSDDaily.png  62 kb
 

Canadian Dollar

D1, Uptrend in Acceleration

Intraday, yesterday a Simple Corrective Pullback shape was broken, today a pullback in the pullback formed, on its break, the Long


 
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov #:

What's the basis? For Short

 

Audi, intraday, during Pacific session formed uptrend in acceleration, after pullback, tries in Long


 
Sergey Lazarenko #:

What's the basis? For Short

has been falling for a long time

and will go down to 1.1650, the minimum.

analyze the daily.

 
Sergey Lazarenko #:

What's the base? For Short.

It's like the stops are going out.

What is the basis for shorting?

Renat Akhtyamov #:

It's been falling for a long time

and will go down to 1.1650, the minimum.

Do a daily analysis

In my opinion, 1.16 will also fall.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

has been falling for a long time.

and will fall to 1.1650, the minimum.

analyze the daily.

Today is the Fed decision and the press conference, they can give a reversal

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov #:

As if the stops were going to be taken out.

In general, what is the basis for shorting?

In my opinion even 1.16 will feel.

There may be different bases, I was asking about yours.

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