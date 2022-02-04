Trend and levels - page 77
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's not about the date and time, it's about what he will say and how market participants will react.
He does not understand, because after listening to Powell you have to decide what to do, and the time to decide is limited, a minute, another... and it is not clear when he will say his cherished three words
He does not understand, because after listening to Powell you have to decide what to do, and the time to decide is limited, a minute, another... and it is not clear when he will say his cherished three words.
Well it's arguable that one should listen to Powell and react to his words, I, for example, do not listen and assume that Powell will say exactly what is already on the chart. It is easier to ignore them and concentrate on the analysis. But I agree that "to code and run in the tester" is an approach of very limited applicability and not everything can be formalized. Or it can be done, but the task will be extremely difficult to implement and will obviously be beyond the reach of absolutely most room traders.
Well it is arguable that one should listen to Powell and react to his words, I, for example, do not listen and assume that Powell will say exactly what is already on the chart. It is easier to ignore them and concentrate on the analysis. But I agree that "to code and run in the tester" is an approach of very limited applicability and not everything can be formalized. Or maybe you can, but the task will be extremely difficult to implement and obviously impossible for most room traders.
You've given the gradation - room trader. What else are there? What is the difference between a room trader and an office trader?
I'm not talking about the difference between a flat and an office.
You gave a gradation - room trader, but what else are there? office trader? And what is the difference between the room trader and the office trader?
An office trader is a simple private trader with only publicly available information, tools, his own modest deposit and a head on his shoulders. He cannot afford to buy an expensive date or software, he cannot hire a strong full-time programmer or a team to implement his ideas, perhaps he is forced to combine trading with other jobs, in general, he has limited resources.
A roomie is a simple private person with only publicly available information, tools, his own modest deposit and a head on his shoulders. He cannot afford to buy an expensive date or software, he cannot hire a strong programmer or a team to implement his ideas, maybe he has to combine trading with other jobs, in general, he is limited in resources.
Got it, good definition.
It is not about the date and time, but about what exactly he will say there and how market participants will react to it.
Here's an example:What quantifiable characteristics does this statement have? What can be measured here? They are not even macroeconomic indicators with numbers, they are just words. A human can understand them, but how can a robot explain this?
This is why on the calendar such speeches are tracked, advisers and robots are switched off x minutes or hours before and switched on x minutes or hours after. Or days.
That's what I wrote - is it hard to read?
It is clear that the real market participants listen to the whole presentation from beginning to end, and do not trade on individual phrases, taken out of context and distorted by the translator.
Don't consider yourself smarter than them - just don't trade at the time.
It's so complicated...
Well, or trade for the long term - then basically don't give a damn about empty statements....
...But the stock exchange is not a mathematics lesson, the price at the exchange depends on emotions, fears and hopes, on feelings. When traders feel joy, they buy in unison, when they feel panic, they dump the instrument without collusion, and the whole world goes in one direction.
Where do you think the feelings come from?
The whole world does not just stand up like a team to one side without collusion.
Well, or trade for the long term - then basically don't give a shit about empty statements....
Long-term trading in forex is impossible.
Long-term trading in forex is impossible.
Well, mid-term trading - don't care either....