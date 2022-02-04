Trend and levels - page 67

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Silver

Good predisposition to fall, upward corrective pullback under pressure, more breakdown to come


 

Swiss franc

D1, Up trend in acceleration


Intraday, corrective pullback


 

Euro, the main one is Downtrend


and on H1 a simple form of corrective pullback


 

Gold, after yesterday's rise, stuck under (intraday) PereLow 1767.48, if anything, Tvh into Breakdown



 

Brent oil, uptrend line under pressure, intraday, Downtrend channel in acceleration, there is a simple form of pullback, when it breaks, Short.


 

Market dominated by tomorrow's Fed decision

Gold, there was a hit on the PereLow (intraday) level of 1767.48, formally an uptrend appeared... But it's not clear yet.


 

Canadian dollar

With D1 there is an uptrend in place, and in it a pullback that could be broken any minute now


 

The turnaround move is underway

Canadian dollar


 

18 hours to go before FOMC statement, Euro, D1, price squeezed between 1.17348 and 1.17041 levels


 

English Pound, the quote has fallen into uncertainty, yesterday could not have updated the Low of the bar before yesterday on D1


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