Trend and levels - page 67
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Silver
Good predisposition to fall, upward corrective pullback under pressure, more breakdown to come
Swiss franc
D1, Up trend in acceleration
Intraday, corrective pullback
Euro, the main one is Downtrend
and on H1 a simple form of corrective pullback
Gold, after yesterday's rise, stuck under (intraday) PereLow 1767.48, if anything, Tvh into Breakdown
Brent oil, uptrend line under pressure, intraday, Downtrend channel in acceleration, there is a simple form of pullback, when it breaks, Short.
Market dominated by tomorrow's Fed decision
Gold, there was a hit on the PereLow (intraday) level of 1767.48, formally an uptrend appeared... But it's not clear yet.
Canadian dollar
With D1 there is an uptrend in place, and in it a pullback that could be broken any minute now
The turnaround move is underway
Canadian dollar
18 hours to go before FOMC statement, Euro, D1, price squeezed between 1.17348 and 1.17041 levels
English Pound, the quote has fallen into uncertainty, yesterday could not have updated the Low of the bar before yesterday on D1