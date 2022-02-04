Trend and levels - page 80
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GBP/JPY. 155.212 Long
Euro/Japanese Yen, 129.39, mirror, Long in Breakdown
US Dollar/Canadian Dollar
1.26554, Short in Breach
Gold, long for the morning, resistance 1807.99
GBP/NZD
Intraday resistance 2.04875, Long in breakdown
Japanese Yen, Mirror Level, Local Trend to Short
Canadian Dollar, ready for Longam, at the Breakdown
Levels for a False Breakdown in the Short