Trend and levels - page 80

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GBP/JPY. 155.212 Long


 

Euro/Japanese Yen, 129.39, mirror, Long in Breakdown


 

US Dollar/Canadian Dollar

1.26554, Short in Breach


 

Gold, long for the morning, resistance 1807.99


 

GBP/NZD

Intraday resistance 2.04875, Long in breakdown


 

Japanese Yen, Mirror Level, Local Trend to Short


 

Canadian Dollar, ready for Longam, at the Breakdown


 

Levels for a False Breakdown in the Short


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