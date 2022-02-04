Trend and levels - page 59
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Ripple, the fall is precipitous, so unequivocally in b/u immediately, because the likelihood of a return after such a fall is high, and if it does fall, there won't be a return for a long time
although you don't have to wait, there is the whole file, it's a bit unfortunate (in my opinion), but it's quite understandable, the basic principle, attached
The statistics will be the best indicator. Not always works as it should this long and ungrateful work, but if the theory is correct, it is a worthy justification of the theory. Well a branch would be more interesting ))
Euro/American Dollar
Main direction is Short, from D1, and the second day of a corrective pullback
Canadian dollar, very good pullback, narrow, long, if there is a reversal, the rise will be the same
The Canadian dollar, made a huge drop, but all within the uptrend
On the intraday, the price showed that it was not going down. After a new low, there was an attempt to continue trending downwards, but unsuccessfully, and an uptrend was formed at the very Bottom, at its renewal, the Long
Euro/American Dollar, on the very Peak of the uptrend, the intraday trend has formed a reversal channel, and Short, Tvh is not there yet
The Canadian dollar, made a huge drop, but all within the uptrend
On the intraday, the price showed that it was not going down. After a new low, there was an attempt to continue trending down, but unsuccessfully, and an uptrend was formed at the very Bottom, at its renewal, the Long
Hi. You're in a bit of a hurry. price hasn't shown its intention yet.
In fact, the price could dive under 1.25950 today and if it holds there
that will open the way to 1.24230.
BNBUSDT, price is at the very Peak of the rise, yesterday's candlestick, paranormal, from D1, so a pullback would be nice
The situation on the intraday is called a Base Break-down. The price went to the intraday support, it is a sign for a Short-squeeze-out
Hi. You're in a bit of a hurry. price hasn't shown its intention yet.
Hi, how is it supposed to show it? As you can see from the picture, get out of the bounds, and then what?
Hi. You're in a bit of a hurry. Price hasn't shown its intention yet.
In fact, the price may dive under 1.25950 today and if it holds there.
opens the way to 1.24230.
We'll see, not long to go, Europe is about to open.