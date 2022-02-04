Trend and levels - page 59

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Ripple, the fall is precipitous, so unequivocally in b/u immediately, because the likelihood of a return after such a fall is high, and if it does fall, there won't be a return for a long time


 
Sergey Lazarenko:

although you don't have to wait, there is the whole file, it's a bit unfortunate (in my opinion), but it's quite understandable, the basic principle, attached

The statistics will be the best indicator. Not always works as it should this long and ungrateful work, but if the theory is correct, it is a worthy justification of the theory. Well a branch would be more interesting ))

 

Euro/American Dollar

Main direction is Short, from D1, and the second day of a corrective pullback

 

Canadian dollar, very good pullback, narrow, long, if there is a reversal, the rise will be the same


 

The Canadian dollar, made a huge drop, but all within the uptrend

On the intraday, the price showed that it was not going down. After a new low, there was an attempt to continue trending downwards, but unsuccessfully, and an uptrend was formed at the very Bottom, at its renewal, the Long


 

Euro/American Dollar, on the very Peak of the uptrend, the intraday trend has formed a reversal channel, and Short, Tvh is not there yet


 
Sergey Lazarenko:

The Canadian dollar, made a huge drop, but all within the uptrend

On the intraday, the price showed that it was not going down. After a new low, there was an attempt to continue trending down, but unsuccessfully, and an uptrend was formed at the very Bottom, at its renewal, the Long


Hi. You're in a bit of a hurry. price hasn't shown its intention yet.

In fact, the price could dive under 1.25950 today and if it holds there

that will open the way to 1.24230.

 

BNBUSDT, price is at the very Peak of the rise, yesterday's candlestick, paranormal, from D1, so a pullback would be nice

The situation on the intraday is called a Base Break-down. The price went to the intraday support, it is a sign for a Short-squeeze-out


 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Hi. You're in a bit of a hurry. price hasn't shown its intention yet.


Hi, how is it supposed to show it? As you can see from the picture, get out of the bounds, and then what?

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Hi. You're in a bit of a hurry. Price hasn't shown its intention yet.

In fact, the price may dive under 1.25950 today and if it holds there.

opens the way to 1.24230.

We'll see, not long to go, Europe is about to open.

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