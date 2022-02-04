Trend and levels - page 70
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Any luck with trends and levels? Does anyone know the reason why trends change? and why everyone who uses levels has different prices? I'm just curious
A level is not a specific line or price on a chart. It's a kind of zone from which price bounces back.
Euro/American Dollar
MN, the general direction is Long, the support at 1.17041 is keeping it from falling
Relevant for today will be a breakdown of resistance at 1.17557, PereLow level
English Pound.
D1, yesterday's afternoon bar gave a Close under the level, and a Close under the High, in this case we are looking at the mirror level of 1.37265, so for the morning of the European session - prerequisites for a Breakdown.
Intraday is (intra-hour) attempting a breakdown into the Long
Swiss franc
D1, general direction - Long, price is in trend, trend is accelerating
Intraday, the corrective pullback is broken, there is an upward momentum, and in it again a pullback, the level 0.92551 - OversLow, at its breakdown - Long.
Japanese Yen
W1, there is a tightening towards resistance at 110.448
D1, the move is uninterrupted, so the prospects for a breakdown are not particularly good
Canadian dollar
D1, Uptrend, but it is weakened, price has fallen so deeply in the pullback that it has reached the uptrend line
Corrective pullback intraday, strong, in Acceleration
Gold
D1, yesterday's drop did lead to a renewal of the previous Trough, there was a confirmation of the Downtrend
Currently deciding whether to break the intraday trend level, the last downward momentum, the price is under the level, consolidating
Silver
The instrument which has fallen the most
Price has felt the mirror level of 22,873, the question of a breakdown is open
Canadian dollar, just under 5 hours to market close
There is a Downtrend, in acceleration, and an inside-out, broken corrective pullback
FILUSDT
64.534 - Paranormal Bar Low level, yesterday's close gave Close almost under level, long bar, prerequisite for a rebound
Intraday - Closer to the level