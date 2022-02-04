Trend and levels - page 70

New comment
 
Wiktar Steff #:
Any luck with trends and levels? Does anyone know the reason why trends change? and why everyone who uses levels has different prices? I'm just curious

A level is not a specific line or price on a chart. It's a kind of zone from which price bounces back.

 

Euro/American Dollar

MN, the general direction is Long, the support at 1.17041 is keeping it from falling


Relevant for today will be a breakdown of resistance at 1.17557, PereLow level


 

English Pound.

D1, yesterday's afternoon bar gave a Close under the level, and a Close under the High, in this case we are looking at the mirror level of 1.37265, so for the morning of the European session - prerequisites for a Breakdown.


Intraday is (intra-hour) attempting a breakdown into the Long


 

Swiss franc

D1, general direction - Long, price is in trend, trend is accelerating


Intraday, the corrective pullback is broken, there is an upward momentum, and in it again a pullback, the level 0.92551 - OversLow, at its breakdown - Long.


 

Japanese Yen

W1, there is a tightening towards resistance at 110.448


D1, the move is uninterrupted, so the prospects for a breakdown are not particularly good



 

Canadian dollar

D1, Uptrend, but it is weakened, price has fallen so deeply in the pullback that it has reached the uptrend line


Corrective pullback intraday, strong, in Acceleration


 

Gold

D1, yesterday's drop did lead to a renewal of the previous Trough, there was a confirmation of the Downtrend


Currently deciding whether to break the intraday trend level, the last downward momentum, the price is under the level, consolidating


 

Silver

The instrument which has fallen the most


Price has felt the mirror level of 22,873, the question of a breakdown is open


 

Canadian dollar, just under 5 hours to market close

There is a Downtrend, in acceleration, and an inside-out, broken corrective pullback


 

FILUSDT

64.534 - Paranormal Bar Low level, yesterday's close gave Close almost under level, long bar, prerequisite for a rebound


Intraday - Closer to the level


1...636465666768697071727374757677...80
New comment