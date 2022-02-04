Trend and levels - page 65
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they are rearranging the 'wagon' on new tracks. At their moments, just stay out of the market, and "staying out" is not difficult, they are on schedule. As soon as the volatility stops - you see where the turn is.
The grid on the pictures posted on the forum was designed for intraday about 2 months ago. Everything walks on the net and the statistics are not confused. And not just for the yen (I just started publishing the yen, so why change it)
And then there is the "horizontal grid" (the main reversals) and the "diagonals of the higher timeframe".
But this is such a long process, that we may neglect it.
What's the timetable for 2008 or March 2020? How do you stay out of it when these are long stretches of the market and everywhere else is so wobbly? The grid is nice and seems to show something, but with a cursory glance any constructions by the absolute price values seem to be utopia. What grid on bitcoin or tesla price chart? Although currencies certainly do not fly like that .
What's the timetable for 2008 or March 2020? How can one not get into it, if these are long stretches of the market and it is so volatile everywhere? The grid is nice and seems to show something, but any construction on absolute price values seems utopia. What grid on bitcoin or tesla price chart? Although currencies certainly do not fly like that .
I think you must have me confused with someone else, I'm not Yusuf or even Rena ;-) I do not possess the absolute truth and do not claim that you can predict everything by looking at only one graph.
If I share my findings and ideas, then yes, sometimes it's true... it doesn't always work out correctly. These diamonds are several months old. I described the basis of the algorithm on the forum (admittedly for a couple of years already). The algorithm, by the way, has been quite safely ignored :-)
And I didn't invent the grid - it's a classic Ghanaian grid. I just figured out where it came from and how it can be calculated (both angles and pegs) and checked, without falling into mysticism and numerology, but simply by statistics and mathematics. Everything is quite reasonable and it is not "I am an artist, I see it that way".
On real currencies the grids are very clear, both on crosses and majors. I can't say anything about the fund, I haven't done it. But since they are historically from there, they should be.
They should be present on crypto as well. They should be present in crypto too, both as markup from major currencies and according to their own properties. Maybe blurred by hype, but they will be, there's no getting around it.
PS/ the aforementioned diagonal and horizontal structures on the franc are also not designed for today:
Sell the hen right now and you'll be happy)))
Stop 50 p.
Take more than 1 in 10
what a beautiful world it is
worked out ALL the limits, on all the pairs we had... almost to the tune of
You promised me you wouldn't leak until Monday!
It's just a set of positions. Everything is under control.
Bitcoin, yesterday's bar on D1 gave Clowes under 49276 and under High, this is a sign of bullish strength, a breakout is expected
intraday accumulation is taking place
Ether, almost the same, but with one peculiarity, the overLow level was broken yesterday, today went into a pullback, the structure of the pullback can be seen on H1, when the pivot point is broken - Long
Third year in the same account, he's gone from 1,500 to 42,000.
Ether, almost a reversal in a corrective pullback
Bitcoin, there is almost always a Twh in both Long and Alternate, in Short, now it is so, there is a predisposition for Short, after the upward momentum the pullback was so strong that it broke the Reference Point, and this is a prerequisite for further pullback development, so Short, stop behind the extremum of the last momentum