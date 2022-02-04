Trend and levels - page 62
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English Pound, fell into a state of Renge, but looks more in Short than Long
Euro/American Dollar, despite war and explosions, still calm, and has prospects for a Short, Downtrend on the Peak of a corrective, uptrending pullback
It's going to go up, all right, schoolboy at
It's not evening yet, you know, the American session has just started.
The Canadian dollar, at the very bottom, has formed a reversal channel, but very, very shallow
The Euro/American Dollar, after breaking the previous Top, has fallen into contemplation, US housing market data will be released in a few minutes, so that will give confidence
I have waited for mine)))
The price should go down about 50 p. more.
Then, after the retest of the level of 1.25950, we can sell up to 1.24240
I have waited for mine)))
The price should go down about 50 p. more.
Then, after the retest of the level 1.25950, we can sell to 1.24240.
It is the third day of the fall, come down from the clouds, happiness cannot last forever, can it?
FYI: the yen is twitching here, and there's a lot of "not her money" in it, there's corporate reserves. So the money has gone somewhere. Look where it's going.
the third day of the fall is happening, come down from the clouds, you can't be happy forever, or can you?
I'm not in the clouds. I'm trading purely on my TS. You know that.
There's a signal-- there's a trade. It's simple. And there's a guess as to where price might go. But it's 50-50.
And you can see what comes back from the signals.
I close part of a deal after 10-20 pips have passed and transfer it to a Buy. My trade is closed after I have reached 10-20 pips and I transfer it to BOO.)
And you're talking about a 3-day decline. Look at the weekly chart. This is just one candle.
FYI: the yen is twitching here, and there's a lot of "not her money" in it, there's corporate reserves. So the money has gone somewhere. Look where.
What a mystery, how do you find it? Give me a hint