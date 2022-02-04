Trend and levels - page 60
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Hi, how is it supposed to show them? As you can see from the picture, exit the boundaries, and then what?
Exit the boundary-- reverse test and then buy or sell. It depends on the direction of the move. The stop should be set behind this channel at 5-7 points below it.
I hope it is not too confusing)))
Exit the boundary--reverse test and then buy or sell. It depends on which way it went. The stop is set behind this channel 5-7 points lower.
And on what time frame is the reverse test traced?
and on what time frame should you track the back test?
For a Canadian, a 15m chart is better.
Exit the boundary--reverse test and then buy or sell. It depends on which way it went. The stop is set behind this channel, 5-7 p. lower.
I hope it is not too confusing)))
I see, but what kind of pattern should be present to understand the rebound from the channel borders?
In general, I see, but how should the pattern be to understand that there was a breakaway from the borders of the channel?
I sent you the file in my personal message. Take a look at it. It will come in handy.
I see, but what kind of pattern should be used to understand the breakout from the channel borders?
what kind of pattern for an exact breakout can you get when using pendants?) - nothing... 50*50 (and martin will only help with the same probability ratio of correct and fake signals, and it's better to have more probability towards correct signals - but it probably wouldn't be theoretically correct)...
if you enter the market, you can also look at VSA (JOC-BTC)... or banal "pushing Up - holding Lows"...necessarily with SOS in the background (SOS-LPS for example)... although in general, I certainly agree with the 1st page of this thread
About the levels... Yes, they are there, but it's better to watch them and analyze in a tumbler.
And in the trend one, it's better to follow the trend with trawl and partial fixes... you can also do it with a martin on the entry... imho
p.s.
I don't really have anything to show on the pending... If you can guess it by Technique, but it has to be confirmed by volumes (unfortunately, at fx they are only tick-based)... that's why i usually prefer to rely on OPTIONS + CoT + Time (OTF moves, if they are unambiguously configured to initiate a breakout)... imho... although with OTF's (large) and sls you should do more(... but to break a level (if they hold it!), only they really can (you have to know their habits and behaviour in the market)...
In general, I see, but what kind of pattern should be there to understand that there was a breakaway from the channel boundaries?
I sold on M5 right after the price went out of the channel.
I will wait for the retest on M15. But sometimes the price does not return.
On the Canadian, it was different, the price did not go up, but went down, so TVX on the Downtrend, on the break of the Corrective uptrend reference point, caught the move to the next mirror level
Euro/American Dollar, of course D1 Downtrend pressure has not been cancelled
There is an uptrend in the intraday, and the price went out of its limits on the Peak, so I will try to go Short
Like this)))