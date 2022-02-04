Trend and levels - page 76
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Traders use a set of prerequisites, for a move up, down, and considering them and attention - the current situation - decide on TVX, i.e. the trade is in semi-robot mode.
Unverifiable on history - one of the Chuikonaut methods
Unverifiable history is one of the Chuykonaut methods
You know what I can say after talking to you, buddy? You need to gain experience in trading, you need to tap the keys, and you do not know shit, except a couple of thoughts that you like, like them, inspire you, and you propagandize them everywhere, like propagandists from Channel 1. Cheerful and inspiring, and you know why they're hated and despised? Because behind their pep talk, there's nothing. That's how it works.
Every fool will put this on the programme - Powell's speech was scheduled in advance, his date and time was known at least a week in advance and published on all calendars.
Fuck me, do you even know what trading is? How to catch momentum. I'm sorry, but your idea of trading is at the level of a first year acquaintance... Get some experience, then we'll talk.
Are you offended?
Unverifiable on history - one of the Chuykonaut methods
although i may be wrong? You must explain the logic of the decision when opening a deal, see what you have checked in the tester
Are you offended?
No, I'm not offended, the point is that technically you're right, but only technically, because it's physically impossible to follow your logic
No, not offended, the point is that technically you are right, but only technically, because it is physically impossible to follow your logic
Silver, Global Downtrend, but the general mood, the corrective pullback has been broken, price has passed its pivot point
on D1 a narrow downtrend
Intraday a clearly visible corrective pullback which is about to be broken, with the added factor of reliability, there is an unsuccessful attempt to go up, slightly increases the reliability of the pattern
You will not follow yours either, it's a subjective opinion.
Vovan, you have just described Silver. In general, IMHO, everything is simple: we define the direction of the movement by its extremums, then we wait for correction and at the break in correction we go in the direction of the main trend.
Or what is not clear?
Every fool will have it on the agenda - Powell's speech was planned in advance, his date and time were known at least a week in advance and published in all calendars.
It is not about the date and time, but about what he will say and how market participants will react to it.
For example:What are the quantitative characteristics of this statement? What can be measured here? They are not even macroeconomic indicators with numbers, they are just words. A human can understand them, but how can a robot explain this?