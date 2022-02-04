Trend and levels - page 58
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Here, let's get on with the topic of the branch.
How is it none of my business? You're playing around, pretending to be a trader, even though you're not a trader, you're a sinker.
Why shouldn't I care?
You go to work, you make money, then you blow it, like you're a trader.
I don't know. He's probably just dumping his mum's money.
You haven't proved it, so you're a chatterbox. Write another unnecessary article, you'll feel better.
Who hasn't been proved? It is proven. You don't need to prove it here - it's obvious.
Who hasn't been proved? It is proven. You don't need to prove it here - it's obvious.
Sorry, I'm not interested in a theorist's opinion
You betcha)) There's not much to say.
Good guys... There are more interesting things, on Bitcoin intraday disposition has changed, on D1 is still dominated by the Uptrend, but the intraday Uptrend has broken and formed a Downtrend, and in Acceleration, after updating the previous Trough the price went into a correction, monitor its completion and another 50 quid pocket (if everything will be successful of course).
On M5 the correction appeared, but it's very weak, the prospect is weak, it's close to the previous Trough...
So, does it work out on the same volume, is there any profit? As far as I understand, such an algorithm can only be implemented through a robot? Is there a parameter that works everywhere or it needs to be optimized all the time?
The indicator is profitable without optimization
Bitcoin, on M15 the correction has taken a clear form, of three waves
Ripple, promising, Main Downtrend in Acceleration, retracement pullback simple form, price has crossed the channel boundary and is trying to go up, if not, Short on a break of the pivot point
Ripple, go to Short, a U-turn has taken place