Trend and levels - page 29

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[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

Ether, stupidly buying, apparently liking the $1,000 figure, much better on Bitcoin, 32,000...


You can't buy it, so other people do.
 
Good morning to all traders, and a good day no less!

I assume that where, where and how much the major currency pairs opened is of little importance, so I'll tell you about the crypto world, which has been buzzing with life as if there was no weekend. Ether broke out into a trendsetter, renewed its all-time historical High, and there is an explanation for that, it was undervalued from the beginning, compare Bitcoin $32000 and Etherium $1200, who has higher upside potential? I think the answer will come exactly the same as it did to me. Investors have chosen Ether, and a wave of growth is pulling everything else along with it.


[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:
Good morning to all traders, and a good day no less!

I assume that where, where and how much the major currency pairs opened is of little importance, so I'll tell you about the crypto world, which has been buzzing with life as if there was no weekend. Ether broke out into a trendsetter, renewed its all-time historical High, and there is an explanation for that, it was undervalued from the beginning, in compare Bitcoin $32000 and Etherium $1200, who has higher upside potential? I think the answer will come exactly the same as it did to me. Investors have chosen Ether, and its growth wave is pulling everything else with it.


That's right, you better predict what was, you won't go wrong.
Tell me please, where will EurUsd pair go yesterday?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Right, better predict what was, you won't get it wrong.
Tell me please, where will EurUsd pair go yesterday?

up

[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

up

Yesterday it was falling.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Yesterday was falling.

There should be kickbacks, shouldn't there? Or shouldn't they?

 

Natural gas, levels


 
Updated the algorithm, things should be moving along now
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
You're not buying, so others are buying.

great bro, so, at 50% loss, how are you feeling? All according to plan? Or is the algorithm screwed up? How are you going to change it?

 

Mikhalych in the forecast

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