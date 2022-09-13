90% Winning strategy with Renko Chart.(Actually works 90%..wow)
Renko
The forum
- Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3 indicator for Mr.Nims, Renko Ashi Scalping System thread
- Are Renko charts more profitable? - the thread with the information and indicators to download
- Renko Bar |Day Trading | What are Renko Bars | How do Renko Bars Work - the post with video
- Renko (extraction from Achelis - Technical Analysis from A to Z) - the post with mini-article
- How to Use Renko Bricks and Moving Averages to Find Trades - the post
- The 3 Step EMA and Renko Strategy for Trading Trends - the post with mini-article
- Trading Trends with Renko Charts - the post with mini-article
- Renko 2.0- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- AdaptiveRenko- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Renko EA- expert for MetaTrader 4
- Renko_v2- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Renko Scalper- expert for MetaTrader 4
- Predictor Marks for Renko, Mean Renko and Range Bars- indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Renko Charts- indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Renko- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Renko_v1- indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Renko Charts- expert for MetaTrader 4
- Tipu Renko Live- indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Renko Live Charts v4.13- expert for MetaTrader 4
- Renko Chart from ticks (Most precise method)- expert for MetaTrader 4
- Renko Range Detector- indicator for MetaTrader 4
- RenkoShade2 - Draws Renko boxes in normal TF- indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Renko Indicator- indicator for MetaTrader 4
Articles
- Indicator for Renko charting - MetaTrader 5 article
- How to create an indicator of non-standard charts for MetaTrader Market - MetaTrader 4 article
- Synthetic Bars - A New Dimension to Displaying Graphical Information on Prices - MetaTrader 4 article
- Indicator for Constructing a Three Line Break Chart - MetaTrader 5 article
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renko does not have the timeframe hours
so how will you trade it conveniently to avoid high volatility
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- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
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No free help 2017.04.21
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Very simple. Use the standard 8-10 pips renko bars, I prefer 8 pips.
If you wanna use bitcoin, set it at 14000 pips(which is about 10 pips).
So you wanna go to the four hour chart, and look for 3 bars and one candle reverse. After you see the price action setup, enter on the 2nd bar(in pictures). For me I put my take profit at the end of the 2nd bar, so I'm guranteed 10 pips every trade.
Also, to see if it's a legitimate 3 bar reversal switch to the 1hr back to the 4hr. If the 3 bars setup dissappear, don't TRADE! I Repeat do not take the trade. If it still shows up the setup when you switch time frames, ok then those are permanent renko bars that will stay there.
Here's how many times it worked on bitcoin. x is for lost, blue line is for win:
If you travel scroll over left more, you will see it worked pretty much all the time, even though there were losers at times