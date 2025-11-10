Chart switching bar problem
"File" -> "Open Deleted"
Here you may be able to find charts which you deleted. Otherwise, you have to give up.
rogall26:
Hi, this is my first thread, so I hope I will try to do my best to explain my problem and hope that somebody will be able to help me. Here it is, I have lost the chart switching bar on my MT4 platform and I don't know how to make it appearing again. I work with renko chart and follow around 8 pairs so I have around 16 charts open all the time. Yesterday after opening my platform I found that all my chart are there but it seems that the chart switching bar is no longer there.
So my question is ; Is there a place where I can reset this function? I have included a file so everybody can see what I am talking about. Thank you very much in advance for your support
Hi, this is my first thread, so I hope I will try to do my best to explain my problem and hope that somebody will be able to help me. Here it is, I have lost the chart switching bar on my MT4 platform and I don't know how to make it appearing again. I work with renko chart and follow around 8 pairs so I have around 16 charts open all the time. Yesterday after opening my platform I found that all my chart are there but it seems that the chart switching bar is no longer there.
So my question is ; Is there a place where I can reset this function? I have included a file so everybody can see what I am talking about. Thank you very much in advance for your support
Hi,
Try this, Go to View -> tick the "CHART BAR"
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So my question is ; Is there a place where I can reset this function? I have included a file so everybody can see what I am talking about. Thank you very much in advance for your support