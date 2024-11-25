Something Interesting to Read December 2013
How to Make Money in Stocks by William O’Neil
This is a classic by William O'Neil, describing the ins and outs of his CANSLIM system for finding future big winners in the stock market and how to time entries and exits. It combines fundamental and technical analysis and is a good guide for new investors.
- reviews: 231
- 11.48 USD
- www.amazon.com
by Peter Lynch
This is an investment classic that will give the individual investor hope. Peter Lynch explains how Wall Street may not be able to find the best investing opportunities from the start and shows step-by-step how the individual investor can find the next ten-bagger.
- reviews: 271
- 12.97 USD
- Peter Lynch
- www.amazon.com
The Warren Buffett Way by Robert Hagstrom
This book sheds insight into the ways and means of the Oracle of Omaha. Warren Buffett's thoughts are insightful and his methods may yield fruitful rewards for investors with enough patience to learn them, understand them and apply them correctly.
- reviews: 111
- www.amazon.com
Reminiscences of a Stock Operator by Edwin Lefèvre
This book is a true page turner. It is a breath-taking recount of how a young boy managed to amass one of the largest fortunes by speculating despite going broke a few times in his career. He has timeless advice for investors("I've always made my money from sitting, not thinking") which will help your trading for years to come.
Market Wizards by Jack Schwager
This book is a collection of interviews of a group of successful traders in the 1970s/80s. Their experiences are interesting to hear and traders may draw useful lessons from them. However, some of them were successful only because they were in the right place at the right time. The 1970s were a great commodity bull market and some of them profited from it. Nevertheless this is a classic to read and enjoy. Jack's latest book, Hedge Fund Market Wizards, is also a fantastic read.
- www.amazon.com
Simplifying Forex: Beginner to Professional in 3,000 words by Diego Jose Villegas Delgado
This book contains all that is needed to understand the Forex market and simplifies the learning process of currency trading online.
From a professional perspective based on years of experience, analyzes the factors that generate reliable investment opportunities and guidelines to follow for beginners can develop quickly, genuine trading systems able to dominate the world's biggest financial market.
Fooled by Randomness by Nassim Taleb
This book, which would go along well with "The Black Swan", explains the author's thoughts about how randomness plays a larger role in our lives than we expect. For traders, this would imply that risks are usually large than we expect. Also, it would mean that some things in the financial world aren't exactly what they seem
- www.amazon.com
Trader Vic---Methods of a Wall Street Master by Victor Sperandeo
The view the author has is slightly biased in favor of the Austrian School of Economics. Some of his methods are novel---you wouldn't see them in most books on trading (for instance, his measuring the average length and magnitude of a bull/bear market's primary and secondary trends, there by gauging the odds for a change in the trend in the market). His views on investor psychology are also interesting to read.
- reviews: 50
- 21.84 USD
- Victor Sperandeo
- www.amazon.com
Day Trading and Swing Trading the Currency Market: Technical and Fundamental Strategies to Profit from Market Moves
Discover a variety of technical and fundamental profit-making strategies for trading the currency market with the Second Edition of Day Trading and Swing Trading the Currency Market. In this book, Kathy Lien–Director of Currency Research for one of the most popular Forex providers in the world–describes everything from time-tested technical and fundamental strategies you can use to compete with bank traders to a host of more fundamentally-oriented strategies involving intermarket relationships, interest rate differentials, option volatility, news events, and central bank intervention.
- www.amazon.com
by Kathy Lien
An accessible guide to trading the fast-moving foreign exchange market
The foreign exchange market, or forex, was once dominated by global banks, hedge funds, and multinational corporations, but that has all changed with Internet technology and the advent of online forex brokers. Now, hundreds of thousands of traders and investors around the world can participate in this profitable field.
Written by forex expert Kathy Lien, The Little Book of Currency Trading will show you how to effectively invest and trade in today's biggest market. Page by page, she describes the multitude of opportunities possible in the forex market, from short-term price swings to long-term trends, and details practical products that can help you achieve success, such as currency-based ETFs.
- Explains the forces that drive currencies and provides strategies to profit from them
- Reveals how you can use various currencies to reduce risk and take advantage of global trends
- Examines financial vehicles that can help you make money without having to monitor the market every day
The Little Book of Currency Trading opens the world of currency trading and investing to anyone interested in entering this dynamic arena.
- reviews: 28
- 14.20 USD
- Kathy Lien
- www.amazon.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
This is the thread about books related for stocks, forex, financial market and economics. Please make a post about books with possible cover image, short description and offocial link to buy (amazon for example).
Posts without books' precentation, without official link to buy and with refferal links will be deleted.
Posts with links to unofficial resellers will be deleted.