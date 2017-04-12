Something Interesting to Read April 2017
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read April 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.04.18 18:32The New Science of Technical Analysis
by Thomas R. Demark
From the Foreword by John J. Murphy "DeMark's work as a consultant has been restricted to large institutions and many of the legendary traders in the world today. By sharing his creative ideas with us, as well as his passion for precision and improvement, Tom DeMark's emphasis on the 'new science' of technical analysis helps push the technical frontier another step forward. With the unprecedented attention now being paid to technical analysis, this new book couldn't have come at a better time."
-John J. Murphy, bestselling author of Technical Analysis of the Futures Markets and Intermarket Technical Analysis, and technical analyst for CNBC
"This book is filled with innovative, creative, and clever new ideas on technical analysis. Tom DeMark has done a wonderful job of turning subjective techniques into objective strategies and tactics."
- Courtney Smith President and CIO Pinnacle Capital Management, Inc.
"Those who know him and his work call him the consummate technician--a trading system developer without peer."
- Futures magazine
"DeMark is the ultimate indicator and systems guy. No one touches him. I know the Holy Grail of trading systems doesn't exist because if it did, Tom would have found it by now."
- James Bianco Director of Arbor Trading
"Tom DeMark is a genuine leader who has been behind-the-scenes until now. Publishing DeMark is a coup."
- Ralph Vince author of The Mathematics of Money Management
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read December 2016
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2016.12.14 10:48
Arbitrage: The authoritative guide on how it works, why it works, and how it can work for you : Chris Green
Arbitrage is the practice of taking advantage of a price difference between two or more markets, striking a combination of matching deals that capitalize upon the imbalance, the profit being the difference between the market prices. This is the complete, authoritative, and exhaustive manual outlining the Arbitrage business model. It has been compiled and made available to anyone interested in buying products to be resold online. In this book, Chris Green will give you the keys to the Arbitrage Kingdom with the mindset of unlimited opportunities and abundance and not one of scarcity. Empires are being built by using powerful new programs like ScanPower to source and evaluate items for resale. Pair this with Amazon's amazing fulfillment program called Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) to outsource the storage, shipping, and customer service of your items, and you have a completely scalable, nearly risk-free business model with a near-zero entry cost. The techniques described in this book can be used by anyone, anywhere to build a small side business or large empire. The only limit is you imagination.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read February 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.02.14 14:53
Millionaire Traders: How Everyday People Are Beating Wall Street at Its Own Game
Trading is a battle between you and the market. And while you might not
be a financial professional, that doesn't mean you can't win this
battle.
Through interviews with twelve ordinary individuals who have worked hard to transform themselves into extraordinary traders, Millionaire Traders reveals how you can beat Wall Street at its own game.Filled with in-depth insights and practical advice, this book introduces you to a dozen successful traders-some who focus on equities, others who deal in futures or foreign exchange-and examines the paths they've taken to capture considerable profits.
With this book as your guide, you'll quickly become familiar with a variety of strategies that can be used to make money in today's financial markets. Those that will help you achieve this goal include:
- Tyrone Ball: trades Nasdaq stocks almost exclusively, and his ability to change with the times has enabled him to prosper during some of the most treacherous market environments in recent history.
- AShkan Bolour: one of the earliest entrants into the retail forex market, he trades in the direction of the major trend, rather than trying to find reversals.
- Frank Law: a technician at heart, identifies a trading zone, commits to it, and scales down as long as the zone holds.
- Paul Willette: has mastered a method that allows him to harvest some profits right away, while ensuring that he can still benefit from an occasional extension run in his favor.
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Other books by Kathy Lien :
- The Little Book of Currency Trading: How to Make Big Profits in the World of Forex (Little Books. Big Profits)
- Day Trading and Swing Trading the Currency Market: Technical and Fundamental Strategies to Profit from Market Moves
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read November 2015
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2015.11.08 09:00
Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading
John Ehlers’s contributions to the art and science of trading have been nothing short of extraordinary. From his pioneering work applying maximum entropy spectral analysis (MESA) software to trading markets, to his definitive tour de force Rocket Science for Traders, Ehlers’s innovative and market-proven approach to cycle analysis and market forecasting has earned him a reputation that is unmatched among technicians and technical traders worldwide.
In Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures, Ehlers takes the next step, developing and demonstrating profoundly effective new trading tools through the application of modern digital signal processing techniques. Obtaining accurate cycle measurements within five samples with virtually zero lag, these tools have proven in real-time use to consistently provide traders with razor-sharp buy and sell signals in virtually any market–meeting or exceeding the performance of commercial systems which cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
To increase the book’s functionality and ease of use, each new technique, indicator, and automatic trading system is defined in both EasyLanguage code (for use in TradeStation™) and eSignal Formula Script (EFS) code. DLLs to work with NeuroShell Trader are also available. Modernizing popular trading procedures to take advantage of the incredible computing speed and power available to today’s trader, Ehlers introduces:
- The Fisher Transform–ensure that the density function of any indicator is Gaussian, creating sharper trading signals
- The Relative Vigor Index–a responsive oscillator in which movement is normalized to the trading range of each bar
- Improved Hilbert Transform–a more responsive method to accurately measure market cycles
- The Sinewave Indicator–a non-causal filter that gives entry and exit signals 1/16 of a cycle period in advance of the turning point
- The Laguerre Transform–a new tool to address the smoothing versus lag problem more effectively and create better smoothing filters
- Super Smoothing Filters–provide more smoothing with less lag
- Simple Moving Average Computations–two new ways to compute the simple moving average with unprecedented ease
Advances made in computer technology in the past two decades have clearly outpaced advances in trading software and practice. Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures seeks to restore the balance between computational power and user proficiency. Combining new indicators with tested systems for forecasting stock and futures markets with surgical precision, it will drive your systems to new levels of predictive accuracy, trading effectiveness, and overall profitability.
Day Trading and Swing Trading the Currency Market: Technical and Fundamental Strategies to Profit from Market
This book gives forex traders the strategies and skills they need to approach this highly competitive arena on an equal footing with major institutions. Now in it's third edition, this invaluable guide provides the latest statistics, data, and analysis of recent events, giving you the most up-to-date picture of the state of the fast-moving foreign exchange markets. You'll learn how the interbank currency markets work, and how to borrow strategy from the biggest players to profit from trends
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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