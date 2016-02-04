Something Interesting to Read January 2016
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read December 2015
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.21 08:33
Charting and Technical Analysis by
Fred Mcallen
- To invest successfully or trade in Stocks, Options, Forex, or even
Mutual Funds, it is imperative to know AND understand price and market
movements that can only be learned from Technical Analysis.
- You should
NEVER attempt Trading or Investing without it! My 25 years experience
has taught me that 'every book on the market' regarding Charting and
Technical Analysis is seemingly worthless.
- All seem to find yet another
creative way to tell you to “Buy Low and Sell High.” And they offer NO
in-depth understanding or analysis about WHO is buying and WHO is
selling, and when. Point is, anyone, experienced or not, can show you a
picture of a Chart and tell you to buy at the bottom and sell at the
top. That is simple 'hindsight,' and is always 20/20.
- This book is
different! It is IN-DEPTH – EXPLAINED and you WILL learn price movements
and technical analysis from this information! You will understand and
recognize tops and bottoms in the market and in particular stocks, AS
they are forming. This is highly valuable information, and you should
NEVER attempt to trade or invest without this knowledge.
- Mutual Funds?
Most people think they do not need this information because the have a
Mutual Fund. That could not be farther from the truth. Investing your
hard-earned money should be done with your own knowledge of market
direction, when to buy, and when to move your money to safety. Without
this knowledge you are at the mercy of a salesperson hungry to earn a
commission.
- Thus, invariably entering the market at the wrong time and in the wrong investment. No one else has your best interest in mind. So learn to protect your money or keep it in the bank. It's that simple. The next move is yours.
by Brian P Anderson
How to Generate an Income, or Grow Your Account Balance - Trading as Little as 1 Hour Daily.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read June 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.06.20 12:51Day Trading the Currency Market: Technical and Fundamental Strategies To Profit from Market Swings
by
Kathy Lien
Written by Kathy Lien—chief strategist for the number one online currency broker in the world—Day Trading the Currency Market
reveals a variety of technical and fundamental profit-making strategies
for trading the currency market, and provides a detailed look at how
this market actually works. It contains actionable information and
strategies, which can help you enter this highly competitive arena with
confidence and exit with profits.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read February 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.02.03 09:22
Guppy Trading, Essential Methods For Modern Trading : Daryl Guppy
A compilation of the very best of Daryl Guppy
Daryl Guppy has been one of Australia's foremost experts on share trading and charting for almost 20 years. His first book, Share Trading, is still a must-read for people wanting to learn about the market and is widely accepted as the best-selling trading book ever in Australia.
Guppy Trading contains detailed analysis of many topics, including:
making effective trades based on news events and informed trading
advanced application of the Guppy Multiple Moving Average to assess the true strength of a trend
how to establish and improve trade entry, exit and stop loss points in volatile markets
effective trading of international markets
safely integrating derivatives to boost portfolio returns.
Guppy Trading contains 23 of the most enduring and important chapters
from Guppy's earlier books, completely revised, and combines them with
10 entirely new chapters. These new chapters detail new trading methods
and instruments that have been developed to create additional
opportunities and ensure survival in interconnected modern markets. This
comprehensive compendium is critical reading for traders looking to
maximise their returns.
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Something Interesting to Read February 2015
Sergey Golubev, 2015.02.11 10:07Entries & Exits: Visits to 16 Trading Rooms
by Alexander Elder
Come behind closed doors and see real trades made by real traders.
Dr. Alexander Elder leads you into 16 trading rooms where you meet traders who open up their diaries and show you their trades.
Some of them manage money, others trade for themselves; some trade for a living, others are on the semi-professional level. All are totally serious and honest in sharing their trades with those who would like to learn.
You will meet American and international traders who trade stocks, futures, and options using a variety of methods. All are normally very private, but now, thanks to their relationships with Dr. Elder, you can see exactly how these traders decide to enter and exit trades.
Each chapter illustrates an entry and an exit for two trades, with comments by Dr. Elder.
With this book as your guide, you can get closer to mastering the key themes of trading-psychology, tactics, risk control, record keeping, and the decision-making process.
The companion Study Guide is filled with striking insights and practical advice allowing you to test your knowledge and reinforce the principles outlined in Entries & Exits.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read July 2014
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2014.07.01 15:42
The Problem of HFT - Collected Writings on High Frequency Trading & Stock Market Structure Reform : Haim Bodek
This book explores the problem of high frequency trading (HFT) as well as the need for US stock market reform. This collection of previously published and unpublished materials includes the following articles and white papers:
1. The Problem of HFT - explains how HFTs came to dominate US equity markets by exploiting artificial advantages introduced by electronic exchanges that catered to HFT strategies
2. HFT Scalping Strategies - describes the primary features of modern HFT strategies currently active in US equities as well as the benefits these strategies extract from the maker-taker market model and the regulatory framework of the national market system
3. Why HFTs Have an Advantage - explains the critical importance of HFT-oriented special order types and exchange order matching engine practices in the operation of modern HFT strategies
4. HFT - A Systemic Issue - a discussion of the latest industry and regulatory developments with regard to exchange order matching practices that serve to advantage HFTs over the public customer
5. Electronic Liquidity Strategy - proposes a conceptual framework for institutional traders to achieve superior execution performance in HFT-oriented electronic market venues
6. Reforming the National Market System - proposes a 10-step plan for strengthening the operation of the US equities marketplace in order to serve the needs of long-term investors
7. NZZ Interview with Haim Bodek - addresses current topics and proposals for US equities market structure reforms
8. TradeTech Interview with Haim Bodek - addresses the current status of the HFT special order type debate
Biography
Haim Bodek is a Managing Principal of Decimus Capital Markets, LLC, a tactical consulting and strategic advisory firm focused on high frequency trading and US equities market structure.
Mr. Bodek was formerly a founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trading Machines LLC, an independent high frequency options trading firm. Prior to TM, Mr. Bodek was a Managing Director and Joint Global Head of Electronic Volatility Trading at UBS Investment Bank. He is an electronic trading executive and algorithmic trading strategist with 15 years of experience in the automated trading space.
Mr. Bodek's career, experiences, and advocacy for US stock market regulatory reform are described extensively in Dark Pools by Scott Patterson, freelance writer and staff reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
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