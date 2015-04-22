Something Interesting to Read April 2015
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read March 2015
newdigital, 2015.03.19 09:21Trend Trading: A Seven-step Approach to Success
by Daryl Guppy
If you have no time to follow the market closely, then Trend Trading is the book for you. Trend trading is one of the most effective and easy-to-use methods for making money in the market. Success depends on identifying the trend with confidence and catching the trend after it has started, and on getting out as soon as possible after the uptrend turns into a downtrend.
The book examines in detail the steps in finding, assessing, selecting, managing and monitoring a long-term trend trade. These are proven, successful methods which are easy to understand and apply. Included are the most recent updates and developments in using the count back line and the Guppy Multiple Moving Average. Daryl Guppy also includes a practical look at setting stop loss conditions to protect capital and profits, and a bonus section on Darvas-style trend trading which is the first significant update of this technique in forty years.
Trend Trading shows readers how to use and apply the analysis tools to find effective long-term trades. These can be applied to any group of selected stocks, whether chosen on fundamental criteria, from stock tip newsletters, or found using database technical scans. From this starting point, Guppy shows how the better trades are identified, how risk is managed, and how the trades are closed successfully. The book includes examples of Daryl's personal trades.
The Global Economic Collapse of 2015A SUDDEN ECONOMIC COLLAPSE IS ON THE WAY
It is more critical than ever in our history to hedge against economic collapse, especially this year of 2015 and the autumn of this year.
Seven experts from around the world agree with this impending collapse, and they include The Jerome Levy Forecast, John Ing, Bill Fleckenstein, Paul C. Roberts, Phoenix Capital, Gerald Celente and Ron Kirby.
You have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to profit and survive when a sudden economic collapse arrives in 2015. Great chaos and confusion is going to accompany the crash. There are 3 primary ways you can profit from it. One is investing into gold shares, coins and bullion. The second is investment into silver. The third is that you can diversify a percentage of your holdings into an inverse Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).
When the crash occurs it will be too late to invest in the ETF market. The financial sector of the market will be virtually destroyed. Inverse ETFs , gold and silver will skyrocket to highs that you’ve never seen before.
You need to know the timing since it’s critical to invest at least 2 weeks prior to the event itself. The shadow government knows that the $18 Trillion in U.S. debt and the 1 Quadrillion in derivatives in the market are not manageable, nor can it ever be repaid. Their only plan is for a crash, to be followed by a devaluation. The end result is a financial tsunami the likes of which you have never seen before.
The Global Economic Collapse of 2015 book covers the history you need, the facts you need and a detailed description of the 2015 strategies you must employ. This book provides you with the tools you need, and the precise timing of the engineered crash to occur later this year.
The Great Depression of 2015 is going to happen, but you can profit from it. In this book Investigative Journalist David Meade explains how. A chilling look at the facts, graphs and cycles behind America’s next economic collapse.
There is a pattern of economic crashes occurring approximately every seven years dating back to the Great Depression. The Great Depression suffered its worst year in 1931, then later we have the Arab Oil Embargo, the S&L crisis, Black Monday, the 1994 Bond Massacre, the 2001 NASDAQ crash, and the 2008 Financial Collapse. Each occurred at the very end of a 7-year economic cycle.
There is an additional mystery to this cycle which makes it absolutely extraordinary. This seven year cycle also lines up with the 7 and 49 year cycles of land rest and jubilee debt forgiveness that God commanded the Israelites. This is called the Schmita Cycle. We’ll cover this. It is the “cycle of cycles” that economists have been looking for. We are on the verge of the greatest depression in history, and with it the most opportunity to profit.
There is a plan to destroy the US Dollar and not to pay back the 100 Trillion in unfunded liabilities. The elite would prefer to simply transfer their personal holdings to Euros and gold. Their plan is to divest American assets, sell the dollar, renege on all debts and start with a brand new currency. That plan is revealed here.
This book will show you the cycles, analyze the inevitable outcome and give you the information you need to profit from the coming economic collapse. Get ready for the most amazing buying opportunity of your lifetime. Gold strategies, Silver strategies, gold stock strategies and much more are covered in this one-of-a-kind manual.
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INTRODUCTION – FROM THE AUTHORS
- Oil & Geopolitics
- The Timing and Cause of the Global Economic Collapse of 2015
- World Gold Shares
- The History of Gold
- How to Develop a Gold and Silver Portfolio
- Silver Investing
- Creative Non-Paradigm Planning and Thinking
I am an Investigative Journalist, a cryptographer and have been employed at the Pentagon and Fortune 500 Companies. I’m the author of close to 10 books. Enjoy this one!
David Meade and Chris Vermeulen
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The Global Economic Collapse Of 2015
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- You Must Buy Gold
- Seven Experts Who Agree With Me
- The 7-year Cycle and 2015
- The U.S. Research Project
- You Must Know History to Understand the Present
- Oil, Geopolitics and War
- Ten Commandments for Buying Gold and Silver
- Bullion Portfolios
- Gold Stocks Around the World
- How To Protect Yourself Using Index, Gold & Oil ETFs
- Emergency Preparedness
- Non-Paradigm Thinking
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read May 2014
newdigital, 2014.05.08 14:11
The Complete Guide To Point & Figure Charting : The New Science of an Old Art
The aim of this book is to explain point-and-figure charting to European
investors and traders, and to show why it is the most reliable
technical tool for timing entry and exit points in stocks, indices and
other securities.
The book is written for all levels of trader, from the novice to the experienced. It starts by explaining the basics of point-and-figure, and by showing its advantages over other types of chart. Readers are then given step-by-step instructions on how to start a point-and-figure chart from simple price data, and how to add to it day-by-day using simple rules based on end of day highs and lows.
The emphasis is on simplicity and clarity. The section on chart interpretation introduces the basic buy and sell signals, and goes on to explain the more complex signals, in each case illustrating the pattern, and the precise entry and exit points, with colour charts from FTSE stocks and indices. It also shows how trend lines are incorporated into a chart. The latest point-and-figure trading techniques are covered in depth.
The authors show how to: use horizontal and vertical counts to estimate the size of price moves, use stop-orders to protect positions, use pyramiding to maximise profitable trends, and use swing trading in combination with p&f. They also show how to adapt your trading style to the amount of capital you have available and to your risk tolerance. In the later sections of the book, the authors concentrate on optimisation of p&f trading and the avoidance of the most common trap - 'over-fitting' - and on analysis of the profitability of p&f trading. They demonstrate conclusively that point and figure, correctly applied, produces consistent and reliable profits across a variety of markets. In summary, Heinrich Weber & Kermit Zieg's book is the definitive guide to the theory and application of point-and-figure charting. It is especially welcome for UK and European traders, since it uses recent charts of FTSE and European securities as examples, and includes hitherto unpublished research on p&f's applicability to European securities.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read March 2014
newdigital, 2014.03.18 06:47
Technical Analysis Explained Fifth Edition : Martin Pring
The face of investing has significantly changed in the 30 years since
this book's first publication, but one essential component of the
markets has not--human behavior. Whether you're trading cornerstone
commodities or innovative investment products, observing how investors
responded to past events through technical analysis is your key to
forecasting when to buy and sell in the future. This fully updated fifth
edition shows you how to maximize your profits in today's complex
markets by tailoring your application of this powerful tool.
Tens of thousands of individual and professional investors have used the guidance in this book to grow their wealth by understanding, interpreting, and forecasting significant moves in both individual stocks and entire markets. This new edition streamlines its time-honored, profit-driven approach, while updating every chapter with new examples, tables, charts, and comments that reflect the real-world situations you encounter in everyday trading. Required reading among many professionals, this authoritative resource now features:
- Brand-new chapters that analyze and explain secular trends with unique technical indicators that measure investor confidence, as well as an introduction to Pring's new Special K indicator
- Expanded coverage on the profit-making opportunities ETFs create in international markets, sectors, and commodities
- Practical advice for avoiding false, contratrend signals that may arise in short-term time spans
- Additional material on price patterns, candlestick charts, relative strength, momentum, sentiment indicators, and global stock markets
Properly reading and balancing the variety of indicators used in
technical analysis is an art, and no other book better illustrates the
repeatable steps you need to take to master it.
When used with patience and discipline, Technical Analysis Explained, Fifth Edition, will make you a better decision maker and increase your chances of greater profits.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read January 2014
newdigital, 2014.01.12 11:30
The Gartley Trading Method: New Techniques To Profit from the Markets Most Powerful Formation (Wiley Trading): Ross L. Beck
A detailed look at the technical pattern simply referred to today as the Gartley Pattern
Gartley patterns are based on the work of H.M. Gartley, a prominent technical analyst best known for a particular retracement pattern that bears his name. In recent years, Gartley patterns-which reflect the underlying psychology of fear and greed in the markets-have received renewed interest.
This definitive guide skillfully explains how to utilize the proven methods of H.M. Gartley to capture consistent profits in the financial markets. Page by page, you'll become familiar with Gartley's original work, how his patterns can be adapted to today's fast moving markets, and what it takes to make them work for you.
- Examines how to identify and profit from the most powerful formation in the financial markets
- Discusses the similarities, differences and the superiority of the Gartley Pattern compared to classical chart patterns including Elliott Wave
- Shows how to apply filters to Gartley patterns to improve the
probability of your trading opportunities, as well as specific rules
where to enter and exit positions
Gartley's pattern is based on a unique market position where most traders refuse to participate due to fear. This book reveals how you can overcome this fear, and how to profit from the most consistent and reliable pattern in the financial markets.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read June 2014
matfx, 2014.06.04 15:01
High-Frequency Trading: A Practical Guide to Algorithmic Strategies and Trading Systems By Irene Aldridge
Financial markets are undergoing rapid innovation due to the continuing proliferation of computer power and algorithms. These developments have created a new investment discipline called high-frequency trading. Despite the demand for information on this topic, little has been published to help investors understand and implement high-frequency trading systems—until now.
Written by industry expert Irene Aldridge, High-Frequency Trading offers the first applied "how to do it" manual to building high-frequency systems.Covering sufficient depths of material to thoroughly pinpoint issues at hand, High-Frequency Trading leaves mathematical complexities to their original publications, referenced throughout the book.
Page by page, this accessible guide:
Discusses the history and business environment of high-frequency trading systems
Reviews the statistical and econometric foundations of the common types of high-frequency strategies
Examines the details of modeling high-frequency trading strategies
Describes the steps required to build a quality high-frequency trading system
Addresses the issues of running, monitoring, and benchmarking high-frequency trading systems
Along the way, this reliable resource skillfully high-lights numerous quantitative trading strategies—from market microstructure and event arbitrage to deviations arbitrage—and puts the creation and management of portfolios based on high-frequency strategies in perspective.
High-frequency trading is a difficult, but profitable, endeavor that can generate stable profits in various market conditions. But solid footing in both the theory and practice of this discipline are essential to success. Whether you're an institutional investor seeking a better understanding of high-frequency operations or an individual investor looking for a new way to trade, this book has what you need to make the most of your time in today's dynamic markets.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read January 2014
newdigital, 2014.01.08 12:01
Trading with
Intermarket Analysis, Enhanced Edition: A Visual Approach to Beating the
Financial Markets Using Exchange-Traded Funds (Wiley Trading)
John J. Murphy
With global markets and asset classes growing even more interconnected,
intermarket analysis—the analysis of related asset classes or financial
markets to determine their strengths and weaknesses—has become an
essential part of any trader's due diligence. In Trading with
Intermarket Analysis, John J. Murphy, former technical analyst for CNBC,
lays out the technical and intermarket tools needed to understand
global markets and illustrates how they help traders profit in volatile
climates using exchange-traded funds.
Armed with a knowledge of how economic forces impact various markets and financial sectors, investors and traders can profit by exploiting opportunities in markets about to rise and avoiding those poised to fall. Trading with Intermarket Analysis provides advice on trend following, chart patterns, moving averages, oscillators, spotting tops and bottoms, using exchange-traded funds, tracking market sectors, and the new world of intermarket relationships, all presented in a highly visual way.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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