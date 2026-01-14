Something Interesting to Read - page 10

New comment
 
Woooww nice sharing.. 
 

To Trade or Not to Trade: A Beginner's Guide - "You can be free. You can live and work anywhere in the world"

--------------------

To Trade or Not to Trade: A Beginner's Guide
Dr Alexander Elder 

To Trade or Not to Trade: A Beginner's Guide


  • You can be free. You can live and work anywhere in the world, be independent from the routine, and not answer to anybody.
  • This is the life of a successful trader.
  • Many aspire to it but few succeed. Newcomers often fail to prepare for the markets’ tough challenges. They keep making serious mistakes that could easily be avoided.
  • This book will help you decide whether trading is for you and teach you its key essential rules.
  • Success in trading is based on three Ms: Mind (psychology), Method (tactics), and Money (risk management). Each of these areas is covered in its own section of this ebook. The final section covers such practical topics as record-keeping, finding a broker, beginning to trade and continuing education.
===

CONTENTS

How this book is organized / Free updates & the honor code / Is it possible to trade for a living? / Can anyone become a successful trader?

MIND - Trading Psychology for Beginners
What you need to succeed / Who should not trade? / No illusions / A trading aptitude test / Trading psychology resources

METHOD: Trading Rules for Beginners
Two ways to analyze markets / Mind the gap between price and value / Live data and day-trading / Going long, selling short, or spreading / What stocks to trade / Futures, options, and forex / Use multiple timeframes / Discretionary and systematic trading / Placing orders / Profit targets / Protective stops

MONEY MANAGEMENT for Beginners
The three essential numbers for every trade / The 2% Rule / The 6% Rule
Trade sizing - the iron triangle of risk control / What account size is good for beginners?

PRACTICALITIES for Beginners
Paper trading / Record-keeping / What is your edge? / Opening a brokerage account / Taxes / Continuing education: books, software, etc.
 

Theory Of Stochastic Processes : With Applications to Financial Mathematics and Risk Theory


This book is a collection of exercises covering all the main topics in the modern theory of stochastic processes and its applications, including finance, actuarial mathematics, queuing theory, and risk theory.

The aim of this book is to provide the reader with the theoretical and practical material necessary for deeper understanding of the main topics in the theory of stochastic processes and its related fields.

The book is divided into chapters according to the various topics. Each chapter contains problems, hints, solutions, as well as a self-contained theoretical part which gives all the necessary material for solving the problems. References to the literature are also given.

The exercises have various levels of complexity and vary from simple ones, useful for students studying basic notions and technique, to very advanced ones that reveal some important theoretical facts and constructions.

This book is one of the largest collections of problems in the theory of stochastic processes and its applications. The problems in this book can be useful for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as for specialists in the theory of stochastic processes.

 
MQL5 programming language: Advanced use of the trading platform MetaTrader 5: Creating trading robots and indicators

by Timur Mashnin

Development of indicators and advisors using the MQL5 programming language for the MetaTrader 5.



 
Sergey Golubev #:
Good collection.. Thanks for sharing...
Sergey Golubev #:

Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader 5


This book will teach you the following concepts:

  • Learn the basics of MQL5, including variables and data types, operators, functions, event handlers, and object-oriented programming.
  • Place, modify and close market and pending orders.
  • Calculate, verify and add stop loss and take profit prices to an open position.
  • Add a flexible trailing stop and/or break even stop to your strategy.
  • Manage your trade risk with money management.
  • Use pending orders to scale in and out of positions.
  • Use price, time and indicator data in your expert advisors.
  • Control program execution by trading on new bar open, and add flexible trade timers to your strategies.
  • Walk through the creation of several basic trading strategies from start to finish.
  • Inform the user with dialog boxes, email alerts, mobile notifications and sounds.
  • Draw trend lines, arrows and text labels on the chart.
  • Read and write data to CSV files.
  • Learn the basics of creating indicators, scripts and libraries in MetaEditor.
  • Debug, test and optimize your trading strategy.
  • And much more!

Whether you’re an experienced programmer moving from MQL4, or a novice just starting with MQL5, this book will give you the foundation to quickly program fully-featured and robust trading systems.

 
Really good material to learn and follow.. Thanks 
 

Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence: A Beginners’ Guide to Neural Networks and Deep Learning

Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence: A Beginners’ Guide to Neural Networks and Deep Learning

Are you looking to get started in the world of Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Neural Networks?
So, this book is for you:

  • What are Neural Networks?
  • Biological Neural Networks
  • Artificial Neural Networks
  • Keras Model and Layers
  • Different Deep Learning Algorithms
  • Benefits of Neural Networks
  • Business Applications of Neural Networks
 

I was reading this article How to deal with lines using MQL5 and understand that it may be used in price action.
So, please find two books about this trading style:

---------------------

Trading Price Action Reversals : Al Brooks




detailed guide to profiting from trend reversals using the technical analysis of price action

The key to being a successful trader is finding a system that works and sticking with it. Author Al Brooks has done just that. By simplifying his trading system and trading only 5-minute price charts he's found a way to capture profits regardless of market direction or economic climate. His first book, Reading Price Charts Bar by Bar, offered an informative examination of his system, but it didn't allow him to get into the real nuts and bolts of the approach. Now, with this new series of books, Brooks takes you step by step through the entire process.

By breaking down his trading system into its simplest pieces: institutional piggybacking or trend trading, trading ranges, and transitions or reversals (the focus of this book), this three book series offers access to Brooks' successful methodology. Trading Price Action Reversals reveals the various types of reversals found in today's markets and then takes the time to discuss the specific characteristics of these reversals, so that you can use them in your everyday trading endeavors. While price action analysis works on all time frames, there are different techniques that you can use in trading intraday, daily, weekly and monthly charts. This, among many other issues, is also addressed throughout these pages.

  • Offers insights on how to handle volatility and sharp reversals
  • Covers the concept of using options when trading certain charts
  • Examines how to deal with the emotions that come along with trading

Other books in the series include Trading Price Action Trends and Trading Price Action Trading Ranges

If you're looking to make the most of your time in today's markets the trading insights found in Trading Price Action Reversals will help you achieve this goal.

================

How to deal with lines using MQL5
How to deal with lines using MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, you will find your way to deal with the most important lines like trendlines, support, and resistance by MQL5.
 

Next famous book about price action -

-----------------------

Trading Price Action Trading Ranges : Al Brooks



Divided into five comprehensive parts, Trading Price Action Trading Ranges skillfully addresses how to spot and profit from trading ranges—which most markets are in, most of the time—using the technical analysis of price action. Along the way, it touches on some of the most essential aspects of this approach, including:

  • Trading breakouts, which are transitions from trading ranges to trends, and understanding the gaps they create
  • The two types of "Magnets," Support and Resistance, and what they mean once the market breaks out and begins its move
  • Pullbacks, which are transitions from trends to trading ranges
  • The characteristics commonly found in trading ranges—areas of largely sideways price activity—and examples of how to trade them
  • Honing your order and trade management skills so that you can make more informed entry and exit decisions

And much more

Throughout the book, Brooks focuses primarily on 5 minute candle charts—all of which are created with TradeStation—to illustrate basic principles, but also discusses daily and weekly charts. And since he trades more than just E-mini S&P 500 futures, Brooks also details how price action can be used as the basis for trading stocks, forex, Treasury Note futures, and options. For your convenience, a companion website, which can be found atwiley.com/go/tradingtrends, contains all of the charts provided in the book.

=============

 

How to Invest: Masters on the Craft
by David M. Rubenstein

How to Invest: Masters on the Craft

From "A Billionaire’s Legendary Investor Playbook" forbes article:

"In David Rubenstein’s new book, How To Invest: Masters On The Craft (Simon & Schuster, 2022), he openly admits in its introduction that he doesn’t consider himself a great investor. Rubenstein is an attorney who spent time in the Carter White House and started his Washington D.C.-based private equity firm in 1987 after he decided to give up law for something more lucrative. Despite his modesty, Rubenstein in a private equity titan who has amassed a net worth of more than $3 billion, largely because his buyout firm, which manages $375 billion in assets, has had a lot more winning investments than losers. Carlyle’s gross internal rate of return, before fees, has averaged 26% per year for more than 30 years.
Rubenstein’s book features his interviews with 23 great U.S.-based investors, ranging from value stock savant Seth Klarman to hedge fund god Ray Dalio, real estate star Jon Gray, infrastructure investor Adebayo Ogunlesi and macro trader turned crypto hodler Mike Novogratz."


as

A Billionaire’s Legendary Investor Playbook
A Billionaire’s Legendary Investor Playbook
  • 2022.11.21
  • Matt Schifrin
  • www.forbes.com
In David Rubenstein’s new book, How To Invest: Masters On The Craft (Simon & Schuster, 2022), he openly admits in its introduction that he doesn’t consider himself a great investor. Rubenstein is an attorney who spent time in the Carter White House and started his Washington D.C.-based private equity firm in 1987 after he decided to give up law...
1...34567891011121314
New comment