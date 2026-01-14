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Kase on Technical Analysis Workbook, + Video Course: Trading and Forecasting (Bloomberg Financial) 1st Edition
by Cynthia A. Kase
Technical analysis is based on the premise that the behavior of a market reveals all that is known about it. Price action, volatility and rates of price changes may be harnessed by Kase's techniques to forecast future prices, identify low risk, high reward trading opportunities, and to cut losses while letting profits run. Kase on Technical Analysis shows how it's done, providing clear and wide-ranging instruction and expert insight that helps viewers to:
Technical analysis is a core discipline used by successful traders to assess market conditions and time trades. This package covers the aspects of technical analysis needed for intelligent interaction with the markets, from theory to practice, with concrete guidance toward real-world application. For traders wanting to "come up to speed" on technical analysis, for those wanting a refresher on the topic, as well as for seasoned traders looking for new ideas, Kase on Technical Analysis provides deep insight from a global authority.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Girls psychology in trading.
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.08 10:54
Cynthia A. Kase (link from amazon):
The Books:
Trading With The Odds: Using the Power of Probability to Profit in the Futures Market
Kase on Technical Analysis Workbook, + Video Course: Trading and Forecasting (Bloomberg Financial)
Trading With The Odds: Using the Power of Probability to Profit in the Futures Market
by Cynthia A. Kase
Every trader will appreciate this reliable, realistic, and systematic approach to trading financial and commodity markets. In a step-by-step manner, the author applies a rigorous mathematical discipline to finanical speculation and explain how to analyze markets, forecast price movements, develop trading strategies, and manage trading capital. Kase also unveils several highly sophisticated indicators that are far more precise than conventional technical indicators. Unlike most books on trading, Trading with the Odds contains complete coverage of money management, including the author's own ``Kase Dev-Stop,'' a highly calibrated money management tool. Trading with the Odds also includes: Uses and abuses of conventional technical analysis; New technical indicators for analyzing markets and entering trades.
How to Make Money in Stocks by William ONeil
This is a classic by William O'Neil, describing the ins and outs of his CANSLIM system for finding future big winners in the stock market and how to time entries and exits. It combines fundamental and technical analysis and is a good guide for new investors.
Through every type of market, William J. O’Neil’s national bestseller,How to Make Money in Stocks, has shown over 2 million investors the secrets to building wealth. O’Neil’s powerful CAN SLIM® Investing System—a proven 7-step process for minimizing risk and maximizing gains—has influenced generations of investors.
Based on a major study of market winners from 1880 to 2009, this expanded edition gives you:
PLUS strategies to help you avoid the 21 most common investor mistakes!
“I dedicated the 2004 Stock Trader’s Almanac to Bill O’Neil: ‘His foresight, innovation, and disciplined approach to stock market investing will influence investors and traders for generations to come.’”
—Yale Hirsch, publisher and editor, Stock Trader’s Almanac and author of Let’s Change the World Inc.
“Investor’s Business Daily has provided a quarter-century of great financial journalism and investing strategies.”
—David Callaway, editor-in-chief, MarketWatch
“How to Make Money in Stocks is a classic. Any investor serious about making money in the market ought to read it.”
—Larry Kudlow, host, CNBC’s "The Kudlow Report"
20 books everyone should read in their 30s (based on the article)
These classic books are worth reading at any age, but the more life experience you have, the more fulfilling you'll find them.
From New York Times bestsellers to cult classics, to stories with motivating life lessons, here are 20 books that everyone should read in their 30s, in no particular order.
Autopilot: The Art and Science of Doing Nothing
MP3 CD – Audiobook, MP3 Audio, Unabridged
by Andrew Smart (Author), Kevin Free (Reader)
Andrew Smart wants you to sit and do nothing much more often—and he has the science to explain why.
At every turn we're pushed to do more, faster, and more efficiently: That drumbeat resounds throughout our wage-slave society. Multitasking is not only a virtue, it's a necessity. Books such as Getting Things Done, The One Minute Manager, and The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People regularly top the best seller lists, and have spawned a considerable industry.
But Andrew Smart argues that slackers may have the last laugh. The latest neuroscience shows that the "culture of effectiveness" is not only ineffective, it can be harmful to your well-being. He makes a compelling case—backed by science—that filling life with activity at work and at home actually hurts your brain.
Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile
by Mark Helweg (Author), David Stendahl (Author)
Using the insights that stem from value charts and price action profiles, Dynamic Trading Indicators shows traders how to develop systems and whole trading programs that implement these exciting new tools. Through an in-depth exploration of how to effectively use these new technical indicators in a complete trading system, Dynamic Trading Indicators provides a framework that allows readers to obtain a view of what a stock will most likely do next. This innovation in chart design opens up new vistas for traders and unlocks the door to unlimited profits.
New technology and the advent of around the clock trading have opened the floodgates to both foreign and domestic markets. Traders need the wisdom of industry veterans and the vision of innovators in today's volatile financial marketplace. The Wiley Trading series features books by traders who have survived the market's ever changing temperament and have prospered-some by reinventing systems, others by getting back to basics. Whether a novice trader, professional or somewhere in-between, these books will provide the advice and strategies needed to prosper today and well into the future.
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Helweg / Stendahl value charts
from "Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile" book
The forum
CodeBase
The articles
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First-Class Catastrophe, A: The Road to Black Monday, the Worst Day in Wall Street History
by Diana B. Henriques
Monday, October 19, 1987, was by far the worst day in Wall Street history. The market fell 22.6 percent – almost twice as bad as the worst day of 1929 – equal to a one-day loss of nearly 5,000 points today.
Black Monday was more than seven years in the making and threatened nearly every U.S. financial institution. Drawing on superlative archival research and dozens of original interviews Diana B. Henriques weaves a tale of missed opportunities, market delusions, and destructive actions that stretched from the “silver crisis” of 1980 to turf battles in Washington, a poisonous rivalry between the New York Stock Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and the almost-fatal success of two California professors whose idea for reducing market risk spun terribly out of control. As the story hurtles forward, the players struggle to forestall a looming market meltdown and unexpected heroes step in to avert total disaster.
For thirty years, investors, regulators, and bankers have failed to heed the lessons of 1987, even as the same patterns have resurfaced, most spectacularly in the financial crisis of 2008. A First-Class Catastrophe offers a new way of looking not only at the past, but at our financial future as well.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read January 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.12 11:30
The Gartley Trading Method: New Techniques To Profit from the Markets Most Powerful Formation (Wiley Trading): Ross L. Beck
A detailed look at the technical pattern simply referred to today as the Gartley Pattern
Gartley patterns are based on the work of H.M. Gartley, a prominent technical analyst best known for a particular retracement pattern that bears his name. In recent years, Gartley patterns-which reflect the underlying psychology of fear and greed in the markets-have received renewed interest.
This definitive guide skillfully explains how to utilize the proven methods of H.M. Gartley to capture consistent profits in the financial markets. Page by page, you'll become familiar with Gartley's original work, how his patterns can be adapted to today's fast moving markets, and what it takes to make them work for you.
Gartley's pattern is based on a unique market position where most traders refuse to participate due to fear. This book reveals how you can overcome this fear, and how to profit from the most consistent and reliable pattern in the financial markets.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read September 2015
Sergey Golubev, 2015.09.08 10:39
The 1 Hour Trade: Make Money With One Simple Strategy, One Hour Daily
by Brian P Anderson
Trading is one of the few ways to realistically create your own "Rags to Riches" Story. But it's not a get rich quick strategy that will get you there. The secret is to adopt a laser beam focus on ONE specific strategy until you've mastered it. In "The 1 Hour Trade," you'll get a detailed, step-by-step blueprint that works. Unlike other trading books giving you investment theory, you'll be taught a successful strategy in its entirety, including the specific scanning parameters for locating the trades, the exact analysis decisions you'll need to qualify the trade, and the specific steps to take to execute the trade and come out with a profit.
This Book Is Not a "Black Box" Automated Trading System. You will need to use your brain, and work hard practicing the analysis process in order to be successful.
You'll learn how to:
You can be a successful trader! Follow this guide and you will learn a proven system for generating profits in the market.
- Scan in real time for stocks poised for huge intraday gains
- Analyze chart history to identify whether a setup is likely to succeed or not
- Identify areas that allow for optimal exits in order to maximize profit
- "Listen" to what the price action and volume are saying about what's likely to unfold
by Jeremy du Plessis
Point and Figure charts are one of the great secrets of the Technical Analysis world. Highly sophisticated and with a thoroughbred pedigree, they can, however, be overlooked by traders today.
Jeremy du Plessis - one of the foremost Point and Figure experts in the world - returns with a fully updated second edition of this definitive guide in an effort to redress this imbalance. This second edition, with an extensive revision to the text and introduction of brand new techniques, demystifies the world of Point and Figure charting. It includes a detailed explanation of the history and development of the technique from its invention to the modern day, and covers the makeup of the chart patterns, why they are created, and how to interpret them.
Throughout, readers are encouraged to understand Point and Figure charts from first principles, rather than just remember the names of a series of patterns. It is the first major work for 50 years to discuss in depth the original 1-box reversal method of Point and Figure charting and contrast it with the more popular 3-box reversal method.
Further, the explanation of how to use Point and Figure charts to project targets and calculate risk-reward ratios is the most comprehensive ever seen. Also featured in the second edition are:
All this is illustrated with numerous colour charts and observations from years of trading experience. According to du Plessis, Point and Figure charts are the 'voice of the market'. This book helps you listen to, and understand, that voice. Part of the Market Technicians Association (MTA) Required Reading list.