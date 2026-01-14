Something Interesting to Read - page 3

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Bollinger on Bollinger Bands Hardcover by John A. Bollinger

Over the past two decades, thousands of veteran traders have come to view Bollinger Bands as the most representative**and reliable**tool for assessing expected price action. Now, in the long-anticipated Bollinger on Bollinger Bands, John Bollinger himself explains how to use this extraordinary technique to effectively compare price and indicator movements. 



Traders can look to this techniques-oriented book for hundreds of valuable insights, including:

  • Analysis of the primary indicators derived from Bollinger Bands %b and BandWidth
  • How traders can use Bollinger Bands to work with instead of against commonly encountered trading patterns
  • Strategic use of Bollinger Bands in short-, mid-, and long-term trading program
  • Three trading systems based on Bollinger Bands
By understanding how to incorporate Bollinger's techniques into their own investment strategy, investors will greatly increase their ability to ignore often-costly emotions and arrive at rational decisions supported by both the facts and the underlying market environment.
 

Trades About To Happens : A Modern Adaptation Of The Wyckoff Method


While Richard Wyckoff's search to develop a "trained judgment" for trading began decades ago, his method—which has been modified to account for changes in market conditions, but remains true to his original work—continues to draw great interest from traders around the world.

Author David Weis is a trader and market analyst with nearly forty years of experience in this field. A recognized authority on the trading methods of Richard Wyckoff, he understands how to utilize the principles behind Wyckoff's work and make effective trades with them. And now, with Trades About to Happen, he skillfully reveals how to adapt Wyckoff's techniques to excel in today's volatile markets.

Engaging and accessible, this reliable resource looks at Wyckoff's approach from a more modern perspective and shows how you can logically interpret bar charts and wave charts to find trades about to happen. By studying the chart examples in this book, you'll gain tremendous insight into reading what markets are saying about themselves and develop the ability to locate turning points of different degrees. Page by page, Weis facilitates your learning by:

  • Comparing efforts of buying or selling with the reward—volume versus upward or downward progress
  • Considering the meaning of the close within the range of a price bar
  • Looking for shortening of upward or downward thrust as well as follow-through, or lack of follow- through, after penetrations of support resistance
  • Exploring the interaction of price with trend lines, channels, and support/resistance lines—which often highlight the price/volume story
  • Watching for tests of high-volume or "vertical" areas where price accelerates upward or downward
  • And much more

Along the way, Weis introduces the adaptations he has made to Wyckoff's original tape-reading tools—which are better suited for the enormous volatility of today's stock and futures markets—and can be applied to intraday and daily price movement.

When it comes to Wyckoff analysis, it's easy to forget that the world of chart reading is not black or white, but gray. One has to have an open mind rather than a fixed, pre-conceived ideal. Trades About to Happen will help you achieve this goal as you discover how to develop the feel and intuition of a successful trader and become better equipped at adapting the Wyckoff method to today's dynamic markets. 

 

High probability trading : take the steps to become a successful trader 1st Edition


Within 6 months of beginning their careers full of promise and hope, most traders are literally out of money and out of trading. High Probability Trading reduces the likelihood that you will have to pay this "traders' tuition," by detailing a market-proven program for weathering those first few months and becoming a profitable trader from the beginning.

Combining a uniquely blunt look at the realities of trading with examples, charts, and case studies detailing actual hits and misses of both short- and long-term traders, this straightforward guidebook discusses:

  • The 10 consistent attributes of a successful trader, and how to make them work for you
  • Strategies for controlling emotions in the heat of trading battle
  • Technical analysis methods for identifying trends, breakouts, reversals, and more
  • Market-tested signals for consistently improving the timing of entry and exit points
  • How to "trade the news"--and understand when the market has already discounted it
  • Learning how to get out of a bad trade before it can hurt you

The best traders enter the markets only when the odds are in their favor. High Probability Trading shows you how to know the difference between low and high probability situations, and only trade the latter. It goes far beyond simply pointing out the weaknesses and blind spots that hinder most traders to explaining how those defects can be understood, overcome, and turned to each trader's advantage.

While it is a cliché, it is also true that there are no bad traders, only bad trades. Let High Probability Trading show you how to weed the bad trades from your trading day by helping you see them before they occur. Packed with charts, trading tips, and questions traders should be asking themselves, plus real examples of traders in every market situation, this powerful book will first give you the knowledge and tools you need to tame the markets and then show you how to meld them seamlessly into a customized trading program--one that will help you join the ranks of elite traders and increase your probability of success on every trade.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting to Read July 2014

Sergey Golubev, 2014.07.23 16:13

Technical Analysis of Stock Trends



2011 Reprint of 1958 Fourth Edition. Full facsimile of the original edition, not reproduced with Optical Recognition Software. In 1948 Robert D. Edwards and John Magee published "Technical Analysis of Stock Trends" which is widely considered to be one of the seminal works of the discipline. It is exclusively concerned with trend analysis and chart patterns and remains in use to the present. As is obvious, early technical analysis was almost exclusively the analysis of charts, because the processing power of computers was not available for statistical analysis. "Technical analysis" is a financial term used to denote a security analysis discipline for forecasting the direction of prices through the study of past market data, primarily price and volume. Behavioral economics and quantitative analysis incorporate technical analysis, which being an aspect of active management stands in contradiction to much of modern portfolio theory.


 

Simplifying Forex: Beginner to Professional in 3,000 words by Diego Jose Villegas Delgado



This book contains all that is needed to understand the Forex market and simplifies the learning process of currency trading online.

From a professional perspective based on years of experience, analyzes the factors that generate reliable investment opportunities and guidelines to follow for beginners can develop quickly, genuine trading systems able to dominate the world's biggest financial market.

 

Forex Price Action Scalping: an in-depth look into the field of professional scalping  
by Bob Volman



Forex Price Action Scalping provides a unique look into the field of professional scalping. Packed with countless charts, this extensive guide on intraday tactics takes the reader straight into the heart of short-term speculation. The book is written to accommodate all aspiring traders who aim to go professional and who want to prepare themselves as thoroughly as possible for the task ahead. Few books have been published, if any, that take the matter of scalping to such a fine and detailed level as does Forex Price Action Scalping. Hundreds of setups, entries and exits (all to the pip) and price action principles are discussed in full detail, along with the notorious issues on the psychological side of the job, as well as the highly important but often overlooked aspects of clever accounting. The book, counting 358 pages, opens up a wealth of information and shares insights and techniques that are simply invaluable to any scalper who is serious about his trading. 

 

DiNapoli Levels: The Practical Application of Fibonacci Analysis to Investment Markets

Excellent manual from an experienced trader and exceptional teacher on the practical application of Fibonacci analysis to investment markets. This method is fascinating and often amazingly accurate, and every technical trader should become conversant with its principles. DiNapoli teaches all the basics, as well as his own unique methods of applying Fibonacci to trading in multiple time frames.

 

Price Action Breakdown: Exclusive Price Action Trading Approach to Financial Markets

What will you learn by reading this book ? 

  • How to find the bulk of trading volume by analyzing price action movements alone, without the use of additional tools or technical indicators. This will, in turn, reveal the location of the value of price on your charts to provide valuable insights regarding extremely powerful support and resistance areas that you can take advantage of in real trading conditions.
  • Proven price action concepts and techniques to find the market trend, thoroughly analyze its overall strength and make the most informed judgments possible about its termination. You will learn how to use the value of price to find out very early when the trend will end and predict with high accuracy where the market will go next.
  • You will be able to develop a clear market structure just by interpreting the price movements on your charts. Regardless of the time frame you use for trading or the market you are trading, the future price movements will start to trade at and around your predicted trading areas. The price action analysis will allow you to see the big picture of the market at all times. You will be trading with an edge and with confidence.
  • How to discover the footprint of the big financial institutions entering the market by doing exclusive price action analysis of the current trend to find supply and demand zones created by the traders with big volumes that move the markets.
  • Working, highly profitable tested trading strategy that you can apply to the forex market, the stock market and all the other liquid markets where technical analysis can be applied. The power of this type of trading is that it is based on the underlying supply and demand dynamics, behind the price movements. These are just an intermediary that we interpret to find what we are really interested in - where are the buying and selling orders situated in the market.
  • Perhaps the most important, you will learn a complete thought process that will make you a very versatile trader, able to adapt to the constantly changing market conditions. This will change the way you see the market and the way you trade it.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Usefull links/threads/tools

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.11 18:09

Price Action

The forum

  • All About Price Action - the key thread 
  • Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created) - the post as a summary of price action thread
  • Price Action Trading - small thread with videos
  • What is Price Action? the post with video
  • Trading Price Action Reversals : Al Brooks - the book
  • Trading Price Action Trading Ranges : Al Brooks - the book 
  • Indicators VS Forex Price Action - the post with small article
  • Interview with Al Brooks, price Action day trader and the author of 'Trading Price Action Reversals' - the post with video
  • Video Lesson - Price Action: Introduction To Price Action Trading (what is price action, basic set-ups and stop placement, and more) - the post 
  • The Three Most Popular Indicators for Day-Trading - the post with small article

CodeBase

The articles

The blogs

The market

  • many in search here

 
Great post. It is really interesting to read. Thanks for sharing.
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