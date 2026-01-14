Something Interesting to Read - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Bollinger on Bollinger Bands Hardcover by John A. Bollinger
Over the past two decades, thousands of veteran traders have come to view Bollinger Bands as the most representative**and reliable**tool for assessing expected price action. Now, in the long-anticipated Bollinger on Bollinger Bands, John Bollinger himself explains how to use this extraordinary technique to effectively compare price and indicator movements.
Traders can look to this techniques-oriented book for hundreds of valuable insights, including:
By understanding how to incorporate Bollinger's techniques into their own investment strategy, investors will greatly increase their ability to ignore often-costly emotions and arrive at rational decisions supported by both the facts and the underlying market environment.
- Analysis of the primary indicators derived from Bollinger Bands %b and BandWidth
- How traders can use Bollinger Bands to work with instead of against commonly encountered trading patterns
- Strategic use of Bollinger Bands in short-, mid-, and long-term trading program
- Three trading systems based on Bollinger Bands
Trades About To Happens : A Modern Adaptation Of The Wyckoff Method
While Richard Wyckoff's search to develop a "trained judgment" for trading began decades ago, his method—which has been modified to account for changes in market conditions, but remains true to his original work—continues to draw great interest from traders around the world.
Author David Weis is a trader and market analyst with nearly forty years of experience in this field. A recognized authority on the trading methods of Richard Wyckoff, he understands how to utilize the principles behind Wyckoff's work and make effective trades with them. And now, with Trades About to Happen, he skillfully reveals how to adapt Wyckoff's techniques to excel in today's volatile markets.
Engaging and accessible, this reliable resource looks at Wyckoff's approach from a more modern perspective and shows how you can logically interpret bar charts and wave charts to find trades about to happen. By studying the chart examples in this book, you'll gain tremendous insight into reading what markets are saying about themselves and develop the ability to locate turning points of different degrees. Page by page, Weis facilitates your learning by:
Along the way, Weis introduces the adaptations he has made to Wyckoff's original tape-reading tools—which are better suited for the enormous volatility of today's stock and futures markets—and can be applied to intraday and daily price movement.
When it comes to Wyckoff analysis, it's easy to forget that the world of chart reading is not black or white, but gray. One has to have an open mind rather than a fixed, pre-conceived ideal. Trades About to Happen will help you achieve this goal as you discover how to develop the feel and intuition of a successful trader and become better equipped at adapting the Wyckoff method to today's dynamic markets.
High probability trading : take the steps to become a successful trader 1st Edition
Within 6 months of beginning their careers full of promise and hope, most traders are literally out of money and out of trading. High Probability Trading reduces the likelihood that you will have to pay this "traders' tuition," by detailing a market-proven program for weathering those first few months and becoming a profitable trader from the beginning.
Combining a uniquely blunt look at the realities of trading with examples, charts, and case studies detailing actual hits and misses of both short- and long-term traders, this straightforward guidebook discusses:
The best traders enter the markets only when the odds are in their favor. High Probability Trading shows you how to know the difference between low and high probability situations, and only trade the latter. It goes far beyond simply pointing out the weaknesses and blind spots that hinder most traders to explaining how those defects can be understood, overcome, and turned to each trader's advantage.
While it is a cliché, it is also true that there are no bad traders, only bad trades. Let High Probability Trading show you how to weed the bad trades from your trading day by helping you see them before they occur. Packed with charts, trading tips, and questions traders should be asking themselves, plus real examples of traders in every market situation, this powerful book will first give you the knowledge and tools you need to tame the markets and then show you how to meld them seamlessly into a customized trading program--one that will help you join the ranks of elite traders and increase your probability of success on every trade.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read July 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.07.23 16:13
Technical Analysis of Stock Trends
2011 Reprint of 1958 Fourth Edition. Full facsimile of the original edition, not reproduced with Optical Recognition Software. In 1948 Robert D. Edwards and John Magee published "Technical Analysis of Stock Trends" which is widely considered to be one of the seminal works of the discipline. It is exclusively concerned with trend analysis and chart patterns and remains in use to the present. As is obvious, early technical analysis was almost exclusively the analysis of charts, because the processing power of computers was not available for statistical analysis. "Technical analysis" is a financial term used to denote a security analysis discipline for forecasting the direction of prices through the study of past market data, primarily price and volume. Behavioral economics and quantitative analysis incorporate technical analysis, which being an aspect of active management stands in contradiction to much of modern portfolio theory.
Simplifying Forex: Beginner to Professional in 3,000 words by Diego Jose Villegas Delgado
This book contains all that is needed to understand the Forex market and simplifies the learning process of currency trading online.
From a professional perspective based on years of experience, analyzes the factors that generate reliable investment opportunities and guidelines to follow for beginners can develop quickly, genuine trading systems able to dominate the world's biggest financial market.
Forex Price Action Scalping: an in-depth look into the field of professional scalping
by Bob Volman
Forex Price Action Scalping provides a unique look into the field of professional scalping. Packed with countless charts, this extensive guide on intraday tactics takes the reader straight into the heart of short-term speculation. The book is written to accommodate all aspiring traders who aim to go professional and who want to prepare themselves as thoroughly as possible for the task ahead. Few books have been published, if any, that take the matter of scalping to such a fine and detailed level as does Forex Price Action Scalping. Hundreds of setups, entries and exits (all to the pip) and price action principles are discussed in full detail, along with the notorious issues on the psychological side of the job, as well as the highly important but often overlooked aspects of clever accounting. The book, counting 358 pages, opens up a wealth of information and shares insights and techniques that are simply invaluable to any scalper who is serious about his trading.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read December 2013
Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.30 15:44
The Great Crash 1929 by Kenneth Galbraith
A brilliant recount of the events leading up to and after the financial meltdown in 1929.
DiNapoli Levels: The Practical Application of Fibonacci Analysis to Investment Markets
Excellent manual from an experienced trader and exceptional teacher on the practical application of Fibonacci analysis to investment markets. This method is fascinating and often amazingly accurate, and every technical trader should become conversant with its principles. DiNapoli teaches all the basics, as well as his own unique methods of applying Fibonacci to trading in multiple time frames.
Price Action Breakdown: Exclusive Price Action Trading Approach to Financial Markets
What will you learn by reading this book ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Usefull links/threads/tools
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.11 18:09
Price Action
The forum
CodeBase
The articles
The blogs
The market