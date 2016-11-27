Something Interesting to Read November 2016
Becoming Steve Jobs: The Evolution of a Reckless Upstart into a Visionary Leader
by Brent Schlender (Author), Rick Tetzeli (Author), George Newbern
There have been many books - on a large and small scale - about Steve Jobs, one of the most famous CEOs in history. But this book is different from all the others.
Becoming Steve Jobs takes on and breaks down the existing myth and stereotypes about Steve Jobs. The conventional, one-dimensional view of Jobs is that he was half genius, half jerk from youth, an irascible and selfish leader who slighted friends and family alike. Becoming Steve Jobs answers the central question about the life and career of the Apple cofounder and CEO: How did a young man so reckless and arrogant that he was exiled from the company he founded become the most effective visionary business leader of our time, ultimately transforming the daily lives of billions of people?
Drawing on incredible and sometimes exclusive access, Schlender and Tetzeli tell a different story of a real human being who wrestled with his failings and learned to maximize his strengths over time. Their rich, compelling narrative is filled with stories never told before from the people who knew Jobs best and who decided to open up to the authors, including his family, former inner circle executives, and top people at Apple, Pixar, and Disney. In addition Brent knew Jobs personally for 25 years and drew upon his many interviews with him, on and off the record, in writing the book. He and Rick humanize the man and explain, rather than simply describe, his behavior. Along the way the book provides rich context about the technology revolution we all have lived through and the ways in which Jobs changed our world.
Schlender and Tetzeli make clear that Jobs' astounding success at Apple was far more complicated than simply picking the right products: he became more patient, he learned to trust his inner circle, and he discovered the importance of growing the company incrementally rather than only shooting for dazzling, game-changing products.
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Something Interesting to Read February 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.02.02 08:57
High Profit Candlestick Patterns : Stephen Bigalow
High profit trading patterns, revealed by utilizing time-honored
Japanese candlestick signals. A straight-forward approach to
understanding and exploiting market opportunities. Practical
applications to predict stock price movements consistently and
profitably, a winning system in good times or bad! All detailed in:
"High Profit Candlestick Patterns: Turning Investor Sentiment into
Profits" By Stephen W. Bigalow
Don’t play the market, Beat the Market! Stephen W. Bigalow’s first book "Profitable Candlestick Trading" taught the novice investor how to quickly identify the best trading opportunities. Now his new book, "High Profit Candlestick Patterns" takes his teaching to the next level. Combining the proven results of Japanese Candlestick charting with effective Western technical analysis, produces even higher profit wealth-building stock selection techniques. Learn the key to profitable stock selection with this safer approach to investing and avoid expensive trading mistakes. Quickly learn the simplest, yet most intelligent, approach to stock selection. Candlestick signals visually produce compelling results. Japanese candlestick charting techniques, integrated with statistically proven Western technical analysis, produces an even more powerful investment platform. The ability to recognize trading patterns in their very early stages empowers an investor with high profit trading strategies.
For the technical investor, the combined analysis provides potent trading programs. The fundamental investor gains tremendous insights into the timing of positions. The introduction of cutting-edge computer generated technical analysis, with the world's most proven trading technique, becomes a powerful tool for understanding the movements of the markets. Discover simple techniques that put the probabilities highly in your favor.
Japanese candlestick signals provide an immense amount of information. They graphically depict what is occurring in investor sentiment. This alone provides a huge advantage for the investor. Having the ability to identify reversals in price trends, utilizing statistically proven and utilized signals, allows an investor to develop high profit trading strategies. The psychological elements not only reveal trend reversals, but they provide the insights for understanding why that reversal is occurring. This becomes a very powerful investment tool.
The graphic illustrations in this book are simple common sense revelations. Utilizing candlestick signals in conjunction with Western technical patterns produces two strong investment elements. First, it allows for the recognition of the optimal times for entering a trade. Second, the candlestick signals revealed immediately when the trend pattern is not performing correctly, allowing for quick exits.
You will receive a whole new perspective for profitably investing in the markets. You do not have to learn formulas nor develop investing talents. The combination of candlestick signals with easy-to-identify trading patterns will vastly expand your investment confidence. The self-mastery of profitable investing is greatly simplified with quick visual evaluations.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Libraries: MQL5 Wizard - Candlestick Patterns Class
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.14 19:53
The Evening Star Pattern is a bearish reversal pattern, usually occuring at the top of an uptrend. The pattern consists of three candlesticks:
- Large Bullish Candle (Day 1)
- Small Bullish or Bearish Candle (Day 2)
- Large Bearish Candle (Day 3)
The first part of an Evening Star reversal pattern is a large bullish green candle. On the first day, bulls are definitely in charge, usually new highs were made.
The second day begins with a bullish gap up. It is clear from the opening of Day 2 that bulls are in control. However, bulls do not push prices much higher. The candlestick on Day 2 is quite small and can be bullish, bearish, or neutral.
Generally speaking, a bearish candle on Day 2 is a stronger sign of an impending reversal. But it is Day 3 that is the most significant candlestick.
Day 3 begins with a gap down, (a bearish signal) and bears are able to press prices even further downward, often eliminating the gains seen on Day 1.Evening Star Candlestick Chart Example
The chart below of Exxon-Mobil (XOM) stock shows an example a Evening Star bearish reversal pattern that occured at the end of an uptrend:
Day 1 of the Evening Star pattern for Exxon-Mobil (XOM) stock above was a strong bullish candle, in fact it was so strong that the close was the same as the high (very bullish sign). Day 2 continued Day 1's bullish sentiment by gapping up. However, Day 2 was a Doji, which is a candlestick signifying indecision. Bulls were unable to continue the large rally of the previous day; they were only able to close slightly higher than the open.
Day 3 began with a bearish gap down. In fact, bears took hold of Exxon-Mobil stock the entire day, the open was the same as the high and the close was the same as the low (a sign of very bearish sentiment). Also, Day 3 powerfully broke below the upward trendline that had served as support for XOM for the past week. Both the trendline break and the classic Evening Star pattern gave traders a signal to sell short Exxon-Mobil stock.The Evening Star pattern is a very powerful three candlestick bearish reversal pattern. The bullish equivalent of the Evening Star is the Morning Star pattern
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Libraries: MQL5 Wizard - Candlestick Patterns Class
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.18 12:41
The Morning Star Pattern is a bullish reversal pattern, usually occuring at the bottom of a downtrend. The pattern consists of three candlesticks:
- Large Bearish Candle (Day 1)
- Small Bullish or Bearish Candle (Day 2)
- Large Bullish Candle (Day 3)
The first part of a Morning Star reversal pattern is a large bearish red candle. On the first day, bears are definitely in charge, usually making new lows.
The second day begins with a bearish gap down. It is clear from the opening of Day 2 that bears are in control. However, bears do not push prices much lower. The candlestick on Day 2 is quite small and can be bullish, bearish, or neutral (i.e. Doji).
Generally speaking, a bullish candle on Day 2 is a stronger sign of an impending reversal. But it is Day 3 that holds the most significance.
Day 3 begins with a bullish gap up, and bulls are able to press prices even further upward, often eliminating the losses seen on Day 1.Morning Star Candlestick Chart Example
The chart below of the S&P 400 Midcap exchange traded fund (MDY) shows an example a Morning Star bullish reversal pattern that occured at the end of a downtrend:
Day 1 of the Morning Star pattern for the Midcap 400 (MDY) chart above was a strong bearish red candle. Day 2 continued Day 1's bearish sentiment by gapping down. However, Day 2 was a Doji, which is a candlestick signifying indecision. Bears were unable to continue the large decreases of the previous day; they were only able to close slightly lower than the open.
Day 3 began with a bullish gap up. The bulls then took hold of the Midcap 400 exchange traded fund for the entire day. Also, Day 3 broke above the downward trendline that had served as resistance for MDY for the past week and a half. Both the trendline break and the classic Morning Star pattern gave traders a signal to go long and buy the Midcap 400 exchange traded fund.The Morning Star pattern is a very powerful three candlestick bullish reversal pattern. The bearish equivalent of the Morning Star is the Evening Star pattern
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Something Interesting to Read January 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.13 06:04
Fibonacci Trading: How to Master the Time and Price Advantage: Carolyn Boroden
Product Description :
Made famous by the Italian mathematician Leonardo De Pisa, the Fibonacci number series holds a Golden Ratio that is universally found in nature and used by architects, plastic surgeons, and many others to achieve “perfect” aesthetic proportions. Now, in this groundbreaking guide, noted technical trading advisor Carolyn Boroden shows you how Fibonacci pattern studies can be used as an extremely effective method for achieving greater profitability in stocks, futures, and Forex markets.
Fibonacci Trading provides a one-stop resource of reliable tools and clear explanations for both identifying and taking advantage of the trade setups naturally occurring in the markets that will enable you to reach the highest rate of profitable trades. Inside, you'll find a unique trading methodology based on Fibonacci ratios, and the author's personal experience analyzing and setting up the markets in real time, which makes this practical volume invaluable to the self-directed investor.
Complete with detailed charts and insightful graphics in each chapter, Fibonacci Trading features:
- Dependable guidance for determining important support and resistance levels, along with expert advice for using them to maximize profits and limit losses
- Step-by-step processes for using Fibonacci analysis to predict turning points in the market far enough in advance to generate substantial profit
- Valuable tips for using Fibonacci analysis to establish optimal stop-loss placement
- Revealing coverage on how Fibonacci relationships can create a roadmap for the trader based on high percentage patterns
Fibonacci Trading also provides a four-step formula for applying the
covered techniques in a highly effective approach. Flexible enough for
all markets and trading styles, the formula helps you focus your newly
developed knowledge and skill sets into a solid trading methodology,
defined trading plan, successful trading mindset, and disciplined
trading approach that stacks the odds for profit in your favor.
This hands-on guide is packed with a wealth of actual trading situations, setups, and scenarios that bring the four-step formula to life so you can immediately use it in the real world.
The 1 Hour Trade: Make Money With One Simple Strategy, One Hour Daily by Brian P. Anderson
How to Generate an Income, or Grow Your Account Balance - Trading as Little as 1 Hour Daily
Is the market beating you up? Do you feel like you're taking one step forward, 2 steps back with your investment income? Would you like a proven, step-by-step strategy for generating consistent trading profits?
Trading is one of the few ways to realistically create your own "Rags to Riches" Story. But it's not a get rich quick strategy that will get you there. The secret is to adopt a laser beam focus on ONE specific strategy until you've mastered it.
In "The 1 Hour Trade," you'll get a detailed, step-by-step blueprint that works. Unlike other trading books giving you investment theory, you'll be taught a successful strategy in its entirety, including the specific scanning parameters for locating the trades, the exact analysis decisions you'll need to qualify the trade, and the specific steps to take to execute the trade and come out with a profit.
This Book Is Not a "Black Box" Automated Trading System
You will need to use your brain, and work hard practicing the analysis process in order to be successful.
But if you follow the strategy, and maintain discipline & patience, the setup taught in this book will make you a better, profitable trader.
"The 1 Hour Trade" details a short term investment system for getting into stocks making big price gains. The best part? It can be done in as little as an hour after the market opens each morning.
You'll learn how to:
- Scan in real time for stocks poised for huge intraday gains
- Analyze chart history to identify whether a setup is likely to succeed or not
- Identify areas that allow for optimal exits in order to maximize profit
- "Listen" to what the price action and volume are saying about what's likely to unfold
Dual Momentum Investing: An Innovative Strategy for Higher Returns with Lower Risk : Gary Antonacci
After examining more than two-hundred years of data across dozens of markets and asset classes, the conclusion is clear: Momentum continually outperforms. However, most mainstream investors haven't had a way to fully discover and implement the benefits of momentum investing . . . until now! Whether you're an independent investor, investment professional, or money manager, Dual Momentum Investing enables you to consistently profit on major changes in relative strength and market trend.
Based on the award-winning work of Gary Antonacci, an expert in modern portfolio theory and optimization, this groundbreaking guide presents an easy-to-understand, straightforward model that transforms momentum concepts into an actionable investing strategy called Global Equity Momentum (GEM). By combining relative-strength momentum and absolute momentum, this unique methodology lets you take advantage of intra-market trends while avoiding large drawdowns. A disciplined implementation of his proven strategy enhances the ability of every investor to:
* Lock in profits and mitigate risk with a minimal number of switches per year among U.S. equities, non-U.S. equities, and bonds
* Establish meaningful control over investment risk once an asset's value begins to decline
* Remove emotional and behavioral biases from your decision-making, while taking advantage of these same biases in others to achieve exceptional returns
Each facet of GEM is explained in simple clarity using the perfect amount of supporting theory, historical analysis, and understandable data. Pragmatic techniques come to life with real-world relevance that both deepens your understanding of why dual momentum works and better prepares you for using it with your own investments. From picking a cost-effective brokerage firm, to making asset choices, to customizing your strategy as you near retirement--this reliable guide helps you do it all with the confidence you'll gain through repeated success.
What is the best and the most influential book you read so far in your trading life?
What is the best and the most influential book you read so far in your trading life?
What is the best and the most influential book you read so far in your trading life?
You can start with this book:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read January 2015
Sergey Golubev, 2015.01.21 16:33
Technical Analysis from A to Z
by Steven Achelis
Millions of traders participating in today’s financial markets have shot interest and involvement in technical analysis to an all-time high. This updated edition of Technical Analysis from A to Z combines a detailed explanation of what technical analysis is and how it works with overviews, interpretations, calculations, and examples of over 135 technical indicators—and how they perform under actual market conditions. Enhanced with more details to make it easier to use and understand, this book reflects the latest research findings and advances. A complete summary of major indicators that can be used in any market, it covers:
• Every trading tool from the Absolute Breadth Index to the Zig Zag
• Indicators include Arms Index, Dow Theory, and Elliott Wave Theory
• Over 35 new indicators
The Butterfly Effect in Competitive Markets: Driving Small Changes for Large Differences by Rajagopal
The discussion in this book provides a comprehensive introduction to the concept of market transitions and radical business management. It covers complex elements of the market management analyzing behavioral theories like chaos theory, theory of reasoned action and planned behavior, theory of change, resistance theory, and theory of acceptance and diffusion from the perspectives of business growth, sustainability, and market competitiveness causing butterfly effects in market. This book examines butterfly effect in reference to innovation, competitiveness and shifts in business strategies in regional and global perspective and discusses the impact of globalization on innovation, production, and marketing activities. The discussions in this book harness the power of firms towards sensitive market interventions through marketing-mix strategies, innovation, and technology application to click larger effects through smaller differentiation.
Financial Modeling of the Equity Market: From CAPM to Cointegration By Frank J. Fabozzi
Financial Modeling of the Equity Market is the most comprehensive, up-to-date guide to modeling equity portfolios. The book is intended for a wide range of quantitative analysts, practitioners, and students of finance. Without sacrificing mathematical rigor, it presents arguments in a concise and clear style with a wealth of real-world examples and practical simulations. This book presents all the major approaches to single-period return analysis, including modeling, estimation, and optimization issues. It covers both static and dynamic factor analysis, regime shifts, long-run modeling, and cointegration. Estimation issues, including dimensionality reduction, Bayesian estimates, the Black-Litterman model, and random coefficient models, are also covered in depth. Important advances in transaction cost measurement and modeling, robust optimization, and recent developments in optimization with higher moments are also discussed.
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