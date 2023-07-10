Something Interesting to Read February 2017
by Kathy Lien :
You will get direct access to the tactics that provide the greatest potential without paying the high price expensive research time and mistakes. Also, Lien outlines why short-term traders are well suited for the foreign exchange markets and how the data available for currencies makes it ideal for technical analysis.
With thorough research and real-world approaches Lien shows you:
- How FOREX can be traded for the long or short term and the advantages of both approaches,
- Detailed explanations of what drives the trends in FOREX,
- The fundamental elements that influence FOREX and how to interpret them,
- Trading tactics unique to currencies that you can use to boost your trading portfolio,
- The four key rules to winning in FOREX.
See the advantages for yourself and get tactics you can use to limit your risk and protect your trading profits. Don't go into currencies without the insight and perspective of an expert. From the return boosting advantage of interest paid out on currencies to the flexibility 24/7 markets offer, you'll be ready to use the tactics, tools and experience in this course to tap into the huge potential forex trading offers.
The Warren Buffett Way by Robert Hagstrom
This book sheds insight into the ways and means of the Oracle of Omaha. Warren Buffett's thoughts are insightful and his methods may yield fruitful rewards for investors with enough patience to learn them, understand them and apply them correctly.
"Since then, Warren Buffett has solidified his reputation as the greatest investor of all time -- becoming even richer and more successful, despite the wild fluctuation of the markets. How does this value investing legend continue to do it? That's where Robert Hagstrom and the Second Edition of The Warren Buffet Way come in. This edition is a completely revised and updated look at the Oracle of Omaha -- comprising Buffett's numerous investments and accomplishments over the past ten years, as well as the timeless and highly successful investment strategies and techniques he has always used to come out a market winner. This edition is especially accessible as Buffett's basic tenets of investing are presented and illuminated with relevant and up to date examples."
If we talk about Buffet, two years ago I managed to win Buffettology in one contest. Very nice book, easy to read. If you are serious about spending your own time to find beaten down companies to invest in, this could be very great read to increase experience regarding to value traps.
Buffettology
by Mary Buffett (Author), David Clark (Author)
In the world of investing, the name Warren Buffett is synonymous with success and prosperity. Learn how Warren Buffett did it—and how you can too.
Building from the ground up, Buffett chose wisely and picked his stocks with care, in turn amassing the huge fortune for which he is now famous. Mary Buffett, former daughter-in-law of this legendary financial genius and a successful businesswoman in her own right, has teamed up with noted Buffettologist David Clark to create Buffettology, a one-of-a-kind investment guide that explains the winning strategies of the master.
p.s. Sorry I don't know how to do a quote.
MQL5 programming language: Advanced use of the trading platform MetaTrader 5: Creating trading robots and indicators
by Timur Mashnin
Development of indicators and advisors using the MQL5 programming language for the MetaTrader 5.
Forex Price Action Scalping: an in-depth look into the field of professional scalping
by Bob Volman
Forex Price Action Scalping provides a unique look into the field of professional scalping. Packed with countless charts, this extensive guide on intraday tactics takes the reader straight into the heart of short-term speculation. The book is written to accommodate all aspiring traders who aim to go professional and who want to prepare themselves as thoroughly as possible for the task ahead. Few books have been published, if any, that take the matter of scalping to such a fine and detailed level as does Forex Price Action Scalping. Hundreds of setups, entries and exits (all to the pip) and price action principles are discussed in full detail, along with the notorious issues on the psychological side of the job, as well as the highly important but often overlooked aspects of clever accounting. The book, counting 358 pages, opens up a wealth of information and shares insights and techniques that are simply invaluable to any scalper who is serious about his trading.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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