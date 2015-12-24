Something Interesting to Read December 2015
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read January 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.09 16:52Harmonic Trading, Volume One: Profiting from the Natural Order of the Financial Markets: Scott M. Carney: 9780137051502: Amazon.com: Books
Harmonic Trading creator Scott Carney unveils the entire methodology to
turn patterns into profits. These strategies consistently identify the
price levels and market turning points that reveal the natural order
within the chaos of the financial markets. Analogous to the predictable
behavior of many of life’s natural processes, Harmonic Trading examines
similar relationships within the financial markets to define profitable
opportunities in an unprecedented manner. Carney introduces new
discoveries such as the Bat pattern, Alternate AB=CD structures, the
0.886 retracement, and more. These strategies are entirely new to the
trading community, and they represent a profound advancement beyond all
other Fibonacci methodologies!
After you’ve discovered how to identify harmonic patterns, Carney presents a complete methodology for applying them in trade execution and handling them throughout the entire trade management process. From savage bear to rampaging bull, Harmonic Trading can be employed in all markets--equities, currencies, commodities, and foreign markets--for both short- and long-term timeframes.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read January 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.10 09:14Harmonic Trading, Volume Two: Advanced Strategies for Profiting from the Natural Order of the Financial Markets
by Scott M. Carney
Now, in Harmonic Trading: Volume 2, Carney takes a quantum leap forward, introducing new strategies, patterns, and methods that make Harmonic Trading an even more powerful tool for trading the financial markets. For the first time, he reveals how to utilize harmonic impulse waves and introduces measurement techniques that identify market turning points even more accurately. Finally, he demonstrates how to integrate the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) with advanced Harmonic Trading techniques to separate minor “reactive” moves from major opportunities.
The Complete TurtleTrader: How 23 Novice Investors Became Overnight Millionaires
The first impression one gets from The Complete Turtle Trader is quite
favorable. It is an attractive format, and a pretty easy read, though
well written and detailed. The primary text is about 200 pages, which I
got through in a single afternoon (though I do read faster than most).
And the price tag is extremely reasonable for a hardcover trading book,
much lower than what you often see.
This book definitely continues along the path of the trend trading subject of Covel's earlier book, Trend Following, but does so through the story of the famous Turtles. Readers of Jack Schwager's book, Market Wizards, and it's follow-up, The New Market Wizards, will be familiar with the Turtles. They are the result of a nature vs. nurture running debate between famous futures trader Richard Dennis (a Market Wizard) and his partner William Eckhardt (profiled in The New Market Wizards).
The Turtle program was an effort to determine whether traders can be created, developed through training as opposed to having some innate talent for it. This topic has been the subject of debates in trading circles for probably as long as there has been traders. To a certain degree, the classic movie Trading Places, which was released very near the time of the first Turtle program, has at it's core the same theme.
In The Complete Turtle Trader, as the subtitle suggests, Covel tells the story of the Turtles from the selection process which brought together two very diverse groups of people in 1983 and 1984 all the way through to where they are today. It includes a discussion of their training program, their performance, and of course the ideas underlying the system they employed, one based on trend following. The explanation of the latter is pretty direct - definitely enough to give the reader a really good idea of the way the Turtles were taught to trade, which they did very successfully. Figures to that end are provided throughout the text and in supporting appendices. The author also includes comments on how individual traders can apply the Turtle techniques and philosophy themself.
For someone like myself, who first heard about the Turtles through Schwager's writings, this book was a really interesting back-filling of the story. When Schwager was putting his books together, the Turtles and their instructors were very tight-lipped about the details of the experience. In this book, Covel has been able to flesh things out, not just in a kind of history text sort of exposition, but one which includes a great many comments and annecdotes from the participants. It is a tale which really explores the whole perspective of life as a Turtle.
The story Covel lays out offers a great many insights. Obviously, the first one is that learning how to trade, and to make big returns, is possible. Probably the most interesting part of the narrative, though, (in terms of the story, anyway) is what happened to the Turtles after they left the program. It will come as no surprise that the diversity of their backgrounds and personalities has been reflected in the diversity of what they have done over the intervening years. I was particularly enthralled by the discussion of the adjustments they had to make to be successful as big-time money managers, something their mentor Dennis was never quite able to do.
Overall I consider The Complete Turtle Trader a very enjoyable and worthwhile read. It has a lot of elements, and of course trading strategy. I actually found reinforcement of many of my own trading ideas as I was reading, seeing them in a different light. That's not something which happens much after twenty years of trading and reading books and articles on the subject. Of course not everyone is going to find the fullness of the theory or application behind Turtle trading suitable to them, but it is always worth making an effort to learn from those who have achieved success before us, and that's an opportunity this book provides.
The Simple Strategy - A Powerful Day Trading Strategy For Trading Futures, Stocks, ETFs and Forex
A profitable trading strategy is the most important tool for a trader.
This book explains a powerful trend-following day trading strategy for trading futures, stocks, ETFs and Forex.
The Simple Strategy is very popular amongst traders for the following reasons:
- Clear Entry Rules
When trading "The Simple Strategy", there's no second-guessing. As you will see, the entry rules are based on indicators - and these rules are black and white. Either the MACD is above the zero line or it isn't. And either the RSI is above 70 or it isn't. The entries are easy to identify and execute. That's why this strategy is called "The Simple Strategy"
- Clear Exit Rules
When trading "The Simple Strategy" you'll know when to exit even before you enter the trade. So, you know exactly how much to risk on any given trade which is essential for precise position sizing and money management. Plus, you can put the trade on auto-pilot once your entry order is filled. This keeps trade management to a minimum. It's easy and simple.
- Taking advantage of small intraday trends
These days trends are short-lived. The times when you could enter the market in the morning and exit the market in the afternoon are over. These days the markets can turn on a dime. Low trading commissions and computerized trading have destroyed the nice and long intraday trends. However, with "The Simple Strategy" you can take advantage of the small intraday trends that we are seeing in today's markets.
- You don't need a sophisticated trading software
If you want to trade "The Simple Strategy", you only need a charting software with "basic" charting capabilities: Your charting software needs to be able to plot RANGE BARS, BOLLINGER BANDS, MACD and RSI. More than 90% of the charting software packages that are available today have these capabilities. There's no need to buy any proprietary indicators or expensive charting software!
In short: "The Simple Strategy" can greatly simplify your trading.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read December 2013
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.17 14:00DiNapoli Levels Video Training Course
by Joe DiNapoli and Merrick Okamoto
Four hours and 20 minutes of detailed video instruction by Joe DiNapoli and one of his most successful students, professional trader Merrick Okamoto.
- How Market Makers handle overnight orders Rules that Market Makers live by Advantages that Market Makers have over the public Advantages and disadvantages of ECN's
- How to benefit from the actions of: "the axe" - "the wheel", the predominant traffickers (Market Makers) in a given stock
- How to front run the Market Maker How the (Market Makers) NASDAQ work station on auto execute can be used to fool the pubic Eyes only institutional terminal,
- How Market Makers advertise on a NASDAQ terminal and fill positions on "eyes only", a private system for Market Makers Importance Market Makers put on getting order flow Market Makers ability to see order flow.
- How that benefits them and costs you! On line trading firms sell order flow, how this benefits Market Makers and how this hurts the public
- How Market Makers handle inventory by creating excitement in the stock
- How to be your own Market Maker
- The Direct access execution system and how it is used. An investment rule to live by Sector Momentum trading,
- How to get into the right stock at the right time Index sorting
- How it can affect your stock selection
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read March 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.29 08:50Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns
by Thomas N. Bulkowski
In this revised and expanded second edition of the bestselling Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns, Thomas Bulkowski updates the classic with new performance statistics for both bull and bear markets and 23 new patterns, including a second section devoted to ten event patterns. Bulkowski tells you how to trade the significant events -- such as quarterly earnings announcements, retail sales, stock upgrades and downgrades -- that shape today?s trading and uses statistics to back up his approach. This comprehensive new edition is a must-have reference if you're a technical investor or trader. Place your order today.
"The most complete reference to chart patterns available. It goes where no one has gone before. Bulkowski gives hard data on how good and bad the patterns are. A must-read for anyone that's ever looked at a chart and wondered what was happening."
Charting and Technical Analysis by
Fred Mcallen
- To invest successfully or trade in Stocks, Options, Forex, or even
Mutual Funds, it is imperative to know AND understand price and market
movements that can only be learned from Technical Analysis.
- You should
NEVER attempt Trading or Investing without it! My 25 years experience
has taught me that 'every book on the market' regarding Charting and
Technical Analysis is seemingly worthless.
- All seem to find yet another
creative way to tell you to “Buy Low and Sell High.” And they offer NO
in-depth understanding or analysis about WHO is buying and WHO is
selling, and when. Point is, anyone, experienced or not, can show you a
picture of a Chart and tell you to buy at the bottom and sell at the
top. That is simple 'hindsight,' and is always 20/20.
- This book is
different! It is IN-DEPTH – EXPLAINED and you WILL learn price movements
and technical analysis from this information! You will understand and
recognize tops and bottoms in the market and in particular stocks, AS
they are forming. This is highly valuable information, and you should
NEVER attempt to trade or invest without this knowledge.
- Mutual Funds?
Most people think they do not need this information because the have a
Mutual Fund. That could not be farther from the truth. Investing your
hard-earned money should be done with your own knowledge of market
direction, when to buy, and when to move your money to safety. Without
this knowledge you are at the mercy of a salesperson hungry to earn a
commission.
- Thus, invariably entering the market at the wrong time and in the wrong investment. No one else has your best interest in mind. So learn to protect your money or keep it in the bank. It's that simple. The next move is yours.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read February 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.02.17 08:17
The Master Swing Trader by Alan Farley
Today’s top market players understand that our "efficient" markets are actually highly inefficient, driven by insiders with hidden agendas and an irrational pack mentality that has little to do with underlying value. Fortunately, this constant imbalance generates repeated, high-probability trade setups—and Alan Farley’s The Master Swing Trader reveals how you can find and profit from these difficult-to-spot opportunities before they disappear.
Farley’s innovative system is based on Pattern Cycles—shifting market stages that repeat in an orderly, predictable process through all price charts and time frames. These classic Pattern Cycles:
- Describe the machine language within market opportunity
- Reveal the origin of the trade setup
- Explain how to capitalize on inefficiency through every bull and bear phase
- Show exactly where to uncover consistent profit opportunities
- Offer natural methods to shift tactics quickly as conditions change
- Predict the impact of the emotional crowd on trend, range, and price development
The Master Swing Trader will help you apply Pattern Cycles to your advantage, over and over again. By encompassing virtually all market action, and revealing how price moves in a highly predictable manner, its powerful tools will give you the edge you need to take other people’s money before they take yours.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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