Something Interesting to Read November 2014
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read October 2014
newdigital, 2014.10.14 13:57How Google Works
By Eric Schmidt and Jonathan Rosenberg
Google Executive Chairman and ex-CEO Eric Schmidt and former SVP of Products Jonathan Rosenberg came to Google over a decade ago as proven technology executives. At the time, the company was already well-known for doing things differently, reflecting the visionary--and frequently contrarian--principles of founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. If Eric and Jonathan were going to succeed, they realized they would have to relearn everything they thought they knew about management and business.
Today, Google is a global icon that regularly pushes the boundaries of innovation in a variety of fields. HOW GOOGLE WORKS is an entertaining, page-turning primer containing lessons that Eric and Jonathan learned as they helped build the company. The authors explain how technology has shifted the balance of power from companies to consumers, and that the only way to succeed in this ever-changing landscape is to create superior products and attract a new breed of multifaceted employees whom Eric and Jonathan dub "smart creatives." Covering topics including corporate culture, strategy, talent, decision-making, communication, innovation, and dealing with disruption, the authors illustrate management maxims ("Consensus requires dissension," "Exile knaves but fight for divas," "Think 10X, not 10%") with numerous insider anecdotes from Google's history, many of which are shared here for the first time.
In an era when everything is speeding up, the best way for businesses to succeed is to attract smart-creative people and give them an environment where they can thrive at scale. HOW GOOGLE WORKS explains how to do just that.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read December 2013
newdigital, 2013.12.17 12:45
How to Make Money in Stocks by William O’Neil
This is a classic by William O'Neil, describing the ins and outs of his CANSLIM system for finding future big winners in the stock market and how to time entries and exits. It combines fundamental and technical analysis and is a good guide for new investors.
Trade Mindfully: Achieve Your Optimum Trading Performance with Mindfulness and "Cutting Edge" Psychology
Overcome psychological obstacles to increase trading success Successful traders need to be well-versed and skilled in a wide range of business and economic areas. But now, in addition to effective trading strategies and sound money management techniques, traders need to possess the know-how to handle the mental and emotional challenges of working in a highly volatile environment. Excellence in Trading is a unique resource that applies cutting-edge psychological techniques to trading skills, allowing readers to improve their mental outlooks and maximize the potential of their trading strategies. This book draws upon recent psychological research in behaviorism to teach new approaches that call for better focus, more confidence, and more positive perspectives and outcomes. One of the key concepts covered in the book is mindfulness, a state of mind traditionally touted in the East for its ability to reduce stress and increase perspective, useful qualities for traders looking to rise above emotional obstacles and the poor results they cause. The author also discusses the importance of High Value Trading Actions (HVAs), specific actions that are under a trader's control. With this guide, trading professionals will be able to form solid strategies based on a combination of these notions and practices, leading to higher levels of trading performance. Applies sound psychological practice and evidence-based research to the trading profession Covers the psychological perspectives and mental skills needed to succeed in today's trading world Focuses on key concepts that lead to deliberate practice, specific trading activities, and increased awareness and focus Designed to help traders deal with the emotional challenges that come with uncertainty and risk Excellence in Trading touches on the most essential concepts for anyone intrigued by what trading psychology has to offer, and delivers the best strategies for achieving the right mental skills for peak performance.
by Joel Greenblatt
Can you spare three hours to learn how to beat the market? As unlikely as it may seem, hedge fund manager and professor Joel Greenblatt, whose investment firm has averaged 40% annual returns for over twenty years, can teach you how. You can achieve investment returns that beat the pants off even the best investment professionals and the top academics. In fact, you can learn how it's possible to more than double the annual returns of the stock market averages.
But there's more. You can do it all by yourself. You can do it with low risk. You can do it without making any predictions, and you can do it by following, step by step, a time-tested, proven "magic formula" that uses only common sense and two simple concepts. Best of all, once you are convinced that it really works you can choose to do it for the rest of your life.
A runaway bestseller even before it was published, The Little Book That Beats the Market shows how successful investing can be made easy for investors of any age. It's never too early or too late to start investing, and with Greenblatt as your guide you'll know exactly where to go and what to do. By following the clearly outlined simple steps and magic formula, you can achieve extraordinary long-term investment results with a very low level of risk.
by William J. O'Neil
The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, BusinessWeek, and USA Today Business Bestseller!
From the publisher of Investor's Business Daily and best-selling author of How to Make Money in Stocks, comes the National Bestseller, 24 Essential Lessons for Investment Success, two dozen of the most important lessons for investors. In this one accessible guide, William J. O'Neil puts his popular and easy-to-follow techniques for building a profitable portfolio firmaly in the hands of investorsand the goal of long-term financial security easily within their reach.
24 Essential Lessons for Investment Success is based upon the closely followed "26 Weeks to Investment Success" editorials that appear in Investor's Business Daily. Edited and updated, O'Neil's timeless advice encapsulates such investing nuggets as buy high and sell higher to making a million in mutual funds. Concentrate your investments in a few areas, know them well, and watch them carefully.
Don't just rely upon PE ratios and other common technical tools. Learn to use Relative Price Strength to help you choose stocks. O'Neil's cautionary yet pro-active advice has helped to make Investor's Business Daily one of America's fastest growing and most respected newspapers. Now investor's can benefit from his timeless words of wisdom, collected in one easy-to-use resource.
by John Boik
From the author of three market books published by McGraw-Hill, Lessons From the Greatest Stock Traders of All Time was chosen by Barron's as one of the top 25 Best Books of 2004. A former stockbroker and currently a financial controller, his second book was released in April 2006 titled How Legendary Traders Made Millions.
Learn how to generate profit, from history's most celebrated traders including William J. O'Neil, Jesse Livermore, and others.
In How Legendary Traders Made Millions, award-winning investment author and historian John Boik has created the first book to put the strategies of history's top traders in one place. Revealing how each trader took advantage of distinct market situations, it details the hands-on specifics of each trade as well as the economic, political, and stock market environments in which the strategy flourished.
Lessons from the Greatest Stock Traders of All Time
The trading strategies of legends Jesse Livermore, Bernard Baruch, Gerald Loeb, and more provide ways to triumph in the market
Today's bookshelves are so laden with Johnny-come-lately experts, eager to sell their knowledge to any and all, that it's sometimes hard for traders to know which way to turn or whom to trust. Lessons from the Greatest Stock Traders of All Time makes the choice simple, examining the careers of five traders--Jesse Livermore, Bernard Baruch, Gerald Loeb, Nicolas Darvas, and Bill O'Neil--who, more than any others over the past century, demonstrated tremendous success at conquering Wall Street.
This technique-filled book presents numerous ways in which the timeless strategies of these investing icons can be used to tame today's high-speed, unforgiving marketplaces. Comparing and contrasting the successes--and occasional failures--of these five giants of finance, it reveals:
- What Jesse Livermore did to correctly call every market break between 1917 and 1940
- How Bill O'Neil stuck to basics to create his famously effective CANSLIM system
- The strategies Nicolas Darvas used to become a self-made millionaire several times over
How to Trade In Stocks
by Jesse Livermore
The Success Secrets of a Stock Market Legend
Jesse Livermore was a loner, an individualist-and the most successful stock trader who ever lived. Written shortly before his death in 1940, How to Trade Stocks offered traders their first account of that famously tight-lipped operator's trading system. Written in Livermore's inimitable, no-nonsense style, it interweaves fascinating autobiographical and historical details with step-by-step guidance on:
- Reading market and stock behaviors
- Analyzing leading sectors
- Market timing
- Money management
- Emotional control
In this new edition of that classic, trader and top Livermore expert Richard Smitten sheds new light on Jesse Livermore's philosophy and methods. Drawing on Livermore's private papers and interviews with his family, Smitten provides priceless insights into the Livermore trading formula, along with tips on how to combine it with contemporary charting techniques. Also included is the Livermore Market Key, the first and still one of the most accurate methods of tracking and recording market patterns
by by Michael W. Covel
What happens when ordinary people are taught a system to make extraordinary money?
Richard Dennis made a fortune on Wall Street by investing according to a few simple rules. Convinced that great trading was a skill that could be taught to anyone, he made a bet with his partner and ran a classified ad in the Wall Street Journal looking for novices to train. His recruits, later known as the Turtles, had anything but traditional Wall Street backgrounds; they included a professional blackjack player, a pianist, and a fantasy game designer. By the time the experiment ended, Dennis had made a hundred million dollars from his Turtles and created one killer Wall Street legend.
In The Complete TurtleTrader, Michael W. Covel tells their riveting story with the first ever on-the-record interviews with individual Turtles. He shows how Dennis's rules worked—and can still work today—for any investor with the desire and commitment to learn from one of the greatest investing stories of all time.
by Michael W. Covel
Discover the investment strategy that works in any market. The one strategy that works in up and down markets, good times and bad.
- ‘Trend Following’ has become the classic trading book — accepted by the great pro traders as their standard.. Learn how Trend Followers delivered fantastic returns while everyone else was losing their shirts.
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Simple charts and instructions help you use Trend Following no matter where the market goes next.
Includes new profiles of top Trend Followers who’ve kept right on profiting through the toughest markets.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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