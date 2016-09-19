Something Interesting to Read September 2016
by Alexander Elder
Come behind closed doors and see real trades made by real traders.
Dr. Alexander Elder leads you into 16 trading rooms where you meet traders who open up their diaries and show you their trades.
Some of them manage money, others trade for themselves; some trade for a living, others are on the semi-professional level. All are totally serious and honest in sharing their trades with those who would like to learn.
You will meet American and international traders who trade stocks, futures, and options using a variety of methods. All are normally very private, but now, thanks to their relationships with Dr. Elder, you can see exactly how these traders decide to enter and exit trades.
Each chapter illustrates an entry and an exit for two trades, with comments by Dr. Elder.
With this book as your guide, you can get closer to mastering the key themes of trading-psychology, tactics, risk control, record keeping, and the decision-making process.
The companion Study Guide is filled with striking insights and practical advice allowing you to test your knowledge and reinforce the principles outlined in Entries & Exits.
Millionaire Traders: How Everyday People Are Beating Wall Street at Its Own Game
by Kathy Lien
Trading is a battle between you and the market. And while you might not
be a financial professional, that doesn't mean you can't win this
battle.
Through interviews with twelve ordinary individuals who have worked hard to transform themselves into extraordinary traders, Millionaire Traders reveals how you can beat Wall Street at its own game.Filled with in-depth insights and practical advice, this book introduces you to a dozen successful traders-some who focus on equities, others who deal in futures or foreign exchange-and examines the paths they've taken to capture considerable profits.
With this book as your guide, you'll quickly become familiar with a variety of strategies that can be used to make money in today's financial markets. Those that will help you achieve this goal include:
- Tyrone Ball: trades Nasdaq stocks almost exclusively, and his ability to change with the times has enabled him to prosper during some of the most treacherous market environments in recent history.
- AShkan Bolour: one of the earliest entrants into the retail forex market, he trades in the direction of the major trend, rather than trying to find reversals.
- Frank Law: a technician at heart, identifies a trading zone, commits to it, and scales down as long as the zone holds.
- Paul Willette: has mastered a method that allows him to harvest some profits right away, while ensuring that he can still benefit from an occasional extension run in his favor.
===============
Other books by Kathy Lien :
- The Little Book of Currency Trading: How to Make Big Profits in the World of Forex (Little Books. Big Profits)
- Day Trading and Swing Trading the Currency Market: Technical and Fundamental Strategies to Profit from Market Moves
===============Kathy Lien :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read April 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.04.07 12:38How I Made $2,000,000 in the Stock Market: Now Revised & Updated for the 21st Century
by Nicolas Darvas and Steve Burns
How did a world-famous dancer with no knowledge of the stock market, or of finance in general, make 2 million dollars in the stock market in 18 months starting with only $10,000? Darvas is legendary, and with good reason. In this new edition: How I Made $2,000,000 in the Stock Market: Now Revised & Updated for the 21st Century Steve Burns uses his experience to offer explanations as to why the methods are still reliable. Updating a classic book is a monumental task. The basic philosophy of the writer cannot be changed. Steve Burns approach this work with the eye of a master restorer who looks at a classical painting that is being refurbished. He carefully studied the text to bring Nicolas Darvas wisdom into the twenty-first century. Steve Burns illuminate the dramatic changes in the market to show how Nicolas Darvas principles are more useful now than ever.
Intermarket Trading Strategies explains how markets interact and
influence each other and how intermarket analysis can be used to
forecast future equity and index price movements by introducing custom
indicators and intermarket trading systems.
Single market technical analysis indicators were designed in the 80s for national markets, and are no longer sufficient for analyzing the global market dynamics. This book reveals how you can combine intermarket with classic technical techniques to develop profitable hybrid systems or improve on existing ones.
Divided into two parts, part one begins with a discussion of the basic principles of Intermarket analysis and the benefits of portfolio diversification by including uncorrelated assets such as commodities and foreign currencies. It goes on to explain the concept of correlation and the basic assumptions used before demonstrating the linear regression method used for predicting one security based on its correlation with related markets. A variety of custom intermarket indicators are presented and explanations are given as to how each one can be used within the framework of a trading system, including eight new custom Intermarket indicators published for the first time in this book.
Part two uses the concepts presented in part one to develop intermarket trading systems to trade popular markets like US and European stock Index futures, FOREX and Commodities. Techniques for developing a trading system and evaluating the test results are presented along with suggested methods of avoiding curve fitting and the illusion of excellence created by optimization. Stop-loss and other money management techniques are also discussed. Finally a brief introduction to neural network systems explains the basic principles of this alternative approach for designing trading systems.
A total of twenty nine conventional and five neural network trading systems, appropriate for long and short term and even day trading, are provided to trade Gold, the S&P ETF (SPY), S&P e-mini futures, DAX and FTSE futures, Gold and Oil stocks, Commodities, Sector and International ETF, the Yen and the Euro. Finally a dynamic asset allocation timing strategy which would systematically keep the portfolio moving into the strongest asset classes or sectors, enhancing the return characteristics while decreasing the overall volatility, is also included. The metastock code for all systems is provided in order to test and paper trade the system on more recent data before you move from the computer to the trading desk.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
This is the thread about books related for stocks, forex, financial market and economics. Please make a post about books with possible cover image, short description and official link to buy (amazon for example).Posts without books' presentation, without official link to buy and with refferal links will be deleted.
Posts with links to unofficial resellers will be deleted